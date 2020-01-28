Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United

Accrington Stanley v Peterborough UnitedSky Bet League One at Wham Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 1,816REF: A Backhouse
Accrington Stanley
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Peterborough United
Sammie Szmodics 11'
Joe Ward 51'
- Match ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Pritchard.
- 90+3'Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).
- 90+1'Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
- 90+1'Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
- 90'Mark Beevers (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
- 90'Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 89'Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
- 89'Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86'Offside, Peterborough United. Jack Taylor tries a through ball, but Ricky Jade-Jones is caught offside.
- 83'Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Lamine Sherif replaces Jerome Opoku.
- 83'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.
- 82'Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 81'Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
- 81'Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jerome Opoku tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 79'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
- 78'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
- 77'Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky Jade-Jones replaces Siriki Dembélé.
- 74'Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
- 74'Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
- 73'Substitution, Peterborough United. Niall Mason replaces Nathan Thompson.
- 72'Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 72'Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
- 72'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
- 68'Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 67'Substitution, Peterborough United. Josh Knight replaces Sammie Szmodics.
- 66'Foul by Reece Brown (Peterborough United).
- 66'Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).
- 63'Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
- 61'Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Offrande Zanzala replaces Ben Barclay.
- 60'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Sadou Diallo is caught offside.
- 60'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 60'Attempt saved. Reece Brown (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Butler.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
- 59'Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
- 59'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé following a fast break.
- 57'Attempt missed. Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 55'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
- 51'Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
- 50'Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley).
- 48'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 48'Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
- 46'Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
- 45'Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1.
- 45+2'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jerome Opoku tries a through ball, but Sadou Diallo is caught offside.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a headed pass.
- 45'Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
- 45'Reece Brown (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Beevers.
- 42'Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
- 42'Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Attempt missed. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadou Diallo with a cross.
- 39'Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 37'Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frankie Kent with a headed pass.
- 36'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
- 36'Attempt saved. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 36'Foul by Reece Brown (Peterborough United).
- 36'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dion Charles.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 31'Offside, Peterborough United. Ivan Toney tries a through ball, but Joe Ward is caught offside.
- 29'Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 26'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Ward.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadou Diallo.
- 24'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ben Barclay.
- 22'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
- 21'Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
- 18'Dan Butler (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 17'Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
- 11'Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
- 9'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
- 7'Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
- 7'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 6'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joe Pritchard.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 5'Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).
- 3'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
- 3'Attempt saved. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 2'Foul by Mark Beevers (Peterborough United).
- 2'Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.