Northampton Town v Scunthorpe United

Northampton Town v Scunthorpe UnitedSky Bet League Two at PTS Academy Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 4,038REF: S Purkiss
Northampton Town
Vadaine Oliver 7', 62'
Sam Hoskins 70' pen
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Scunthorpe United
Kevin van Veen s/o 36'
- Match ends, Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
- 90+9'Second Half ends, Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0.
- 90+5'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by David Cornell.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Lund.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
- 90+2'James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
- 90+2'Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
- 90'Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Bedeau.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Miller.
- 89'Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Hoskins following a fast break.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 85'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 84'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 84'James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Attempt missed. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
- 77'Joe Martin (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United).
- 77'Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Joe Martin with a cross.
- 76'Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
- 75'Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Lines replaces Nicky Adams.
- 74'Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
- 73'Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 73'Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by James Olayinka (Northampton Town).
- 70'Goal! Northampton Town 3, Scunthorpe United 0. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 70'Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Penalty conceded by Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 69'Penalty Northampton Town. Callum Morton draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 68'Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
- 68'Callum Morton (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
- 64'Foul by Mark Marshall (Northampton Town).
- 64'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Goal! Northampton Town 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
- 60'Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Callum Morton (Northampton Town).
- 60'Attempt missed. Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lund with a headed pass following a corner.
- 59'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
- 59'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Foul by Mark Marshall (Northampton Town).
- 56'Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).
- 56'Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Substitution, Northampton Town. Callum Morton replaces Andy Williams.
- 55'Substitution, Northampton Town. Mark Marshall replaces Paul Anderson.
- 54'Attempt missed. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 54'Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 53'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
- 52'Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
- 51'Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver with a headed pass.
- 49'Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Andy Williams (Northampton Town).
- 49'Offside, Scunthorpe United. Abobaker Eisa tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bedeau.
- 46'Attempt blocked. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.
- 46'Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
- 45'Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
- 45+3'Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
- 45+2'Foul by Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United).
- 45+2'Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+2'Foul by Joe Martin (Northampton Town).
- 45+2'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Offside, Scunthorpe United. Jacob Bedeau tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
- 44'Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Michael Harriman (Northampton Town).
- 44'Attempt missed. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 43'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andy Williams with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 42'Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).
- 42'Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 41'Foul by George Miller (Scunthorpe United).
- 41'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Substitution, Scunthorpe United. George Miller replaces John McAtee.
- 39'Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
- 39'James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Joe Martin (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 37'Foul by John McAtee (Scunthorpe United).
- 37'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
- 36'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
- 35'Offside, Northampton Town. Joe Martin tries a through ball, but Nicky Adams is caught offside.
- 35'Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
- 35'Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Foul by Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United).
- 32'Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Attempt saved. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.
- 31'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Vadaine Oliver.
- 30'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
- 28'Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
- 27'Attempt missed. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
- 24'Andy Butler (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Andy Williams (Northampton Town).
- 23'Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
- 22'Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
- 22'Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Joe Martin (Northampton Town).
- 20'Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United).
- 19'Michael Harriman (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Anderson.
- 16'Attempt missed. James Perch (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 12'Foul by Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United).
- 12'Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver.
- 8'Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
- 8'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Goal! Northampton Town 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
- 6'James Olayinka (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 6'Foul by Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United).
- 5'Attempt saved. Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 2'Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 1'Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
- 1'Abobaker Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Attempt saved. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.