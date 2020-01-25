Mansfield Town v Bradford City

Sky Bet League Two at One Call Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 5,537REF: W Finnie

Mansfield Town

Danny Rose  7'
Nicky Maynard  43'
Andy Cook  77'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Bradford City

  • FT
    Match ends, Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willem Tomlinson with a headed pass.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
  • 90+3'
    Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town).
  • 90+2'
    Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
  • 90+1'
    Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    Offside, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson tries a through ball, but CJ Hamilton is caught offside.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
  • 88'
    Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson replaces Harry Charsley.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jimmy Knowles with a through ball.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 80'
    Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
  • 80'
    Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Mansfield Town 3, Bradford City 0. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Clayton Donaldson replaces Adam Henley.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jimmy Knowles replaces Danny Rose.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Nicky Maynard.
  • 71'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Riley.
  • 70'
    Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
  • 67'
    Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
  • 67'
    Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Chris Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 64'
    Foul by Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town).
  • 63'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Devitt.
  • 61'
    (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Back pass by Bobby Olejnik (Mansfield Town).
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
  • 58'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Riley.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Jamie Devitt replaces Jake Reeves.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bradford City. Kelvin Mellor replaces Harry Pritchard.
  • 53'
    Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
  • 48'
    Hand ball by Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0.
  • 43'
    Goal
    Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Bradford City 0. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.
  • 43'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
  • 42'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Harry Pritchard.
  • 42'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Chris Taylor.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a headed pass.
  • 41'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke McGee.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose with a headed pass.
  • 40'
    Yellow Card
    Shay McCartan (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 39'
    Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Shay McCartan (Bradford City).
  • 39'
    Foul by Dylan Connolly (Bradford City).
  • 39'
    Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
  • 34'
    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alexander MacDonald.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Reeves.
  • 32'
    Chris Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
  • 31'
    Foul by Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town).
  • 31'
    Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 28'
    Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
  • 28'
    Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 23'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
  • 22'
    Yellow Card
    Jake Reeves (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 22'
    Foul by Jake Reeves (Bradford City).
  • 22'
    Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Charsley.
  • 17'
    Offside, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald tries a through ball, but Nicky Maynard is caught offside.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Bishop.
  • 13'
    Shay McCartan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
  • 12'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jake Reeves.
  • 12'
    Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bradford City).
  • 12'
    Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 10'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Henley.
  • 9'
    Foul by Eoin Doyle (Bradford City).
  • 9'
    Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Goal
    Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Bradford City 0. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Krystian Pearce with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 2'
    Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.