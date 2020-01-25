Mansfield Town v Bradford City

Mansfield Town v Bradford CitySky Bet League Two at One Call Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 5,537REF: W Finnie
Mansfield Town
Danny Rose 7'
Nicky Maynard 43'
Andy Cook 77'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Bradford City
- Match ends, Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willem Tomlinson with a headed pass.
- 90+3'Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
- 90+3'Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town).
- 90+2'Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
- 90+1'Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Offside, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson tries a through ball, but CJ Hamilton is caught offside.
- 89'Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
- 88'Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson replaces Harry Charsley.
- 83'Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jimmy Knowles with a through ball.
- 82'Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 80'Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
- 80'Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79'Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Goal! Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
- 76'Substitution, Bradford City. Clayton Donaldson replaces Adam Henley.
- 74'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jimmy Knowles replaces Danny Rose.
- 74'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Nicky Maynard.
- 71'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Riley.
- 70'Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
- 67'Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
- 67'Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Chris Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 64'Foul by Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town).
- 63'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Devitt.
- 61'(Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Back pass by Bobby Olejnik (Mansfield Town).
- 61'Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
- 58'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Riley.
- 57'Substitution, Bradford City. Jamie Devitt replaces Jake Reeves.
- 57'Substitution, Bradford City. Kelvin Mellor replaces Harry Pritchard.
- 53'Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
- 48'Hand ball by Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town).
- 45'Second Half begins Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0.
- 43'Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.
- 43'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
- 42'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Harry Pritchard.
- 42'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Chris Taylor.
- 42'Attempt saved. Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a headed pass.
- 41'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke McGee.
- 41'Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a headed pass.
- 40'Shay McCartan (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
- 39'Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Shay McCartan (Bradford City).
- 39'Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
- 39'Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
- 34'Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.
- 33'Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Reeves.
- 32'Chris Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
- 31'Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
- 31'Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
- 28'Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
- 24'Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 23'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
- 22'Jake Reeves (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 22'Foul by Jake Reeves (Bradford City).
- 22'Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Charsley.
- 17'Offside, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald tries a through ball, but Nicky Maynard is caught offside.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Bishop.
- 13'Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
- 12'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jake Reeves.
- 12'Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bradford City).
- 12'Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a headed pass following a corner.
- 10'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
- 9'Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bradford City).
- 9'Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 0. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross.
- 5'Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 3'Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Krystian Pearce with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 2'Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.