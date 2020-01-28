AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion

AFC Wimbledon v Burton AlbionSky Bet League One at The Cherry Red Records Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,674REF: J Busby
AFC Wimbledon
Mitchell Pinnock 16'
Callum Reilly 60'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-2
Burton Albion
Joe Powell 7'
Jamie Murphy 41'
- Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2.
- 90'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Callum Reilly.
- 89'Substitution, Burton Albion. Jake Buxton replaces Stephen Quinn.
- 88'Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
- 88'Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion).
- 88'Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Shane McLoughlin replaces Jack Rudoni.
- 86'Attempt missed. David Templeton (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
- 83'Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
- 83'Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Jamie Murphy.
- 77'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Richard Nartey.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a headed pass.
- 76'Hand ball by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
- 75'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Brayford.
- 73'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
- 70'Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Reilly.
- 69'Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
- 65'Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (AFC Wimbledon).
- 65'Substitution, Burton Albion. Scott Fraser replaces Joe Powell.
- 64'Attempt missed. Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
- 62'Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 62'Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
- 61'Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Wordsworth with a cross.
- 60'Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2. Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a headed pass.
- 57'Foul by Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion).
- 57'Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).
- 55'Foul by Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon).
- 55'John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54'Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
- 53'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.
- 51'Foul by Richard Nartey (Burton Albion).
- 51'Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 50'Offside, Burton Albion. Richard Nartey tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
- 48'Attempt missed. Luke O'Neill (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.
- 48'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
- 47'John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 47'Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a headed pass.
- 46'Hand ball by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
- 46'Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2.
- 45'Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Paul Osew.
- 45+3'First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2.
- 45+3'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
- 45+3'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Richard Nartey.
- 45'Attempt missed. Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 44'Foul by Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion).
- 44'Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 42'Joe Powell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon).
- 41'Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.
- 41'Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 40'Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
- 33'Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
- 33'Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.
- 30'Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 28'Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
- 28'Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 25'Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
- 25'Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
- 23'Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 23'Foul by Luke O'Neill (AFC Wimbledon).
- 21'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.
- 18'Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
- 18'John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a through ball.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 12'Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
- 12'Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Offside, Burton Albion. Stephen Quinn tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
- 10'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Luke O'Neill.
- 9'Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Day.
- 9'Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
- 7'Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 7'Foul by Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion).
- 7'Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon).
- 4'Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Brayford.
- 3'Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.