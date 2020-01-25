Morecambe v Cambridge United

Sky Bet League Two at Globe Arena
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,019REF: C Boyeson

Morecambe

Adam Phillips  46'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Cambridge United

Harvey Knibbs  68'
  • FT
    Match ends, Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Victor Adeboyejo (Cambridge United).
  • 90+5'
    Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by George Maris.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Knoyle with a cross.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
  • 90+1'
    Hand ball by George Maris (Cambridge United).
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Daniel Jones replaces Harrison Dunk because of an injury.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Idris El Mizouni replaces Jack Roles.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cambridge United. Luke Hannant replaces Liam O'Neil because of an injury.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Jordan Slew.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 83'
    Hand ball by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Wildig.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. Tom Brewitt replaces Adam Phillips.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 78'
    Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 78'
    Foul by Ryan Cooney (Morecambe).
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 74'
    Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Alex Kenyon.
  • 72'
    Offside, Cambridge United. George Maris tries a through ball, but Paul Lewis is caught offside.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Mendes Gomes.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 1. Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo following a corner.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
  • 68'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Adam Phillips.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Hand ball by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
  • 63'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Steven Old.
  • 62'
    Offside, Cambridge United. George Maris tries a through ball, but Kyle Knoyle is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Slew (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Jack Roles (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 59'
    Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
  • 57'
    Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
  • 56'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Adam Phillips (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 55'
    Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
  • 48'
    Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United).
  • 48'
    Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
  • 46'
    Goal
    Goal! Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 0. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cole Stockton.
  • 46'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Cooney.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Lewis with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 45'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Alex Kenyon.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 44'
    Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
  • 43'
    Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Adam Phillips (Morecambe).
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 38'
    George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Morecambe).
  • 37'
    Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    George Maris (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
  • 35'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan Cooney.
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Lewis with a headed pass.
  • 34'
    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Luke Conlan.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Luke Conlan (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 29'
    Foul by George Maris (Cambridge United).
  • 29'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Foul by Paul Lewis (Cambridge United).
  • 24'
    Cole Stockton (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
  • 24'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Conlan with a cross.
  • 21'
    Foul by Jack Roles (Cambridge United).
  • 21'
    Adam Phillips (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Harry Darling (Cambridge United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harrison Dunk.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Old.
  • 13'
    Foul by Jack Roles (Cambridge United).
  • 13'
    Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Hand ball by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 11'
    Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Greg Taylor (Cambridge United).
  • 10'
    Foul by Jordan Slew (Morecambe).
  • 10'
    Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 8'
    Foul by Cole Stockton (Morecambe).
  • 8'
    Harry Darling (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Phillips following a set piece situation.
  • 5'
    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Harry Darling (Cambridge United).
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Lavelle with a headed pass.
  • 3'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 3'
    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.