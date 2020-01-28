Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

Rotherham United v Ipswich TownSky Bet League One at AESSEAL New York Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 9,327REF: A Coggins
Rotherham United
Richard Wood 42'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Ipswich Town
- Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
- 90+6'Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 90+6'Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+5'James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).
- 90+4'Offside, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
- 90+3'James Norwood (Ipswich Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
- 90+2'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).
- 90+1'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
- 90'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Richard Wood.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 89'Substitution, Rotherham United. Matthew Olosunde replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
- 84'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
- 84'Attempt saved. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 83'Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 83'James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
- 82'Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 80'Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces Alan Judge.
- 80'Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
- 78'Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 78'Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
- 78'Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 77'Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ben Wiles.
- 75'Substitution, Rotherham United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Kyle Vassell.
- 74'Attempt missed. Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
- 73'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
- 72'Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Wiles replaces Matt Crooks.
- 71'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
- 70'Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).
- 70'Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jon Nolan replaces Emyr Huws because of an injury.
- 67'Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United).
- 67'James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Substitution, Ipswich Town. James Norwood replaces Will Keane.
- 65'Attempt saved. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
- 59'Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
- 59'Will Norris (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Thompson with a headed pass.
- 57'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
- 55'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 55'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Offside, Ipswich Town. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Will Keane is caught offside.
- 50'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
- 47'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
- 45'Second Half begins Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 45+2'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
- 45'Hand ball by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 43'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
- 43'Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Goal! Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
- 42'Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
- 41'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Flynn Downes.
- 40'Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 40'Foul by Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).
- 38'Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Garbutt tries a through ball, but Luke Woolfenden is caught offside.
- 37'Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Will Keane (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
- 33'Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United).
- 33'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 32'Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
- 29'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 26'Offside, Ipswich Town. James Wilson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
- 25'Foul by Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).
- 25'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Offside, Rotherham United. Daniel Iversen tries a through ball, but Kyle Vassell is caught offside.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Adam Thompson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
- 20'Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 19'Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene following a corner.
- 18'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Will Norris.
- 18'Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
- 17'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 17'James Wilson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Alan Judge is caught offside.
- 14'Adam Thompson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
- 13'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 13'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Offside, Ipswich Town. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
- 11'Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
- 11'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kayden Jackson.
- 11'Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser following a set piece situation.
- 10'Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
- 6'Offside, Ipswich Town. Flynn Downes tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
- 4'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 4'Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.
- 3'Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
- 2'Offside, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.