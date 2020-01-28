AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion

Sky Bet League One at The Cherry Red Records Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,674REF: J Busby

AFC Wimbledon

Mitchell Pinnock  16'
Callum Reilly  60'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 1-2

Burton Albion

Joe Powell  7'
Jamie Murphy  41'
  • FT
    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2.
  • 90'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Callum Reilly.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. Jake Buxton replaces Stephen Quinn.
  • 88'
    Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
  • 88'
    Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion).
  • 88'
    Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Shane McLoughlin replaces Jack Rudoni.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. David Templeton (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
  • 83'
    Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 83'
    Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Jamie Murphy.
  • 77'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Richard Nartey.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a headed pass.
  • 76'
    Hand ball by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
  • 75'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Brayford.
  • 73'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Reilly.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
  • 65'
    Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burton Albion. Scott Fraser replaces Joe Powell.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
  • 62'
    Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 62'
    Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Wordsworth with a cross.
  • 60'
    Goal
    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Burton Albion 2. Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a headed pass.
  • 57'
    Foul by Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion).
  • 57'
    Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 55'
    Foul by Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 55'
    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
  • 53'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.
  • 51'
    Foul by Richard Nartey (Burton Albion).
  • 51'
    Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 50'
    Offside, Burton Albion. Richard Nartey tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Luke O'Neill (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.
  • 48'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
  • 47'
    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a headed pass.
  • 46'
    Hand ball by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
  • 46'
    Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Paul Osew.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Richard Nartey.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 44'
    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion).
  • 44'
    Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 42'
    Joe Powell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 41'
    Goal
    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 2. Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
  • 33'
    Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
  • 33'
    Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy.
  • 30'
    Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
  • 28'
    Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 25'
    Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
  • 25'
    Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
  • 23'
    Jamie Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by Luke O'Neill (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 21'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.
  • 18'
    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 18'
    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Goal
    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Burton Albion 1. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a through ball.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
  • 12'
    Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Offside, Burton Albion. Stephen Quinn tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Luke O'Neill.
  • 9'
    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Day.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
  • 7'
    Goal
    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 7'
    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion).
  • 7'
    Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Callum Reilly (AFC Wimbledon).
  • 4'
    Colin Daniel (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John Brayford.
  • 3'
    Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Colin Daniel (Burton Albion).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.