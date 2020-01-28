Newport County v Macclesfield Town

Newport County v Macclesfield TownSky Bet League Two at Rodney Parade
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,354REF: G Salisbury
Newport County
Joss Labadie 34'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Macclesfield Town
- Match ends, Newport County 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
- 90'Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town).
- 89'Attempt missed. Ryan Haynes (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
- 88'David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
- 86'Substitution, Newport County. Tristan Abrahams replaces Padraig Amond.
- 84'Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
- 84'Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 83'Offside, Newport County. Ryan Haynes tries a through ball, but Jamille Matt is caught offside.
- 76'Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
- 76'Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Jacob Blyth replaces Jay Harris.
- 74'Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 73'Offside, Newport County. Josh Sheehan tries a through ball, but Padraig Amond is caught offside.
- 73'Substitution, Newport County. Billy Waters replaces Jordan Green.
- 71'Attempt missed. Padraig Amond (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Green with a cross.
- 70'Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
- 70'Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Whitehead with a cross.
- 68'Foul by Scot Bennett (Newport County).
- 68'Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Connor Kirby (Macclesfield Town).
- 65'Attempt missed. Jordan Green (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Padraig Amond with a headed pass.
- 64'Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town).
- 64'Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 62'Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
- 62'Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.
- 59'Attempt saved. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
- 58'Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Padraig Amond with a cross.
- 56'Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by Theo Archibald (Macclesfield Town).
- 55'Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
- 55'Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town).
- 52'Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
- 52'Emmanuel Osadebe (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Attempt missed. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emmanuel Osadebe.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur Gnahoua.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Attempt saved. Jamille Matt (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Padraig Amond.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.
- 46'Jordan Green (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
- 45'Second Half begins Newport County 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Newport County 1, Macclesfield Town 0.
- 45+3'Attempt missed. Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 45+2'Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
- 45+2'Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Fitzpatrick.
- 45'Foul by Jordan Green (Newport County).
- 45'Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Robbie Willmott (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Foul by Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town).
- 44'Offside, Newport County. Robbie Willmott tries a through ball, but Padraig Amond is caught offside.
- 44'Ashley Baker (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Ashley Baker (Newport County).
- 43'Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
- 41'Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Jordan Green (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
- 40'Attempt saved. Padraig Amond (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.
- 38'Joss Labadie (Newport County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation.
- 38'Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Theo Archibald replaces Ben Stephens because of an injury.
- 35'Jamille Matt (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 35'Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Macclesfield Town).
- 34'Goal! Newport County 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Willmott.
- 33'Attempt saved. Joss Labadie (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 32'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jay Harris.
- 31'Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 30'Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
- 27'Attempt blocked. Jordan Green (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
- 24'Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
- 23'Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robbie Willmott with a cross following a corner.
- 23'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Danny Whitehead.
- 21'Foul by Joe Ironside (Macclesfield Town).
- 21'Ashley Baker (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Ryan Haynes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Jay Harris (Macclesfield Town).
- 18'Attempt saved. Scot Bennett (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Haynes with a cross.
- 15'Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Tom King.
- 15'Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Osadebe with a through ball.
- 8'Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Fiacre Kelleher.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.