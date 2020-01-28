Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town

Sky Bet League Two at Boundary Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,961REF: M Salisbury

Oldham Athletic

Jon Smith  23'
Thomas Haymer  43'
Gevaro Nepomuceno  58'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Mansfield Town

Otis Khan  90+3'
  • FT
    Match ends, Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1.
  • 90+3'
    Goal
    Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 1. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Christian N'Guessan (Oldham Athletic).
  • 90+2'
    Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Johan Branger replaces Gevaro Nepomuceno.
  • 88'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Christian N'Guessan replaces Christopher Missilou.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelland Watts.
  • 78'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Carl Piergianni.
  • 78'
    Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
  • 78'
    Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
  • 75'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 72'
    Attempt blocked. Willem Tomlinson (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Riley.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Otis Khan replaces Danny Rose.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 64'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mohammed Maouche replaces Zachary Dearnley.
  • 61'
    Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Mansfield Town 0. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gevaro Nepomuceno with a cross.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
  • 51'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Andy Cook replaces Nicky Maynard.
  • 51'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Willem Tomlinson replaces Harry Charsley.
  • 50'
    Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt saved. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Smith.
  • 43'
    Goal
    Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Mansfield Town 0. Thomas Hamer (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith with a cross following a corner.
  • 43'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Zachary Dearnley (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 41'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Joe Riley.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 39'
    Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town).
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Gevaro Nepomuceno with a cross following a corner.
  • 37'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.
  • 36'
    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
  • 36'
    Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
  • 31'
    Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town).
  • 29'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by David Wheater.
  • 27'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Charsley.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross following a corner.
  • 24'
    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jonny Smith.
  • 23'
    Goal
    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Mansfield Town 0. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. David Wheater (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Jonny Smith (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Zeus de la Paz following a fast break.
  • 19'
    Foul by Mohamad Sylla (Oldham Athletic).
  • 19'
    Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
  • 16'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Riley (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rowe.
  • 10'
    Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
  • 3'
    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
  • 3'
    Attempt blocked. Gevaro Nepomuceno (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Missilou.
  • 3'
    Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
  • 3'
    Harry Charsley (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic).
  • 1'
    Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.