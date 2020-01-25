Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion v Accrington StanleySky Bet League One at Pirelli Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 2,759REF: K Johnson
Burton Albion
John Brayford 30'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Accrington Stanley
Dion Charles 15'
- Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
- 90'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
- 89'John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
- 87'Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Scott Fraser.
- 87'Foul by Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley).
- 87'Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Buxton.
- 85'Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
- 85'Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
- 81'John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Offrande Zanzala replaces Dion Charles.
- 80'Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Lamine Sherif replaces Sadou Diallo.
- 79'Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
- 78'Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Powell replaces Jamie Murphy.
- 76'Attempt blocked. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 75'Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
- 73'Attempt missed. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Clark following a corner.
- 73'Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Scott Fraser.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dion Charles.
- 71'Attempt saved. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Johnson with a cross.
- 69'Attempt missed. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Clark.
- 65'Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Edwards.
- 64'Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
- 63'Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
- 63'Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Attempt saved. Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 56'Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
- 55'Substitution, Burton Albion. Conor Shaughnessy replaces Oliver Sarkic.
- 55'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Mark Hughes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 52'Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
- 51'Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
- 51'Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Ross Sykes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 46'Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
- 45'Second Half begins Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
- 45+5'First Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1.
- 45+4'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jordan Clark.
- 45+4'Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
- 45+2'Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
- 45+2'Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
- 45'Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
- 44'Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
- 42'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Sadou Diallo tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 42'Attempt saved. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Barclay.
- 41'Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
- 40'Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerome Opoku with a cross.
- 36'John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
- 36'Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 35'Offside, Accrington Stanley. Mark Hughes tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
- 34'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
- 34'Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
- 33'Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Brayford.
- 32'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Barclay.
- 31'Foul by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
- 31'John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Edwards with a cross.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Oliver Sarkic (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 30'Goal! Burton Albion 1, Accrington Stanley 1. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Sarkic with a cross following a corner.
- 29'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
- 26'Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
- 26'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 26'Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
- 25'Foul by Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley).
- 25'Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Johnson.
- 22'Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 21'Foul by Jerome Opoku (Accrington Stanley).
- 21'Oliver Sarkic (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Pritchard with a cross.
- 17'Foul by Jake Buxton (Burton Albion).
- 17'Sadou Diallo (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Goal! Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Pritchard.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 10'Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
- 10'Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.