Wycombe Wanderers v Blackpool

Sky Bet League One at Adams Park
28-01-2020KO:20:50ATT: 3,684REF: T Kettle

Wycombe Wanderers

Nick Freeman  5'
Alex Samuel  9'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Blackpool

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall  86'
  • FT
    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1.
  • 90+3'
    Offside, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet tries a through ball, but Marc Bola is caught offside.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    David Stockdale (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    Hand ball by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
  • 88'
    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Darius Charles.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
  • 86'
    Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 86'
    Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nnamdi Ofoborh replaces Dominic Gape.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
  • 77'
    Offside, Blackpool. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Joe Nuttall is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces David Wheeler.
  • 72'
    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Darius Charles.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Blackpool. Liam Feeney replaces Connor Ronan.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
  • 69'
    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool).
  • 69'
    Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Yellow Card
    Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 67'
    Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).
  • 67'
    Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.
  • 64'
    Marc Bola (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Delfouneso.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Thorniley.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason McCarthy following a set piece situation.
  • 58'
    Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
  • 58'
    Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Connor Ronan with a cross.
  • 58'
    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by David Wheeler.
  • 57'
    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Freeman.
  • 54'
    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Nuttall.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 52'
    Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
  • 52'
    Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Turton.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
  • 48'
    Hand ball by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Blackpool).
  • 47'
    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Heneghan.
  • 46'
    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Mark Howard.
  • 46'
    Foul by Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool).
  • 46'
    Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Blackpool. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Grant Ward.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Grant Ward (Blackpool).
  • 45'
    Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Connor Ronan (Blackpool).
  • 44'
    Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Mark Howard (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 42'
    Connor Ronan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 40'
    Joe Nuttall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Grant Ward (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 36'
    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
  • 36'
    Jamie Mascoll (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Connor Ronan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 29'
    Offside, Blackpool. Jordan Thorniley tries a through ball, but Joe Nuttall is caught offside.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jason McCarthy with a cross.
  • 28'
    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
  • 28'
    Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Bola.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason McCarthy with a cross.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Gape.
  • 14'
    Gary Madine (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 11'
    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Marc Bola.
  • 10'
    Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).
  • 9'
    Goal
    Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Blackpool 0. Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wheeler.
  • 5'
    Goal
    Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Blackpool 0. Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 3'
    Foul by Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers).
  • 3'
    Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Marc Bola (Blackpool).
  • 2'
    Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackpool).
  • 2'
    Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.