Gillingham v Shrewsbury Town

Gillingham v Shrewsbury TownSky Bet League One at Priestfield Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: G Eltringham
Gillingham
Stuart O'Keefe 26'
Olly Lee 40' pen
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Shrewsbury Town
- Match ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
- 90+6'Substitution, Gillingham. Regan Charles-Cook replaces John Akinde.
- 90+5'Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
- 90+5'Matty Willock (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
- 90+4'Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
- 90+3'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+1'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
- 90'Substitution, Gillingham. Brandon Hanlan replaces Jordan Roberts.
- 89'Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Foul by Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town).
- 89'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Omar Beckles is caught offside.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hart with a cross.
- 85'Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 84'Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).
- 84'Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
- 82'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love.
- 80'Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Akinde.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pringle with a cross.
- 79'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brad Walker.
- 78'Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Pringle with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 77'Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Foul by Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town).
- 77'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
- 74'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 67'Foul by Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town).
- 67'Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Donald Love replaces Ryan Sears.
- 65'Foul by Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town).
- 65'Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
- 63'Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 62'John Akinde (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62'Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 59'Attempt missed. Matty Willock (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pringle.
- 58'Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 56'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Callum Lang.
- 55'Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Daniel Udoh.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 54'Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 51'Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum Lang.
- 49'Max Ehmer (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
- 49'Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 49'Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).
- 47'Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
- 47'Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
- 45'Substitution, Gillingham. Matty Willock replaces Stuart O'Keefe.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
- 45'Dangerous play by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 45'Max O'Leary (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Attempt saved. Ben Pringle (Gillingham) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 44'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 44'Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
- 41'Ben Pringle (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
- 40'Goal! Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0. Olly Lee (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 39'Penalty conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 39'Penalty Gillingham. John Akinde draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 38'Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross.
- 38'Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
- 38'Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Max Ehmer (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
- 32'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
- 31'Hand ball by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 30'Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Gillingham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde.
- 29'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Max O'Leary.
- 29'Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 28'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
- 26'Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Jones.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Udoh.
- 21'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 21'Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 19'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 19'Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Hand ball by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
- 18'Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
- 16'Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brad Walker.
- 15'John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
- 14'Hand ball by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
- 12'Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
- 12'Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John Akinde.
- 3'Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
- 3'Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.