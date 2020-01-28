Doncaster Rovers v Southend United

Doncaster Rovers v Southend UnitedSky Bet League One at The Keepmoat Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 7,063REF: D Drysdale
Doncaster Rovers
Niall Ennis 24'
Kieran Sadlier 41', 55'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Southend United
Harry Phillips 70'
- Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Devante Cole (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
- 90+1'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Rob Kiernan.
- 90'James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Foul by Mark Milligan (Southend United).
- 88'Attempt missed. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a through ball.
- 87'Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 86'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
- 83'Substitution, Southend United. Brandon Goodship replaces Jason Demetriou because of an injury.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Blair.
- 79'Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79'Foul by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
- 78'Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Devante Cole replaces Niall Ennis.
- 75'Foul by Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers).
- 75'Isaac Hutchinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 72'Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Harry Phillips (Southend United).
- 72'Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
- 71'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Sam Barratt.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 71'James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kieran Sadlier.
- 70'Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 1. Harry Phillips (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
- 67'Foul by Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers).
- 67'Sam Barratt (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
- 65'Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Jon Taylor.
- 65'Substitution, Southend United. Isaac Hutchinson replaces Sam Mantom.
- 65'Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
- 65'Harry Phillips (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Jon Taylor (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Halliday.
- 59'Mark Milligan (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Attempt saved. Ben Sheaf (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 57'Attempt missed. Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Coppinger.
- 55'Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 0. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Taylor with a cross.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Mark Milligan (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
- 53'Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
- 53'Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Charlie Kelman (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Foul by Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).
- 45'Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0.
- 45+2'Hand ball by Sam Barratt (Southend United).
- 43'Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Southend United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin.
- 41'Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Coppinger.
- 40'Attempt missed. Harry Phillips (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Mantom.
- 39'Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).
- 38'Substitution, Southend United. Sam Barratt replaces Stephen Humphrys because of an injury.
- 37'Hand ball by Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers).
- 35'Foul by Cameron John (Doncaster Rovers).
- 35'Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Attempt blocked. Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
- 34'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
- 33'Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 31'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
- 24'Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Southend United 0. Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James.
- 23'Attempt missed. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman.
- 21'Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
- 21'Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
- 16'Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 13'Foul by Harry Phillips (Southend United).
- 13'Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
- 10'Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 7'Attempt blocked. John White (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 6'Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).
- 5'Attempt blocked. Mark Milligan (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross.
- 4'Foul by Reece James (Doncaster Rovers).
- 4'Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 3'Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Brad Halliday tries a through ball, but Tom Anderson is caught offside.
- 3'Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by John White.
- 2'Offside, Southend United. John White tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.