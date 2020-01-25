Swindon Town v Port Vale

Swindon Town v Port ValeSky Bet League Two at The County Ground
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 7,343REF: C Hicks
Swindon Town
Diallang Jaiyesimi 41'
Hallam Hope 45'
Michael Doughty 60'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Port Vale
- Match ends, Swindon Town 3, Port Vale 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Swindon Town 3, Port Vale 0.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hallam Hope.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.
- 90+1'Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Scott Burgess (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
- 90+1'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.
- 90'Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Doughty with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 89'Foul by David Amoo (Port Vale).
- 89'Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Leon Legge (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 87'Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Leon Legge (Port Vale).
- 85'Shaun Brisley (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Foul by Shaun Brisley (Port Vale).
- 85'Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Paul Caddis (Swindon Town).
- 83'Substitution, Swindon Town. Scott Twine replaces Lloyd Isgrove.
- 83'Foul by Richie Bennett (Port Vale).
- 83'Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Substitution, Swindon Town. Danny Rose replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.
- 74'Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Cristian Montaño (Port Vale).
- 74'Substitution, Swindon Town. Tom Broadbent replaces Mathieu Baudry.
- 70'Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town).
- 70'Richie Bennett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town).
- 70'Will Atkinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Leon Legge (Port Vale).
- 69'Steven Benda (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
- 68'Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove.
- 65'Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
- 64'Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Conlon replaces Luke Joyce.
- 63'Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Cristian Montaño (Port Vale).
- 61'Substitution, Port Vale. Richie Bennett replaces Mark Cullen.
- 60'Goal! Swindon Town 3, Port Vale 0. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
- 59'Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Cristian Montaño (Port Vale).
- 58'Attempt saved. Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove with a cross.
- 55'Foul by Cristian Montaño (Port Vale).
- 55'Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town).
- 54'Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by David Amoo (Port Vale).
- 50'Offside, Swindon Town. Rob Hunt tries a through ball, but Kaiyne Woolery is caught offside.
- 50'Attempt saved. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
- 49'Attempt saved. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Doughty.
- 48'Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Burgess following a fast break.
- 47'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.
- 45'Second Half begins Swindon Town 2, Port Vale 0.
- 45+5'First Half ends, Swindon Town 2, Port Vale 0.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi.
- 45'Goal! Swindon Town 2, Port Vale 0. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rob Hunt.
- 44'Attempt missed. Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 44'Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by David Amoo (Port Vale).
- 42'Luke Joyce (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 42'Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Luke Joyce (Port Vale).
- 41'Attempt blocked. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Grant with a cross.
- 41'Goal! Swindon Town 1, Port Vale 0. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery with a headed pass.
- 39'Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town).
- 39'Luke Joyce (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Attempt missed. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hallam Hope.
- 37'Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
- 37'Mark Cullen (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Will Atkinson (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Will Atkinson (Port Vale).
- 31'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Scott Brown.
- 31'Attempt saved. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
- 29'Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
- 28'Substitution, Port Vale. Shaun Brisley replaces Nathan Smith because of an injury.
- 27'Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
- 26'Attempt saved. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Grant.
- 25'Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Luke Joyce (Port Vale).
- 24'Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
- 24'James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
- 22'James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.
- 21'Attempt saved. Leon Legge (Port Vale) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Worrall.
- 20'Foul by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
- 20'Will Atkinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
- 12'Offside, Swindon Town. Lloyd Isgrove tries a through ball, but Kaiyne Woolery is caught offside.
- 8'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
- 2'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Kaiyne Woolery.
- 2'Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
- 2'David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.