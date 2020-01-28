Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Sky Bet League Two at Alexandra Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,249REF: L Doughty

Crewe Alexandra

Charlie Kirk  2'
Daniel Powell  88'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Leyton Orient

  • FT
    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient).
  • 90+3'
    Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Wilkinson.
  • 88'
    Goal
    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 86'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
  • 85'
    James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Luke Offord because of an injury.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 82'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Daniel Happe.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brophy.
  • 75'
    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Chuma Anene tries a through ball, but Charlie Kirk is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces George Marsh.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. James Jones replaces Oliver Finney.
  • 72'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Charlie Kirk.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lee Angol replaces Ousseynou Cissé.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Paul Green.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
  • 68'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chuma Anene.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Marsh with a cross.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    George Marsh (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
  • 59'
    Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
  • 53'
    Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Foul by Josh Wright (Leyton Orient).
  • 50'
    Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
  • 49'
    Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
  • 47'
    Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 46'
    Hand ball by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousseynou Cissé.
  • 44'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Marsh.
  • 41'
    Foul by Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient).
  • 41'
    Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
  • 39'
    Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross following a corner.
  • 37'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 37'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Daniel Powell.
  • 34'
    George Marsh (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Ekpiteta.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).
  • 31'
    Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).
  • 30'
    Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Green following a corner.
  • 26'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Clay.
  • 25'
    Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
  • 24'
    Hand ball by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross following a corner.
  • 23'
    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Brophy.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Marsh with a cross.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Powell.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
  • 11'
    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Sam Sargeant.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
  • 10'
    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Paul Green tries a through ball, but Daniel Powell is caught offside.
  • 8'
    Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
  • 8'
    Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Marsh.
  • 2'
    Goal
    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.