Fleetwood Town v Coventry City

Sky Bet League One at Highbury Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 2,506REF: O Yates

Fleetwood Town

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Coventry City

  • FT
    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
  • 90+3'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Alex Cairns tries a through ball, but Harry Souttar is caught offside.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Liam Walsh (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
  • 90+2'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town).
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Marko Marosi (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
  • 87'
    Yellow Card
    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 87'
    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
  • 87'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 81'
    Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 81'
    Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
  • 79'
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Foul by Sam McCallum (Coventry City).
  • 77'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Godden.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Godden.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ched Evans.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Paddy Madden.
  • 71'
    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
  • 71'
    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town).
  • 70'
    Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
  • 70'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
  • 69'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
  • 63'
    Offside, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou tries a through ball, but Matt Godden is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham tries a through ball, but Paddy Madden is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham replaces Kyle Dempsey because of an injury.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Souttar with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 59'
    Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
  • 59'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Rose.
  • 57'
    Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
  • 56'
    Foul by Sam McCallum (Coventry City).
  • 56'
    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
  • 53'
    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town).
  • 52'
    Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
  • 47'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but Josh Morris is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Coventry City. Callum O'Hare replaces Zain Westbrooke.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Jordan Shipley.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Coventry City 0.
  • 45+2'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke following a corner.
  • 39'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Morris.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walsh.
  • 29'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Ched Evans tries a through ball, but Paddy Madden is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
  • 27'
    Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
  • 23'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
  • 20'
    Offside, Coventry City. Liam Walsh tries a through ball, but Zain Westbrooke is caught offside.
  • 19'
    Hand ball by Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City).
  • 18'
    Yellow Card
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 18'
    Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
  • 18'
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ched Evans.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fankaty Dabo.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
  • 12'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Josh Morris replaces Harrison Biggins because of an injury.
  • 5'
    Offside, Coventry City. Liam Walsh tries a through ball, but Matt Godden is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.