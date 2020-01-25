Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

Sky Bet League One at Pirelli Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,759REF: K Johnson

Burton Albion

John Brayford  30'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Accrington Stanley

Dion Charles  15'
  • FT
    Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
  • 90'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
  • 89'
    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Scott Fraser.
  • 87'
    Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
  • 87'
    Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Buxton.
  • 85'
    Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
  • 85'
    Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 81'
    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Offrande Zanzala replaces Dion Charles.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Lamine Sherif replaces Sadou Diallo.
  • 79'
    Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Powell replaces Jamie Murphy.
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 75'
    Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Clark following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Scott Fraser.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Charles.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Edwards.
  • 64'
    Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
  • 63'
    Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
  • 63'
    Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Attempt saved. Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 56'
    Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. Conor Shaughnessy replaces Oliver Sarkic.
  • 55'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Mark Hughes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 52'
    Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 51'
    Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
  • 51'
    Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 49'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 46'
    Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
  • 45+5'
    HT
    First Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
  • 45+4'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jordan Clark.
  • 45+4'
    Yellow Card
    Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45+2'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45+2'
    Yellow Card
    Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
  • 45'
    Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 44'
    Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
  • 42'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Sadou Diallo tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Barclay.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerome Opoku with a cross.
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
  • 36'
    Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 35'
    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Mark Hughes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
  • 34'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
  • 34'
    Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Brayford.
  • 32'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Barclay.
  • 31'
    Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
  • 31'
    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Edwards with a cross.
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Oliver Sarkic (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 30'
    Goal
    Goal! Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Sarkic with a cross following a corner.
  • 29'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
  • 26'
    Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
  • 26'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 26'
    Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
  • 25'
    Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
  • 25'
    Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
  • 22'
    Yellow Card
    Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 21'
    Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
  • 21'
    Oliver Sarkic (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Pritchard with a cross.
  • 17'
    Foul by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion).
  • 17'
    Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Pritchard.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 10'
    Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
  • 10'
    Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.