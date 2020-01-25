Stevenage v Plymouth Argyle

Sky Bet League Two at Lamex Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,627REF: S Purkiss

Stevenage

Charlie Carter  89'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Plymouth Argyle

Byron Moore  47'
Ryan Hardie  85'
  • FT
    Match ends, Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
  • 90+15'
    Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
  • 90+13'
    Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+13'
    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).
  • 90+12'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
  • 90+11'
    Yellow Card
    Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+10'
    Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 90+10'
    Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+9'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
  • 90+8'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
  • 90+7'
    Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 90+2'
    Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Luke Jephcott.
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a cross.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. Simeon Jackson replaces Tom Soares.
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 2. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic with a headed pass.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie replaces George Cooper.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. Charlie Lakin replaces Joe Leesley.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kurtis Guthrie.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
  • 78'
    Foul by Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 78'
    Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Carter.
  • 73'
    Offside, Stevenage. Paul Farman tries a through ball, but Jake Cassidy is caught offside.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stevenage. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Elliott List.
  • 55'
    Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 55'
    Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 1. Byron Moore (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Cooper.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
  • 45+5'
    HT
    First Half ends, Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
  • 45+2'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic tries a through ball, but George Cooper is caught offside.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Digby with a cross.
  • 42'
    Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 42'
    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
  • 38'
    Foul by Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 38'
    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Gary Sawyer tries a through ball, but Tyreeq Bakinson is caught offside.
  • 32'
    Foul by George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 32'
    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 29'
    Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
  • 27'
    Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
  • 25'
    Foul by Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 25'
    Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Leesley with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 21'
    Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
  • 21'
    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 19'
    Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).
  • 17'
    Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Tom Soares (Stevenage).
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Stokes (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Leesley with a cross.
  • 17'
    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
  • 14'
    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Gary Sawyer tries a through ball, but Byron Moore is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
  • 12'
    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ben Nugent.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.