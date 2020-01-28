Colchester United v Swindon Town

Sky Bet League Two at JobServe Community Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,258REF: G Ward

Colchester United

Luke Norris  74'
Theo Robinson  85',  89'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Swindon Town

Diallang Jaiyesimi  48'
  • FT
    Match ends, Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1.
  • 90+4'
    Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
  • 90+3'
    Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Luke Norris (Colchester United).
  • 90+1'
    Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Doughty.
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Colchester United 3, Swindon Town 1. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Norris with a headed pass.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 88'
    Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).
  • 86'
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Colchester United 2, Swindon Town 1. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
  • 83'
    Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
  • 83'
    Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Hand ball by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
  • 81'
    Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
  • 78'
    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Norris.
  • 76'
    Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town).
  • 76'
    Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Goal
    Goal! Colchester United 1, Swindon Town 1. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 73'
    Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 73'
    Foul by Rob Hunt (Swindon Town).
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Eastman.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Brandon Comley (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Theo Robinson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Swindon Town).
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cohen Bramall with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 69'
    Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town).
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rob Hunt.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Courtney Senior replaces Callum Harriott.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 65'
    Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Paul Caddis (Swindon Town).
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Luke Gambin.
  • 63'
    Offside, Swindon Town. Michael Doughty tries a through ball, but Hallam Hope is caught offside.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a cross.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Colchester United. Frank Nouble replaces Kwame Poku.
  • 59'
    Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Grant.
  • 55'
    Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
  • 55'
    Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
  • 53'
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
  • 53'
    Foul by Hallam Hope (Swindon Town).
  • 53'
    Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 1. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Doughty.
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Colchester United 0, Swindon Town 0.
  • 44'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Lyden.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
  • 40'
    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Dean Gerken.
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Caddis with a through ball.
  • 36'
    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
  • 36'
    Callum Harriott (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Yellow Card
    Brandon Comley (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 34'
    Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
  • 34'
    Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Caddis.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Caddis.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 30'
    Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).
  • 30'
    Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).
  • 24'
    Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diallang Jaiyesimi with a through ball.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Pell.
  • 21'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Harriott with a cross.
  • 18'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
  • 17'
    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Gambin with a headed pass.
  • 16'
    Hallam Hope (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
  • 14'
    Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
  • 12'
    Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Cohen Bramall (Colchester United).
  • 9'
    Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
  • 9'
    Mathieu Baudry (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
  • 7'
    Hand ball by Michael Doughty (Swindon Town).
  • 4'
    Tom Eastman (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Swindon Town).
  • 2'
    Foul by Callum Harriott (Colchester United).
  • 2'
    Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.