Rochdale v Gillingham

Sky Bet League One at Crown Oil Arena
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,084REF: P Marsden

Rochdale

Ian Henderson  28' pen
Stephen Dooley  68'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1

Gillingham

Jordan Roberts  32',  59'
  • FT
    Match ends, Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
  • 90+2'
    Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Alex Jakubiak replaces Jordan Roberts.
  • 86'
    Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Mikael Mandron (Gillingham).
  • 85'
    Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
  • 85'
    Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Matty Willock replaces Olly Lee.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 84'
    Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
  • 84'
    Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Wilbraham.
  • 81'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 78'
    Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Mikael Mandron replaces John Akinde.
  • 77'
    Foul by Paul McShane (Rochdale).
  • 77'
    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross.
  • 75'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde with a headed pass.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 71'
    Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
  • 69'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul McShane.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tyler Smith.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces M.J. Williams.
  • 67'
    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 67'
    Luke Matheson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Tucker.
  • 64'
    Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
  • 64'
    Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 62'
    Hand ball by Luke Matheson (Rochdale).
  • 62'
    Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham).
  • 62'
    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Goal
    Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 2. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Akinde with a headed pass.
  • 57'
    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Barry Fuller (Gillingham).
  • 57'
    Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham).
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Jimmy Keohane.
  • 54'
    Offside, Gillingham. Jack Tucker tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 53'
    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 53'
    Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
  • 52'
    Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
  • 50'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 49'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul McShane.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Ryan.
  • 48'
    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 47'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 47'
    Paul McShane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1.
  • 45+3'
    Yellow Card
    Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+3'
    Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+3'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 45+2'
    Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
  • 45+1'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Jones.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
  • 42'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jay Lynch.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 40'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Olly Lee.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Ehmer.
  • 34'
    Offside, Gillingham. Connor Ogilvie tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.
  • 34'
    Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Barry Fuller (Gillingham).
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ian Henderson.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
  • 31'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    PEN
    Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 0. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 27'
    Penalty conceded by Jack Bonham (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 27'
    Penalty Rochdale. Rhys Norrington-Davies draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.
  • 20'
    Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.
  • 14'
    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
  • 14'
    Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Paul McShane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 13'
    Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Matheson.
  • 12'
    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Olly Lee.
  • 10'
    Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 9'
    Foul by Tyler Smith (Rochdale).
  • 9'
    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Paul McShane (Rochdale).
  • 7'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 3'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.