Cambridge United v Salford City

Sky Bet League Two at Abbey Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,444REF: C Pollard

Cambridge United

0 - 4
FT
HT: 0-1

Salford City

Adam Rooney  32',  52' pen
Ashley Hunter  55'
Ibou Touray  88'
  • FT
    Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4.
  • 90+3'
    Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 88'
    Goal
    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4. Ibou Touray (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
  • 87'
    Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Liam Hogan (Salford City).
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Bruno Andrade (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
  • 85'
    Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Richard Towell (Salford City).
  • 84'
    Yellow Card
    Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 84'
    Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
  • 84'
    Jack Baldwin (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Bruno Andrade (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 83'
    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Bruno Andrade (Salford City).
  • 79'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Richard Towell (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Reggie Lambe replaces George Maris because of an injury.
  • 77'
    Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
  • 77'
    Luke Armstrong (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Luke Armstrong (Salford City).
  • 73'
    George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Richard Towell (Salford City).
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Hannant replaces Liam O'Neil.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Daniel Jones.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Salford City. Richard Towell replaces Michael O'Connor.
  • 71'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Andrade with a cross.
  • 70'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by George Maris.
  • 69'
    Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Salford City. Luke Armstrong replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross following a corner.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
  • 64'
    Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United).
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 58'
    Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Cameron Burgess (Salford City).
  • 57'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
  • 55'
    Goal
    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 3. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Hogan following a set piece situation.
  • 54'
    Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).
  • 54'
    Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    PEN
    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 2. Adam Rooney (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 51'
    Penalty conceded by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 51'
    Penalty Salford City. Brandon Thomas-Asante draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 49'
    Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
  • 49'
    Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United).
  • 47'
    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brandon Thomas-Asante.
  • 45'
    Yellow Card
    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45'
    Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
  • 44'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Idris El Mizouni.
  • 44'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Paul Lewis.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
  • 42'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
  • 41'
    Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
  • 41'
    Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Offside, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Bruno Andrade (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael O'Connor.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 35'
    Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Cameron Burgess (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
  • 33'
    Yellow Card
    Daniel Jones (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Foul by Daniel Jones (Cambridge United).
  • 33'
    Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
  • 31'
    Offside, Cambridge United. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 30'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Jones.
  • 22'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
  • 19'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Salford City. Liam Hogan replaces Nathan Pond.
  • 15'
    Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Nathan Pond (Salford City).
  • 13'
    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
  • 13'
    Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
  • 12'
    George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Salford City) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross following a corner.
  • 7'
    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
  • 3'
    Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.