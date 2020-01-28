Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

Sky Bet League One at AESSEAL New York Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 9,327REF: A Coggins

Rotherham United

Richard Wood  42'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Ipswich Town

  • FT
    Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
  • 90+6'
    Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 90+6'
    Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+5'
    James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    James Norwood (Ipswich Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
  • 90+2'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).
  • 90+1'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
  • 90'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Richard Wood.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rotherham United. Matthew Olosunde replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
  • 84'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
  • 84'
    Attempt saved. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 83'
    James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
  • 82'
    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces Alan Judge.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 78'
    Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
  • 78'
    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 77'
    Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ben Wiles.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rotherham United. Freddie Ladapo replaces Kyle Vassell.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
  • 73'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rotherham United. Ben Wiles replaces Matt Crooks.
  • 71'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
  • 70'
    Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).
  • 70'
    Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jon Nolan replaces Emyr Huws because of an injury.
  • 67'
    Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United).
  • 67'
    James Norwood (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ipswich Town. James Norwood replaces Will Keane.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
  • 59'
    Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
  • 59'
    Will Norris (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Thompson with a headed pass.
  • 57'
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
  • 55'
    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
  • 55'
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Will Keane is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
  • 47'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
  • 45'
    Hand ball by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
  • 43'
    Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Goal
    Goal! Rotherham United 1, Ipswich Town 0. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
  • 41'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Flynn Downes.
  • 40'
    Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 40'
    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).
  • 38'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Garbutt tries a through ball, but Luke Woolfenden is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Will Keane (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
  • 33'
    Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United).
  • 33'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 32'
    Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
  • 29'
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 26'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. James Wilson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
  • 25'
    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United).
  • 25'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Offside, Rotherham United. Daniel Iversen tries a through ball, but Kyle Vassell is caught offside.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Adam Thompson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town).
  • 20'
    Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Will Norris.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
  • 17'
    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
  • 17'
    James Wilson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Luke Chambers tries a through ball, but Alan Judge is caught offside.
  • 14'
    Adam Thompson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 14'
    Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
  • 13'
    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
  • 13'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Alan Judge tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross.
  • 11'
    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kayden Jackson.
  • 11'
    Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser following a set piece situation.
  • 10'
    Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
  • 6'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Flynn Downes tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
  • 4'
    Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.
  • 3'
    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
  • 2'
    Offside, Ipswich Town. Gwion Edwards tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.