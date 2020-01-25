Stevenage v Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage v Plymouth ArgyleSky Bet League Two at Lamex Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,627REF: S Purkiss
Stevenage
Charlie Carter 89'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Plymouth Argyle
Byron Moore 47'
Ryan Hardie 85'
- Match ends, Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
- 90+15'Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2.
- 90+13'Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+13'Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage).
- 90+12'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
- 90+11'Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+10'Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
- 90+10'Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+9'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
- 90+8'Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
- 90+7'Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 90+2'Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
- 90+2'Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Joel Grant replaces Luke Jephcott.
- 89'Goal! Stevenage 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jake Cassidy with a cross.
- 88'Attempt missed. Charlie Lakin (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diaguely Dabo.
- 88'Substitution, Stevenage. Simeon Jackson replaces Tom Soares.
- 85'Goal! Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 2. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic with a headed pass.
- 83'Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie replaces George Cooper.
- 80'Substitution, Stevenage. Charlie Lakin replaces Joe Leesley.
- 80'Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 79'Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kurtis Guthrie.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luther Wildin.
- 78'Foul by Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
- 78'Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Carter.
- 73'Offside, Stevenage. Paul Farman tries a through ball, but Jake Cassidy is caught offside.
- 59'Substitution, Stevenage. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Elliott List.
- 55'Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle).
- 55'Diaguely Dabo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 47'Goal! Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 1. Byron Moore (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Cooper.
- 45'Second Half begins Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
- 45+5'First Half ends, Stevenage 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
- 45+2'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Antoni Sarcevic tries a through ball, but George Cooper is caught offside.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 43'Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Digby with a cross.
- 42'Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
- 42'Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoni Sarcevic.
- 38'Foul by Josh Grant (Plymouth Argyle).
- 38'Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Gary Sawyer tries a through ball, but Tyreeq Bakinson is caught offside.
- 32'Foul by George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle).
- 32'Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 29'Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
- 27'Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Jake Cassidy (Stevenage).
- 25'Foul by Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle).
- 25'Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 23'Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
- 22'Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Leesley with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 21'Foul by Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle).
- 21'Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 19'Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Charlie Carter (Stevenage).
- 17'Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Tom Soares (Stevenage).
- 17'Attempt missed. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Chris Stokes (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Leesley with a cross.
- 17'Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
- 14'Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Gary Sawyer tries a through ball, but Byron Moore is caught offside.
- 12'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Luther Wildin.
- 12'Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ben Nugent.
- 10'Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.