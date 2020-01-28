Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United

Sky Bet League One at Wham Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 1,816REF: A Backhouse

Accrington Stanley

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Peterborough United

Sammie Szmodics  11'
Joe Ward  51'
  • FT
    Match ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Pritchard.
  • 90+3'
    Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 90+1'
    Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Mark Beevers (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 89'
    Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
  • 89'
    Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 86'
    Offside, Peterborough United. Jack Taylor tries a through ball, but Ricky Jade-Jones is caught offside.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Lamine Sherif replaces Jerome Opoku.
  • 83'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Offrande Zanzala is caught offside.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 81'
    Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
  • 81'
    Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jerome Opoku tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
  • 78'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky Jade-Jones replaces Siriki Dembélé.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
  • 74'
    Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterborough United. Niall Mason replaces Nathan Thompson.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
  • 72'
    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterborough United. Josh Knight replaces Sammie Szmodics.
  • 66'
    Foul by Reece Brown (Peterborough United).
  • 66'
    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).
  • 63'
    Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Offrande Zanzala replaces Ben Barclay.
  • 60'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Sadou Diallo is caught offside.
  • 60'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Reece Brown (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Butler.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
  • 59'
    Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
  • 59'
    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé following a fast break.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 55'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
  • 51'
    Goal
    Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 2. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
  • 50'
    Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley).
  • 48'
    Yellow Card
    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
  • 46'
    Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1.
  • 45+2'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Jerome Opoku tries a through ball, but Sadou Diallo is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a headed pass.
  • 45'
    Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
  • 45'
    Reece Brown (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Beevers.
  • 42'
    Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
  • 42'
    Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadou Diallo with a cross.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frankie Kent with a headed pass.
  • 36'
    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
  • 36'
    Attempt saved. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 36'
    Foul by Reece Brown (Peterborough United).
  • 36'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dion Charles.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 31'
    Offside, Peterborough United. Ivan Toney tries a through ball, but Joe Ward is caught offside.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 26'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Ward.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadou Diallo.
  • 24'
    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ben Barclay.
  • 22'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Frankie Kent (Peterborough United).
  • 21'
    Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
  • 18'
    Yellow Card
    Dan Butler (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
  • 11'
    Goal
    Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Peterborough United 1. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
  • 9'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
  • 7'
    Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
  • 7'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 6'
    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joe Pritchard.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 5'
    Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).
  • 3'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 2'
    Foul by Mark Beevers (Peterborough United).
  • 2'
    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.