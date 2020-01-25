Morecambe v Cambridge United

Morecambe v Cambridge UnitedSky Bet League Two at Globe Arena
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,019REF: C Boyeson
Morecambe
Adam Phillips 46'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Cambridge United
Harvey Knibbs 68'
- Match ends, Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1.
- 90+5'Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United).
- 90+5'Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by George Maris.
- 90+5'Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross.
- 90+2'Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
- 90+1'Hand ball by George Maris (Cambridge United).
- 90+1'Substitution, Cambridge United. Daniel Jones replaces Harrison Dunk because of an injury.
- 89'Attempt saved. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.
- 87'Substitution, Cambridge United. Idris El Mizouni replaces Jack Roles.
- 86'Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Hannant replaces Liam O'Neil because of an injury.
- 85'Substitution, Morecambe. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Jordan Slew.
- 84'Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 83'Hand ball by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 81'Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Wildig.
- 80'Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.
- 79'Substitution, Morecambe. Tom Brewitt replaces Adam Phillips.
- 79'Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 78'Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78'Foul by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
- 75'Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 74'Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 73'Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Alex Kenyon.
- 72'Offside, Cambridge United. George Maris tries a through ball, but Paul Lewis is caught offside.
- 71'Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes.
- 68'Goal! Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo following a corner.
- 68'Attempt saved. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
- 68'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Adam Phillips.
- 68'Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64'Hand ball by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
- 63'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Steven Old.
- 62'Offside, Cambridge United. George Maris tries a through ball, but Kyle Knoyle is caught offside.
- 61'Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
- 60'Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 59'Jordan Slew (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Jack Roles (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
- 57'Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
- 56'Attempt blocked. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.
- 56'Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 55'Adam Phillips (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
- 53'Attempt missed. Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
- 48'Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United).
- 48'Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
- 46'Goal! Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 0. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cole Stockton.
- 46'Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
- 45'Second Half begins Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Lewis with a headed pass following a corner.
- 45'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
- 45'Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44'Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
- 43'Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
- 39'Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 38'George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
- 37'Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
- 36'George Maris (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
- 35'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan Cooney.
- 35'Attempt saved. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Lewis with a headed pass.
- 34'Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
- 30'Attempt missed. Luke Conlan (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 29'Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).
- 29'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 25'Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
- 24'Cole Stockton (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
- 24'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Conlan with a cross.
- 21'Foul by Jack Roles (Cambridge United).
- 21'Adam Phillips (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Old.
- 13'Foul by Jack Roles (Cambridge United).
- 13'Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Hand ball by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 11'Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
- 10'Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
- 10'Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 8'Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
- 8'Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Phillips following a set piece situation.
- 5'Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Harry Darling (Cambridge United).
- 3'Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Lavelle with a headed pass.
- 3'Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 3'Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.