Walsall v Morecambe

Walsall v MorecambeSky Bet League Two at Banks's Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,554REF: R Joyce
Walsall
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Morecambe
Steven Old 68'
Carlos Mendes Gomes 90+6'
- Match ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 2.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 2.
- 90+6'Goal! Walsall 0, Morecambe 2. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 90+6'Attempt blocked. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+5'Dan Scarr (Walsall) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jack Nolan with a cross.
- 90+4'Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
- 90+2'Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
- 90+2'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Christian Mbulu (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Hand ball by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).
- 83'Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
- 82'Substitution, Morecambe. Tom Brewitt replaces Adam Phillips.
- 80'Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
- 80'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
- 77'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
- 77'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
- 77'Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 77'Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Wildig.
- 71'Foul by Wesley McDonald (Walsall).
- 71'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Goal! Walsall 0, Morecambe 1. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Cranston with a cross following a corner.
- 68'Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.
- 67'Foul by Rory Holden (Walsall).
- 67'Adam Phillips (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 67'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
- 64'Substitution, Morecambe. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Jordan Slew.
- 61'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Wildig.
- 61'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Christian Mbulu.
- 59'Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Sam Lavelle (Morecambe).
- 55'Substitution, Walsall. Rory Holden replaces Danny Guthrie.
- 55'Substitution, Walsall. Stuart Sinclair replaces Elijah Adebayo.
- 55'Offside, Morecambe. Christian Mbulu tries a through ball, but Adam Phillips is caught offside.
- 52'Foul by Cameron Pring (Walsall).
- 52'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Substitution, Morecambe. Christian Mbulu replaces Ryan Cooney because of an injury.
- 48'Hand ball by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
- 47'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
- 47'Foul by Danny Guthrie (Walsall).
- 47'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Walsall 0, Morecambe 0.
- 45'Substitution, Walsall. Jack Nolan replaces Josh Gordon.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 0.
- 45'Jordan Slew (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
- 45'Josh Gordon (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
- 44'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 44'Jordan Slew (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
- 41'Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
- 41'Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Offside, Morecambe. Steven Old tries a through ball, but Adam Phillips is caught offside.
- 39'Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross.
- 39'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
- 39'Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 38'Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Caolan Lavery with a cross.
- 37'Attempt saved. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wildig.
- 35'Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 32'Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Danny Guthrie.
- 31'Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
- 31'Jordan Cranston (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
- 30'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
- 27'Danny Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
- 26'Jordan Slew (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Cameron Norman (Walsall).
- 23'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.
- 23'Penalty saved! Wesley McDonald (Walsall) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
- 22'Penalty conceded by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 22'Penalty Walsall. Wesley McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 22'Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
- 22'Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
- 18'Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
- 18'Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
- 16'Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Jordan Cranston (Morecambe).
- 14'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 11'Attempt missed. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 10'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.
- 9'Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Slew.
- 8'Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross following a corner.
- 8'Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Steven Old.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 1'Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 1'Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.