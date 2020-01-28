Plymouth Argyle v Crawley Town

Sky Bet League Two at Home Park
28-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 9,184REF: A Young

Plymouth Argyle

Antoni Sarcevic  44' pen
Luke Jephcott  83'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1

Crawley Town

Ollie Palmer  27',  90+2'
  • FT
    Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2.
  • 90+8'
    Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2.
  • 90+7'
    Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 90+3'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Goal
    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Sendles-White with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 90+1'
    Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Jack Powell replaces George Francomb.
  • 90'
    Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town).
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Ricardo German (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Palmer with a headed pass.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Jephcott.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Ricardo German replaces Tarryn Allarakhia.
  • 86'
    Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Ryan Hardie.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Conor Grant replaces Tyreeq Bakinson.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Bez Lubala.
  • 84'
    Foul by Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 84'
    Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 1. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Byron Moore with a cross.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.
  • 80'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Tyreeq Bakinson tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan with a cross.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 78'
    Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 78'
    Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
  • 75'
    Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
  • 74'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Jephcott.
  • 74'
    Hand ball by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Joe Edwards.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Edwards with a cross.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
  • 67'
    Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 61'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Byron Moore tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. George Francomb (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
  • 58'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Francomb with a headed pass.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Edwards.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Byron Moore.
  • 52'
    Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
  • 51'
    Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 51'
    Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 50'
    Josh Dacres-Cogley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Dangerous play by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 48'
    Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Francomb.
  • 47'
    Hand ball by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1.
  • 44'
    PEN
    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Penalty conceded by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 43'
    Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 42'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Cooper with a cross following a corner.
  • 41'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
  • 39'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Grant.
  • 32'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ollie Palmer.
  • 32'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamie Sendles-White.
  • 29'
    Offside, Crawley Town. Bez Lubala tries a through ball, but Ollie Palmer is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Goal
    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Crawley Town 1. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarryn Allarakhia.
  • 18'
    Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
  • 17'
    Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
  • 13'
    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Alex Palmer.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Byron Moore.
  • 7'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
  • 1'
    Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 1'
    Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.