Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town

Oldham Athletic v Mansfield TownSky Bet League Two at Boundary Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,961REF: M Salisbury
Oldham Athletic
Jon Smith 23'
Thomas Haymer 43'
Gevaro Nepomuceno 58'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Mansfield Town
Otis Khan 90+3'
- Match ends, Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1.
- 90+3'Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
- 90+2'Foul by Christian N'Guessan (Oldham Athletic).
- 90+2'Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Attempt saved. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross.
- 88'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Johan Branger replaces Gevaro Nepomuceno.
- 88'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
- 87'Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
- 85'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Christian N'Guessan replaces Christopher Missilou.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelland Watts.
- 78'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.
- 78'Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
- 78'Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
- 75'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
- 73'Attempt missed. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Riley.
- 71'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Otis Khan replaces Danny Rose.
- 70'Attempt missed. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 70'Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
- 68'Attempt missed. Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 67'Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
- 66'Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 64'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
- 64'Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mohammed Maouche replaces Zachary Dearnley.
- 61'Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
- 58'Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 0. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
- 54'Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gevaro Nepomuceno with a cross.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
- 51'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Nicky Maynard.
- 51'Substitution, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson replaces Harry Charsley.
- 50'Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
- 49'Attempt saved. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0.
- 45+2'Attempt saved. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
- 44'Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Smith.
- 43'Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross following a corner.
- 43'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
- 42'Attempt saved. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 41'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
- 41'Attempt missed. Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 39'Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town).
- 38'Attempt missed. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gevaro Nepomuceno with a cross following a corner.
- 37'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.
- 36'Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
- 36'Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
- 31'Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town).
- 29'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by David Wheater.
- 27'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Charsley.
- 26'Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
- 25'Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross following a corner.
- 24'Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jonny Smith.
- 23'Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Mansfield Town 0. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 21'Attempt saved. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
- 20'Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Zeus de la Paz following a fast break.
- 19'Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
- 19'Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
- 16'Joe Riley (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 16'Attempt saved. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
- 10'Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
- 3'Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
- 3'Attempt blocked. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
- 3'Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
- 3'Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
- 1'Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.