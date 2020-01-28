Plymouth Argyle v Crawley Town

Plymouth Argyle v Crawley TownSky Bet League Two at Home Park
28-01-2020KO:20:15ATT: 9,184REF: A Young
Plymouth Argyle
Antoni Sarcevic 44' pen
Luke Jephcott 83'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1
Crawley Town
Ollie Palmer 27', 90+2'
- Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2.
- 90+8'Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2.
- 90+7'Attempt missed. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.
- 90+3'Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
- 90+3'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 2. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Sendles-White with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 90+1'Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
- 90+1'Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90'Substitution, Crawley Town. Jack Powell replaces George Francomb.
- 90'Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town).
- 89'Attempt blocked. Ricardo German (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Palmer with a headed pass.
- 89'Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Jephcott.
- 88'Substitution, Crawley Town. Ricardo German replaces Tarryn Allarakhia.
- 86'Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 86'Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Ryan Hardie.
- 85'Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Conor Grant replaces Tyreeq Bakinson.
- 85'Substitution, Crawley Town. Reece Grego-Cox replaces Bez Lubala.
- 84'Foul by Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle).
- 84'Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Crawley Town 1. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Byron Moore with a cross.
- 82'Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.
- 80'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Tyreeq Bakinson tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan with a cross.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
- 78'Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 78'Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
- 78'Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
- 76'Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
- 75'Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
- 74'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
- 74'Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Jephcott.
- 74'Hand ball by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
- 73'Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Joe Edwards.
- 72'Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Edwards with a cross.
- 71'Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
- 70'Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
- 69'Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 69'Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
- 68'Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
- 67'Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 61'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 59'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Byron Moore tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
- 59'Attempt missed. George Francomb (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
- 58'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Francomb with a headed pass.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 55'Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Edwards.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
- 53'Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Byron Moore.
- 52'Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
- 51'Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
- 51'Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 50'Foul by George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle).
- 50'Josh Dacres-Cogley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Dangerous play by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
- 48'Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Francomb.
- 47'Hand ball by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 45'Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1.
- 44'Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Crawley Town 1. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 43'Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Penalty conceded by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 43'Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 42'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
- 42'Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Cooper with a cross following a corner.
- 41'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jordan Tunnicliffe.
- 39'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
- 39'Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 39'Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyreeq Bakinson.
- 36'Attempt missed. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 33'Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Grant.
- 32'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ollie Palmer.
- 32'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamie Sendles-White.
- 29'Offside, Crawley Town. Bez Lubala tries a through ball, but Ollie Palmer is caught offside.
- 27'Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Crawley Town 1. Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarryn Allarakhia.
- 18'Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
- 17'Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
- 16'Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
- 16'Attempt saved. Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
- 13'Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Alex Palmer.
- 9'Attempt saved. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.
- 8'Attempt missed. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 7'Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Byron Moore.
- 7'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Josh Doherty.
- 1'Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 1'Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.