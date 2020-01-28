Doncaster Rovers v Southend United

Sky Bet League One at The Keepmoat Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 7,063REF: D Drysdale

Doncaster Rovers

Niall Ennis  24'
Kieran Sadlier  41',  55'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Southend United

Harry Phillips  70'
  • FT
    Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Devante Cole (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Rob Kiernan.
  • 90'
    James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Mark Milligan (Southend United).
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a through ball.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 86'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southend United. Brandon Goodship replaces Jason Demetriou because of an injury.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Blair.
  • 79'
    Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Devante Cole replaces Niall Ennis.
  • 75'
    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 75'
    Isaac Hutchinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 72'
    Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Harry Phillips (Southend United).
  • 72'
    Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
  • 71'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Sam Barratt.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 71'
    James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kieran Sadlier.
  • 70'
    Goal
    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1. Harry Phillips (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
  • 67'
    Foul by Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 67'
    Sam Barratt (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Jon Taylor.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southend United. Isaac Hutchinson replaces Sam Mantom.
  • 65'
    Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 65'
    Harry Phillips (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Halliday.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Mark Milligan (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger.
  • 55'
    Goal
    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 0. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Mark Milligan (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
  • 53'
    Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 53'
    Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Charlie Kelman (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0.
  • 45+2'
    Hand ball by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Southend United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin.
  • 41'
    Goal
    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Coppinger.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Harry Phillips (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
  • 39'
    Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).
  • 38'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southend United. Sam Barratt replaces Stephen Humphrys because of an injury.
  • 37'
    Hand ball by Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 35'
    Foul by Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 35'
    Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
  • 34'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 31'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
  • 24'
    Goal
    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Southend United 0. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
  • 21'
    Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
  • 21'
    Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 16'
    Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
  • 16'
    Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Harry Phillips (Southend United).
  • 13'
    Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 12'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. John White (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 6'
    Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Mark Milligan (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross.
  • 4'
    Foul by Reece James (Doncaster Rovers).
  • 4'
    Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 3'
    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Brad Halliday tries a through ball, but Tom Anderson is caught offside.
  • 3'
    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
  • 2'
    Offside, Southend United. John White tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.