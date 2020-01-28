Cambridge United v Salford City

Cambridge United v Salford CitySky Bet League Two at Abbey Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,444REF: C Pollard
Cambridge United
0 - 4
FT
HT: 0-1
Salford City
Adam Rooney 32', 52' pen
Ashley Hunter 55'
Ibou Touray 88'
- Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4.
- 90+3'Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 88'Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 4. Ibou Touray (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
- 87'Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Liam Hogan (Salford City).
- 86'Attempt saved. Bruno Andrade (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
- 85'Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Richard Towell (Salford City).
- 84'Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 84'Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
- 84'Jack Baldwin (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Bruno Andrade (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 83'Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Bruno Andrade (Salford City).
- 79'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.
- 79'Attempt saved. Richard Towell (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Armstrong.
- 78'Substitution, Cambridge United. Reggie Lambe replaces George Maris because of an injury.
- 77'Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
- 77'Luke Armstrong (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Luke Armstrong (Salford City).
- 73'George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Richard Towell (Salford City).
- 73'Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
- 72'Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Hannant replaces Liam O'Neil.
- 71'Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Daniel Jones.
- 71'Substitution, Salford City. Richard Towell replaces Michael O'Connor.
- 71'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Andrade with a cross.
- 70'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by George Maris.
- 69'Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 69'Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
- 68'Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Hunter.
- 67'Substitution, Salford City. Luke Armstrong replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.
- 67'Attempt missed. Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross following a corner.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64'Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
- 64'Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64'Michael O'Connor (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
- 63'Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United).
- 62'Attempt blocked. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 58'Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Cameron Burgess (Salford City).
- 57'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
- 55'Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 3. Ashley Hunter (Salford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Hogan following a set piece situation.
- 54'Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).
- 54'Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 2. Adam Rooney (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 51'Penalty conceded by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 51'Penalty Salford City. Brandon Thomas-Asante draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 49'Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
- 49'Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United).
- 47'Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1.
- 45+1'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brandon Thomas-Asante.
- 45'Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45'Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
- 44'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Idris El Mizouni.
- 44'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Paul Lewis.
- 43'Attempt missed. Michael O'Connor (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
- 42'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
- 41'Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
- 41'Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Offside, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.
- 39'Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross.
- 37'Attempt missed. Bruno Andrade (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michael O'Connor.
- 37'Attempt saved. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 35'Offside, Salford City. Ashley Hunter tries a through ball, but Bruno Andrade is caught offside.
- 34'Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle.
- 34'Attempt saved. Cameron Burgess (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
- 33'Daniel Jones (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Foul by Daniel Jones (Cambridge United).
- 33'Bruno Andrade (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Goal! Cambridge United 0, Salford City 1. Adam Rooney (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Andrade.
- 31'Offside, Cambridge United. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Victor Adeboyejo is caught offside.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 30'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
- 30'Attempt saved. Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
- 28'Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Jones with a cross.
- 23'Attempt saved. Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Jones.
- 22'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ibou Touray.
- 19'Substitution, Salford City. Liam Hogan replaces Nathan Pond.
- 15'Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Foul by Nathan Pond (Salford City).
- 13'Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
- 13'Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City).
- 12'George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 10'Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge United).
- 7'Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Salford City) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross following a corner.
- 7'Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
- 3'Adam Rooney (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.