Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v BlackpoolSky Bet League One at Adams Park
28-01-2020KO:20:50ATT: 3,684REF: T Kettle
Wycombe Wanderers
Nick Freeman 5'
Alex Samuel 9'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Blackpool
Kieran Dewsbury-Hall 86'
- Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1.
- 90+3'Offside, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet tries a through ball, but Marc Bola is caught offside.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
- 90'David Stockdale (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Hand ball by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
- 88'Attempt saved. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
- 88'Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Darius Charles.
- 86'Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
- 86'Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 86'Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nnamdi Ofoborh replaces Dominic Gape.
- 83'Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
- 77'Offside, Blackpool. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Joe Nuttall is caught offside.
- 75'Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
- 75'Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
- 74'Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces David Wheeler.
- 72'Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Darius Charles.
- 71'Substitution, Blackpool. Liam Feeney replaces Connor Ronan.
- 71'Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
- 69'Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool).
- 69'Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 67'Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).
- 67'Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 65'Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.
- 64'Marc Bola (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 62'Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Delfouneso.
- 60'Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thorniley.
- 59'Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason McCarthy following a set piece situation.
- 58'Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
- 58'Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 58'Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Connor Ronan with a cross.
- 58'Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by David Wheeler.
- 57'Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
- 56'Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 56'Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 56'Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Freeman.
- 54'Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Nuttall.
- 53'Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 52'Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
- 52'Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Turton.
- 50'Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
- 48'Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool).
- 47'Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Heneghan.
- 46'Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Mark Howard.
- 46'Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).
- 46'Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0.
- 45'Substitution, Blackpool. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Grant Ward.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0.
- 45'Foul by Grant Ward (Blackpool).
- 45'Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by Connor Ronan (Blackpool).
- 44'Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Mark Howard (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 42'Connor Ronan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 40'Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 37'Attempt saved. Grant Ward (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 36'Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
- 36'Jamie Mascoll (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Connor Ronan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 29'Offside, Blackpool. Jordan Thorniley tries a through ball, but Joe Nuttall is caught offside.
- 28'Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jason McCarthy with a cross.
- 28'Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
- 28'Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Bola.
- 18'Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason McCarthy with a cross.
- 17'Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Gape.
- 14'Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 11'Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Bola.
- 10'Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).
- 9'Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wheeler.
- 5'Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Blackpool 0. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 3'Foul by Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers).
- 3'Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
- 2'Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
- 2'Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.