MK Dons v Rochdale

Sky Bet League One at Stadium mk
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 6,393REF: C Breakspear

MK Dons

Carlton Morris  49'
Rhys Healey  90+3' pen
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Rochdale

Ian Henderson  16'
  • FT
    Match ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1.
  • 90+8'
    Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1.
  • 90+7'
    Hand ball by Carlton Morris (MK Dons).
  • 90+6'
    Sub On
    Substitution, MK Dons. Joe Walsh replaces Rhys Healey.
  • 90+6'
    Hand ball by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).
  • 90+6'
    Attempt missed. M.J. Williams (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
  • 90+5'
    Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    PEN
    Goal! MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 90+1'
    Penalty conceded by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 90+1'
    Penalty MK Dons. Rhys Healey draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a headed pass.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
  • 85'
    Lee Nicholls (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 84'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
  • 82'
    Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 79'
    Offside, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham tries a through ball, but Matt Done is caught offside.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
  • 78'
    Foul by Sam Nombe (MK Dons).
  • 78'
    Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Paul McShane replaces Jimmy McNulty.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
  • 74'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Williams.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Jimmy Ryan.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, MK Dons. Ben Gladwin replaces Louis Thompson.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Louis Thompson (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
  • 65'
    Foul by Carlton Morris (MK Dons).
  • 65'
    Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by M.J. Williams.
  • 63'
    Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
  • 63'
    Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Nicholls.
  • 60'
    Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
  • 60'
    M.J. Williams (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 60'
    Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
  • 60'
    Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tyler Smith.
  • 57'
    Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Callum Brittain (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
  • 51'
    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Yellow Card
    Louis Thompson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 50'
    Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
  • 50'
    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Goal
    Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 1. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.
  • 49'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.
  • 48'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.
  • 48'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 47'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 47'
    Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, MK Dons. Sam Nombe replaces David Kasumu.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dean Lewington with a cross.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
  • 44'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
  • 43'
    Offside, MK Dons. Alex Gilbey tries a through ball, but Rhys Healey is caught offside.
  • 42'
    Louis Thompson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 40'
    Foul by Rhys Healey (MK Dons).
  • 40'
    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
  • 35'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.
  • 35'
    David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
  • 33'
    Yellow Card
    David Kasumu (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Foul by David Kasumu (MK Dons).
  • 33'
    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 31'
    Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
  • 28'
    Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
  • 28'
    Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 27'
    Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).
  • 26'
    Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 26'
    Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 23'
    Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale).
  • 23'
    Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
  • 23'
    Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 20'
    Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Tyler Smith (Rochdale).
  • 18'
    Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
  • 18'
    Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 16'
    Goal
    Goal! MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 15'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Williams.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Dooley with a cross.
  • 13'
    Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
  • 13'
    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
  • 12'
    Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
  • 9'
    Offside, Rochdale. Ian Henderson tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
  • 7'
    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
  • 5'
    Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 5'
    Foul by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).
  • 5'
    Offside, Rochdale. M.J. Williams tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
  • 4'
    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
  • 1'
    David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.