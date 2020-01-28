Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle UnitedSky Bet League Two at The New Lawn
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 1,514REF: B Huxtable
Forest Green Rovers
Carl Winchester 59' pen
1 - 4
FT
HT: 0-2
Carlisle United
Nathan Thomas 23', 26', 47' pen
Joshua Kayode 49'
- Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Carlisle United 4.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Carlisle United 4.
- 90+5'Foul by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).
- 90+5'Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Adam Collin.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 90+3'Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
- 90+3'Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Attempt blocked. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kitching.
- 90+3'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Stefan Scougall (Carlisle United).
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 88'Attempt saved. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
- 88'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Max Hunt.
- 85'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Thomas.
- 84'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 84'Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 84'Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
- 83'Elliot Watt (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
- 83'Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 82'Substitution, Carlisle United. Ryan Loft replaces Joshua Kayode.
- 79'Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79'Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
- 78'Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
- 78'Elliot Watt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Scougall.
- 73'Substitution, Carlisle United. Stefan Scougall replaces Lewis Alessandra.
- 72'Foul by Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers).
- 72'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
- 69'Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United).
- 67'Attempt missed. Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Byron Webster following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
- 66'Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
- 66'Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Foul by Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers).
- 65'Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers).
- 62'Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Farrend Rawson tries a through ball, but Matt Stevens is caught offside.
- 60'Substitution, Carlisle United. Max Hunt replaces Aaron Hayden.
- 59'Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Carlisle United 4. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 58'Penalty Forest Green Rovers. Josh March draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 58'Penalty conceded by Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 58'Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 58'Foul by Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United).
- 58'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Stevens replaces Robert Hall.
- 55'Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).
- 55'Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Attempt saved. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kayode.
- 52'Foul by Matt Mills (Forest Green Rovers).
- 52'Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 49'Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Carl Winchester tries a through ball, but Robert Hall is caught offside.
- 49'Foul by Josh March (Forest Green Rovers).
- 49'Nick Anderton (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 4. Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Byron Webster (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 48'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Matt Mills.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Jack Bridge (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kayode.
- 48'Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
- 48'Attempt saved. Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 47'Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 3. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 46'Penalty conceded by Matt Mills (Forest Green Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 46'Penalty Carlisle United. Lewis Alessandra draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 45'Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 2.
- 45'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Elliott Frear replaces Aaron Collins.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 2.
- 45+2'Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Foul by Byron Webster (Carlisle United).
- 45+1'Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Carl Winchester.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44'Attempt missed. Elliot Watt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kayode.
- 43'Foul by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).
- 43'Lewis Alessandra (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Offside, Carlisle United. Nick Anderton tries a through ball, but Joshua Kayode is caught offside.
- 42'Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
- 42'Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 39'Foul by Elliot Watt (Carlisle United).
- 35'Foul by Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers).
- 35'Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ebou Adams.
- 31'Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh March.
- 28'Attempt missed. Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Farrend Rawson with a headed pass following a corner.
- 28'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Adam Collin.
- 28'Attempt saved. Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh March.
- 26'Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 2. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from long range on the left to the top right corner.
- 23'Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Carlisle United 1. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gethin Jones with a cross.
- 17'Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dominic Bernard replaces Liam Shephard because of an injury.
- 16'Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 16'Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
- 14'Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Shephard.
- 12'Foul by Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers).
- 12'Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ebou Adams.
- 9'Foul by Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United).
- 9'Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 6'Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross.
- 4'Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nick Anderton.
- 4'Attempt missed. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odin Bailey with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 4'Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Foul by Gethin Jones (Carlisle United).
- 3'Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United).
- 2'Foul by Josh March (Forest Green Rovers).
- 2'Aaron Hayden (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.