Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Crewe Alexandra v Leyton OrientSky Bet League Two at Alexandra Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,249REF: L Doughty
Crewe Alexandra
Charlie Kirk 2'
Daniel Powell 88'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Leyton Orient
- Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0.
- 90+3'Foul by Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient).
- 90+3'Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Wilkinson.
- 88'Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Leyton Orient 0. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 86'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
- 85'James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
- 85'Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Luke Offord because of an injury.
- 84'Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 82'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Daniel Happe.
- 81'Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
- 79'Attempt saved. Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brophy.
- 75'Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Chuma Anene tries a through ball, but Charlie Kirk is caught offside.
- 75'Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces George Marsh.
- 74'Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. James Jones replaces Oliver Finney.
- 72'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Charlie Kirk.
- 71'Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lee Angol replaces Ousseynou Cissé.
- 70'Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Paul Green.
- 70'Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
- 68'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
- 67'Attempt saved. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chuma Anene.
- 62'Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
- 60'Attempt saved. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Marsh with a cross.
- 59'George Marsh (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
- 59'Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
- 53'Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).
- 52'Attempt blocked. Daniel Powell (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 50'Foul by Josh Wright (Leyton Orient).
- 50'Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
- 49'Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
- 47'Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 46'Hand ball by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
- 45'Second Half begins Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0.
- 45'Attempt saved. Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousseynou Cissé.
- 44'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 44'Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Marsh.
- 41'Foul by Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient).
- 41'Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
- 39'Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt missed. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross following a corner.
- 37'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 37'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Daniel Powell.
- 34'George Marsh (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Chuma Anene (Crewe Alexandra).
- 33'Attempt missed. Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 33'Attempt saved. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Ekpiteta.
- 32'Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
- 31'Foul by Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).
- 31'Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).
- 30'Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Green following a corner.
- 26'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Kirk.
- 26'Attempt saved. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Clay.
- 25'Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
- 24'Hand ball by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
- 24'Attempt missed. Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross following a corner.
- 23'Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
- 22'Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Maguire-Drew with a cross.
- 18'Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Brophy.
- 18'Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Marsh with a cross.
- 16'Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Powell.
- 15'Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Pickering.
- 11'Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Sam Sargeant.
- 11'Attempt saved. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
- 10'Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Paul Green tries a through ball, but Daniel Powell is caught offside.
- 8'Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
- 8'Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Marsh.
- 2'Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Leyton Orient 0. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.