Lincoln City v Portsmouth

Sky Bet League One at LNER Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 8,983REF: B Toner

Lincoln City

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis  45+5'
John Marquis  86' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 90+4'
    Jake Hesketh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
  • 90+3'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joe Morrell.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
  • 90+1'
    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth).
  • 90+1'
    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 90'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Vickers.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 86'
    PEN
    Goal! Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 2. John Marquis (Portsmouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 86'
    Penalty conceded by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 86'
    Penalty Portsmouth. Steve Seddon draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 84'
    Yellow Card
    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 83'
    James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
  • 82'
    Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
  • 82'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
  • 81'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron McGeehan.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portsmouth. Cameron McGeehan replaces Andrew Cannon.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lincoln City. Jake Hesketh replaces Conor Coventry.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Conor Coventry (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyreece John-Jules following a set piece situation.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Hopper with a headed pass.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
  • 68'
    Hand ball by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 63'
    John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
  • 63'
    Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by James Bolton.
  • 61'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lincoln City. Tyler Walker replaces Harry Anderson.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    John Marquis (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
  • 58'
    Max Melbourne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Steve Seddon with a cross following a corner.
  • 55'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Conor Coventry.
  • 54'
    Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 54'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Hopper.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 51'
    Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Williams.
  • 48'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1.
  • 45+6'
    HT
    First Half ends, Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1.
  • 45+5'
    Goal
    Goal! Lincoln City 0, Portsmouth 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 45+4'
    Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 45+4'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+4'
    Attempt blocked. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis.
  • 45+4'
    Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tom Naylor with a headed pass.
  • 45'
    Foul by Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).
  • 43'
    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Max Melbourne (Lincoln City).
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Ben Close (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
  • 37'
    Foul by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
  • 37'
    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Offside, Portsmouth. Ben Close tries a through ball, but John Marquis is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.
  • 35'
    Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
  • 35'
    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Max Melbourne (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Ryan Williams (Portsmouth).
  • 32'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 32'
    Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Burgess.
  • 28'
    Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
  • 24'
    John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tom Hopper.
  • 22'
    Hand ball by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
  • 18'
    Foul by Conor Coventry (Lincoln City).
  • 18'
    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
  • 12'
    Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 3'
    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
  • 3'
    Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.