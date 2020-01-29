Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland

Sky Bet League One at Prenton Park
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: A Coggins

Tranmere Rovers

Emmanuel Monthe s/o 84'
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Sunderland

Charlie Wyke  60'
  • FT
    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1.
  • 90+6'
    Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90+3'
    Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Scowen replaces Chris Maguire.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Chris Maguire (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 87'
    Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
  • 87'
    Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
  • 87'
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
  • 86'
    Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) for a bad foul.
  • 84'
    George Dobson (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 84'
    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces David Perkins.
  • 81'
    Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
  • 81'
    Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces Morgan Ferrier because of an injury.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Bailey Wright (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 75'
    Offside, Sunderland. Chris Maguire tries a through ball, but Joel Lynch is caught offside.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Dobson with a headed pass.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denver Hume.
  • 68'
    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Liam Ridehalgh.
  • 63'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
  • 62'
    Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
  • 62'
    Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire following a set piece situation.
  • 59'
    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 59'
    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 58'
    Hand ball by Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 57'
    Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
  • 57'
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Calum Woods tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
  • 48'
    Yellow Card
    Joel Lynch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Alex Woodyard (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 0.
  • 42'
    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Connor Jennings tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
  • 38'
    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 38'
    Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 33'
    Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).
  • 32'
    Max Power (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Alex Woodyard (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 31'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Perkins.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 28'
    Dangerous play by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
  • 28'
    Calum Woods (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 27'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
  • 26'
    Foul by Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 26'
    George Dobson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Yellow Card
    George Dobson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 23'
    Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).
  • 23'
    Foul by Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 23'
    Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
  • 15'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by George Dobson.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings with a headed pass.
  • 13'
    Foul by Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 13'
    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Bailey Wright (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien with a cross.
  • 10'
    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Calum Woods.
  • 9'
    Joel Lynch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Ferrier.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Sunderland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Lynch with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 4'
    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 4'
    Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 1'
    Hand ball by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.