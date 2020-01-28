Lincoln City v Portsmouth

Lincoln City v PortsmouthSky Bet League One at LNER Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 8,983REF: B Toner
Lincoln City
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Portsmouth
Ronan Curtis 45+5'
John Marquis 86' pen
- Match ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 90+4'Jake Hesketh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+4'Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
- 90+3'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
- 90+3'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joe Morrell.
- 90+2'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
- 90+1'Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
- 90+1'Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
- 90'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 90'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Vickers.
- 89'Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 86'Goal! Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2. John Marquis (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 86'Penalty conceded by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 86'Penalty Portsmouth. Steve Seddon draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 84'Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 83'James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
- 82'Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
- 82'Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
- 82'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
- 81'Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 81'Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
- 81'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
- 76'Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron McGeehan.
- 76'Substitution, Portsmouth. Cameron McGeehan replaces Andrew Cannon.
- 75'Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
- 74'Substitution, Lincoln City. Jake Hesketh replaces Conor Coventry.
- 73'Attempt saved. Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
- 70'Attempt missed. Conor Coventry (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyreece John-Jules following a set piece situation.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Hopper with a headed pass.
- 70'Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
- 68'Hand ball by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 63'John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
- 63'Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by James Bolton.
- 61'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
- 60'Substitution, Lincoln City. Tyler Walker replaces Harry Anderson.
- 58'John Marquis (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
- 58'Max Melbourne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross following a corner.
- 55'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Conor Coventry.
- 54'Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 54'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 53'Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Hopper.
- 51'Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
- 51'Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
- 50'Attempt missed. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Williams.
- 48'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
- 45'Second Half begins Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1.
- 45+6'First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1.
- 45+5'Goal! Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 45+4'Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 45+4'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+4'Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis.
- 45+4'Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Naylor with a headed pass.
- 45'Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
- 43'Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Foul by Max Melbourne (Lincoln City).
- 39'Ben Close (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
- 37'Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
- 37'Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Offside, Portsmouth. Ben Close tries a through ball, but John Marquis is caught offside.
- 37'Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.
- 35'Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
- 35'Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Max Melbourne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Ryan Williams (Portsmouth).
- 32'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 32'Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Burgess.
- 28'Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
- 25'Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
- 24'John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 24'Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Hopper.
- 22'Hand ball by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
- 18'Foul by Conor Coventry (Lincoln City).
- 18'Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
- 12'Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 3'Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
- 3'Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.