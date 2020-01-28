Walsall v Morecambe

Sky Bet League Two at Banks's Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,554REF: R Joyce

Walsall

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Morecambe

Steven Old  68'
Carlos Mendes Gomes  90+6'
  • FT
    Match ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 2.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 2.
  • 90+6'
    Goal
    Goal! Walsall 0, Morecambe 2. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 90+6'
    Attempt blocked. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90+5'
    Dan Scarr (Walsall) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jack Nolan with a cross.
  • 90+4'
    Wesley McDonald (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
  • 90+2'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Christian Mbulu (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Hand ball by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. Tom Brewitt replaces Adam Phillips.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
  • 80'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
  • 77'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
  • 77'
    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 77'
    Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Wildig.
  • 71'
    Foul by Wesley McDonald (Walsall).
  • 71'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! Walsall 0, Morecambe 1. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Cranston with a cross following a corner.
  • 68'
    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.
  • 67'
    Foul by Rory Holden (Walsall).
  • 67'
    Adam Phillips (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 67'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Jordan Slew.
  • 61'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Wildig.
  • 61'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Christian Mbulu.
  • 59'
    Rory Holden (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Sam Lavelle (Morecambe).
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Rory Holden replaces Danny Guthrie.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Stuart Sinclair replaces Elijah Adebayo.
  • 55'
    Offside, Morecambe. Christian Mbulu tries a through ball, but Adam Phillips is caught offside.
  • 52'
    Foul by Cameron Pring (Walsall).
  • 52'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. Christian Mbulu replaces Ryan Cooney because of an injury.
  • 48'
    Hand ball by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
  • 47'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
  • 47'
    Foul by Danny Guthrie (Walsall).
  • 47'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Walsall 0, Morecambe 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Walsall. Jack Nolan replaces Josh Gordon.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Walsall 0, Morecambe 0.
  • 45'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Slew (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45'
    Yellow Card
    Josh Gordon (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
  • 44'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 44'
    Jordan Slew (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
  • 41'
    Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
  • 41'
    Cameron Pring (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Offside, Morecambe. Steven Old tries a through ball, but Adam Phillips is caught offside.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross.
  • 39'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
  • 39'
    Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Caolan Lavery with a cross.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wildig.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 32'
    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Danny Guthrie.
  • 31'
    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
  • 31'
    Jordan Cranston (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
  • 30'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
  • 27'
    Danny Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
  • 26'
    Jordan Slew (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Cameron Norman (Walsall).
  • 23'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.
  • 23'
    Penalty saved! Wesley McDonald (Walsall) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 22'
    Penalty conceded by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 22'
    Penalty Walsall. Wesley McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 22'
    Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
  • 22'
    Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Elijah Adebayo (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe).
  • 18'
    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
  • 18'
    Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).
  • 16'
    Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Jordan Cranston (Morecambe).
  • 14'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Mat Sadler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 10'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toumani Diagouraga.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Slew.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross following a corner.
  • 8'
    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Steven Old.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 1'
    Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.