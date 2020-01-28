Northampton Town v Scunthorpe United

Sky Bet League Two at PTS Academy Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 4,038REF: S Purkiss

Northampton Town

Vadaine Oliver  7',  62'
Sam Hoskins  70' pen
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Scunthorpe United

Kevin van Veen s/o 36'
  • FT
    Match ends, Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
  • 90+9'
    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Cornell.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
  • 90+2'
    James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
  • 90+2'
    Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Bedeau.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Miller.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Hoskins following a fast break.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 84'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 84'
    James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
  • 77'
    Joe Martin (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Joe Martin with a cross.
  • 76'
    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Lines replaces Nicky Adams.
  • 74'
    Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 73'
    Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by James Olayinka (Northampton Town).
  • 70'
    PEN
    Goal! Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Penalty conceded by Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 69'
    Penalty Northampton Town. Callum Morton draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 68'
    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
  • 68'
    Callum Morton (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
  • 64'
    Foul by Mark Marshall (Northampton Town).
  • 64'
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Northampton Town 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
  • 60'
    Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lund with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 59'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
  • 59'
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 59'
    Foul by Mark Marshall (Northampton Town).
  • 56'
    Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).
  • 56'
    Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Callum Morton replaces Andy Williams.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Mark Marshall replaces Paul Anderson.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 53'
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver with a headed pass.
  • 49'
    Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Andy Williams (Northampton Town).
  • 49'
    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Abobaker Eisa tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bedeau.
  • 46'
    Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.
  • 46'
    Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
  • 45+3'
    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United).
  • 45+2'
    Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Joe Martin (Northampton Town).
  • 45+2'
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Offside, Scunthorpe United. Jacob Bedeau tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
  • 44'
    Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Michael Harriman (Northampton Town).
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andy Williams with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 42'
    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).
  • 42'
    Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by George Miller (Scunthorpe United).
  • 41'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. George Miller replaces John McAtee.
  • 39'
    Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
  • 39'
    James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Joe Martin (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
  • 37'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Red Card
    Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
  • 36'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
  • 35'
    Offside, Northampton Town. Joe Martin tries a through ball, but Nicky Adams is caught offside.
  • 35'
    Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
  • 35'
    Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United).
  • 32'
    Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.
  • 31'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Vadaine Oliver.
  • 30'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
  • 28'
    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
  • 24'
    Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Andy Williams (Northampton Town).
  • 23'
    Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
  • 22'
    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
  • 22'
    Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Joe Martin (Northampton Town).
  • 20'
    Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
  • 19'
    Michael Harriman (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Anderson.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 12'
    Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
  • 12'
    Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver.
  • 8'
    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
  • 8'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Goal
    Goal! Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
  • 6'
    James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 6'
    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 2'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 1'
    Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
  • 1'
    Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Attempt saved. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.