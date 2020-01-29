Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland

Tranmere Rovers v SunderlandSky Bet League One at Prenton Park
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: A Coggins
Tranmere Rovers
Emmanuel Monthe s/o 84'
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Sunderland
Charlie Wyke 60'
- Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1.
- 90+6'Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90+3'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+3'Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+3'Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
- 90+1'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
- 90'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
- 90'Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Scowen replaces Chris Maguire.
- 88'Chris Maguire (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 87'Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
- 87'Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 87'Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
- 87'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86'Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
- 86'Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Second yellow card to Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) for a bad foul.
- 84'George Dobson (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 84'Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
- 81'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces David Perkins.
- 81'Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
- 81'Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 78'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces Morgan Ferrier because of an injury.
- 77'Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Bailey Wright (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
- 75'Offside, Sunderland. Chris Maguire tries a through ball, but Joel Lynch is caught offside.
- 74'Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
- 73'Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by George Dobson with a headed pass.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denver Hume.
- 68'Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
- 67'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Liam Ridehalgh.
- 63'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
- 62'Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
- 62'Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 1. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire following a set piece situation.
- 59'Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
- 58'Hand ball by Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers).
- 57'Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
- 57'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Calum Woods tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
- 50'Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
- 48'Joel Lynch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Alex Woodyard (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
- 45'Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Sunderland 0.
- 42'Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Connor Jennings tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
- 38'Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
- 38'Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).
- 32'Max Power (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Alex Woodyard (Tranmere Rovers).
- 31'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Perkins.
- 29'Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 28'Dangerous play by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
- 28'Calum Woods (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Attempt saved. Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 27'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
- 26'Foul by Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers).
- 26'George Dobson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'George Dobson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 23'Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).
- 23'Foul by Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers).
- 23'Denver Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
- 15'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by George Dobson.
- 15'Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings with a headed pass.
- 13'Foul by Kane Wilson (Tranmere Rovers).
- 13'Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Bailey Wright (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien with a cross.
- 10'Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Calum Woods.
- 9'Joel Lynch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers).
- 7'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Ferrier.
- 5'Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Sunderland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Lynch with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 4'Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
- 4'Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Hand ball by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.