Colchester United v Swindon Town

Colchester United v Swindon TownSky Bet League Two at JobServe Community Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,258REF: G Ward
Colchester United
Luke Norris 74'
Theo Robinson 85', 89'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Swindon Town
Diallang Jaiyesimi 48'
- Match ends, Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1.
- 90+4'Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+4'Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
- 90+3'Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Luke Norris (Colchester United).
- 90+1'Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Doughty.
- 89'Goal! Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Norris with a headed pass.
- 89'Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 88'Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 88'Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).
- 86'Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
- 85'Goal! Colchester United 2, Swindon Town 1. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 85'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
- 83'Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
- 83'Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Hand ball by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
- 81'Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
- 78'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
- 77'Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Norris.
- 76'Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town).
- 76'Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Goal! Colchester United 1, Swindon Town 1. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 73'Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73'Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 73'Foul by Rob Hunt (Swindon Town).
- 71'Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Eastman.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Brandon Comley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
- 70'Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Theo Robinson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town).
- 69'Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 69'Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town).
- 68'Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rob Hunt.
- 67'Substitution, Colchester United. Courtney Senior replaces Callum Harriott.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 65'Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65'Foul by Paul Caddis (Swindon Town).
- 63'Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Luke Gambin.
- 63'Offside, Swindon Town. Michael Doughty tries a through ball, but Hallam Hope is caught offside.
- 62'Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a cross.
- 59'Substitution, Colchester United. Frank Nouble replaces Kwame Poku.
- 59'Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
- 56'Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Grant.
- 55'Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
- 55'Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
- 53'Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
- 53'Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
- 53'Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Goal! Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 1. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Doughty.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.
- 45'Second Half begins Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 0.
- 44'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Lyden.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
- 40'Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Gerken.
- 40'Attempt saved. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Caddis with a through ball.
- 36'Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
- 36'Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Brandon Comley (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 34'Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
- 34'Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
- 32'Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
- 30'Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 30'Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
- 30'Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).
- 24'Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a through ball.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
- 21'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 20'Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Harriott with a cross.
- 18'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
- 17'Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
- 17'Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Gambin with a headed pass.
- 16'Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
- 14'Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
- 12'Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Cohen Bramall (Colchester United).
- 9'Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
- 9'Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
- 7'Hand ball by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
- 4'Tom Eastman (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town).
- 2'Foul by Callum Harriott (Colchester United).
- 2'Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.