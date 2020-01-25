Rochdale v Gillingham

Rochdale v GillinghamSky Bet League One at Crown Oil Arena
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,084REF: P Marsden
Rochdale
Ian Henderson 28' pen
Stephen Dooley 68'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1
Gillingham
Jordan Roberts 32', 59'
- Match ends, Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.
- 90+2'Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
- 90+2'Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.
- 87'Substitution, Gillingham. Alex Jakubiak replaces Jordan Roberts.
- 86'Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Mikael Mandron (Gillingham).
- 85'Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
- 85'Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Substitution, Gillingham. Matty Willock replaces Olly Lee.
- 84'Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 84'Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
- 84'Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Wilbraham.
- 81'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
- 80'Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dooley.
- 78'Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
- 77'Substitution, Gillingham. Mikael Mandron replaces John Akinde.
- 77'Foul by Paul McShane (Rochdale).
- 77'Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 75'Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross.
- 75'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde with a headed pass.
- 74'Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
- 73'Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 71'Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
- 69'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul McShane.
- 68'Goal! Rochdale 2, Gillingham 2. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.
- 67'Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tyler Smith.
- 67'Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces M.J. Williams.
- 67'Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 67'Luke Matheson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Tucker.
- 64'Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
- 64'Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 62'Hand ball by Luke Matheson (Rochdale).
- 62'Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham).
- 62'Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 2. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Akinde with a headed pass.
- 57'Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Barry Fuller (Gillingham).
- 57'Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham).
- 56'Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 55'Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Jimmy Keohane.
- 54'Offside, Gillingham. Jack Tucker tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.
- 53'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 53'Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 53'Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
- 52'Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham).
- 50'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 49'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Paul McShane.
- 48'Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jimmy Ryan.
- 48'Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 47'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 47'Paul McShane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1.
- 45+3'Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+3'Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+3'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 45+2'Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 45+1'Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
- 45+1'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Attempt saved. Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alfie Jones.
- 44'Attempt missed. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
- 42'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jay Lynch.
- 41'Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 40'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Olly Lee.
- 38'Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Ehmer.
- 34'Offside, Gillingham. Connor Ogilvie tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.
- 34'Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Foul by Barry Fuller (Gillingham).
- 32'Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 1. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Ian Henderson.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 31'Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
- 31'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Goal! Rochdale 1, Gillingham 0. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 27'Penalty conceded by Jack Bonham (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 27'Penalty Rochdale. Rhys Norrington-Davies draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 25'Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Ogilvie.
- 20'Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 19'Attempt missed. Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brandon Hanlan.
- 14'Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
- 14'Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Paul McShane (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 13'Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Matheson.
- 12'Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Olly Lee.
- 10'Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 9'Foul by Tyler Smith (Rochdale).
- 9'Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Paul McShane (Rochdale).
- 7'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Tyler Smith (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 3'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.