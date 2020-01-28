Fleetwood Town v Coventry City

Fleetwood Town v Coventry CitySky Bet League One at Highbury Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,506REF: O Yates
Fleetwood Town
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Coventry City
- Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
- 90+3'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Alex Cairns tries a through ball, but Harry Souttar is caught offside.
- 90+2'Liam Walsh (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
- 90+2'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).
- 90'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
- 88'Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Marko Marosi (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
- 87'Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 87'Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
- 87'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 81'Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 81'Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
- 79'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).
- 78'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Foul by Sam McCallum (Coventry City).
- 77'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Godden.
- 76'Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Godden.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ched Evans.
- 73'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Paddy Madden.
- 71'Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
- 71'Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town).
- 70'Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
- 70'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 69'Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
- 69'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
- 66'Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
- 63'Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
- 63'Offside, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou tries a through ball, but Matt Godden is caught offside.
- 61'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham tries a through ball, but Paddy Madden is caught offside.
- 61'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham replaces Kyle Dempsey because of an injury.
- 59'Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Souttar with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 59'Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
- 59'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Attempt saved. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Rose.
- 57'Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
- 56'Foul by Sam McCallum (Coventry City).
- 56'Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
- 53'Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town).
- 52'Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
- 47'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but Josh Morris is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
- 45'Substitution, Coventry City. Callum O'Hare replaces Zain Westbrooke.
- 45'Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jordan Shipley.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
- 45+2'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.
- 43'Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
- 40'Attempt missed. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke following a corner.
- 39'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Morris.
- 34'Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
- 32'Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walsh.
- 29'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but Paddy Madden is caught offside.
- 27'Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
- 27'Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
- 23'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
- 20'Offside, Coventry City. Liam Walsh tries a through ball, but Zain Westbrooke is caught offside.
- 19'Hand ball by Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City).
- 18'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 18'Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
- 18'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ched Evans.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fankaty Dabo.
- 13'Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
- 12'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Josh Morris replaces Harrison Biggins because of an injury.
- 5'Offside, Coventry City. Liam Walsh tries a through ball, but Matt Godden is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.