MK Dons v Rochdale

MK Dons v RochdaleSky Bet League One at Stadium mk
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 6,393REF: C Breakspear
MK Dons
Carlton Morris 49'
Rhys Healey 90+3' pen
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Rochdale
Ian Henderson 16'
- Match ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1.
- 90+8'Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1.
- 90+7'Hand ball by Carlton Morris (MK Dons).
- 90+6'Substitution, MK Dons. Joe Walsh replaces Rhys Healey.
- 90+6'Hand ball by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).
- 90+6'Attempt missed. M.J. Williams (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 90+5'Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
- 90+5'Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Goal! MK Dons 2, Rochdale 1. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 90+1'Penalty conceded by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 90+1'Penalty MK Dons. Rhys Healey draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a headed pass.
- 90+1'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
- 88'Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
- 86'Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
- 85'Lee Nicholls (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 84'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
- 82'Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Foul by Alex Gilbey (MK Dons).
- 82'Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
- 81'Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 79'Offside, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham tries a through ball, but Matt Done is caught offside.
- 78'Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
- 78'Foul by Sam Nombe (MK Dons).
- 78'Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Substitution, Rochdale. Paul McShane replaces Jimmy McNulty.
- 76'Attempt missed. Sam Nombe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 76'Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.
- 75'Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
- 74'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Williams.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
- 74'Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 73'Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Gladwin.
- 70'Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Jimmy Ryan.
- 68'Substitution, MK Dons. Ben Gladwin replaces Louis Thompson.
- 66'Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Louis Thompson (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
- 65'Foul by Carlton Morris (MK Dons).
- 65'Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 64'Attempt missed. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by M.J. Williams.
- 63'Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
- 63'Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Nicholls.
- 60'Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
- 60'M.J. Williams (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 60'Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
- 60'Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tyler Smith.
- 57'Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 51'Callum Brittain (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
- 51'Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Louis Thompson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 50'Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
- 50'Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Goal! MK Dons 1, Rochdale 1. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.
- 49'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.
- 48'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy Keohane.
- 48'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 47'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 47'Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 45'Second Half begins MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1.
- 45'Substitution, MK Dons. Sam Nombe replaces David Kasumu.
- 45+3'First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dean Lewington with a cross.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
- 44'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
- 43'Offside, MK Dons. Alex Gilbey tries a through ball, but Rhys Healey is caught offside.
- 42'Louis Thompson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 40'Foul by Rhys Healey (MK Dons).
- 40'Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
- 37'Attempt missed. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Rhys Healey (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
- 35'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.
- 35'David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
- 33'David Kasumu (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Foul by David Kasumu (MK Dons).
- 33'Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 31'Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Attempt saved. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.
- 28'Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
- 28'Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 27'Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).
- 26'Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 26'Foul by M.J. Williams (Rochdale).
- 26'Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
- 25'Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 25'Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 23'Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale).
- 23'Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
- 23'Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 20'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 20'Rhys Healey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Jordan Moore-Taylor (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Tyler Smith (Rochdale).
- 18'Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
- 18'Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 16'Goal! MK Dons 0, Rochdale 1. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eoghan O'Connell with a headed pass following a corner.
- 15'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Williams.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Dooley with a cross.
- 13'Foul by Louis Thompson (MK Dons).
- 13'Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
- 12'Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
- 9'Offside, Rochdale. Ian Henderson tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
- 7'Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Callum Brittain (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 6'Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
- 5'Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Stephen Dooley (Rochdale).
- 5'Offside, Rochdale. M.J. Williams tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
- 4'Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
- 4'Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
- 1'David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.