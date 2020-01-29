Gillingham v Shrewsbury Town

Sky Bet League One at Priestfield Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: G Eltringham

Gillingham

Stuart O'Keefe  26'
Olly Lee  40' pen
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Shrewsbury Town

  • FT
    Match ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
  • 90+6'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Regan Charles-Cook replaces John Akinde.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 90+5'
    Matty Willock (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 90+4'
    Brandon Hanlan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 90+3'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Brandon Hanlan replaces Jordan Roberts.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Foul by Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 89'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Shaun Whalley tries a through ball, but Omar Beckles is caught offside.
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hart with a cross.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 84'
    Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).
  • 84'
    Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 82'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Akinde.
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pringle with a cross.
  • 79'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brad Walker.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Pringle with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Foul by Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 77'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 74'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 67'
    Foul by Donald Love (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 67'
    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Donald Love replaces Ryan Sears.
  • 65'
    Foul by Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 65'
    Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 62'
    Yellow Card
    John Akinde (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 62'
    Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Matty Willock (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Pringle.
  • 58'
    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Callum Lang.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Daniel Udoh.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 54'
    Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 51'
    Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Callum Lang.
  • 49'
    Max Ehmer (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 49'
    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 49'
    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 47'
    Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
  • 47'
    Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Gillingham. Matty Willock replaces Stuart O'Keefe.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.
  • 45'
    Dangerous play by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 45'
    Max O'Leary (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Ben Pringle (Gillingham) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 44'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 41'
    Ben Pringle (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 40'
    PEN
    Goal! Gillingham 2, Shrewsbury Town 0. Olly Lee (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 39'
    Penalty conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 39'
    Penalty Gillingham. John Akinde draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Olly Lee with a cross.
  • 38'
    Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 38'
    Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Max Ehmer (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 32'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
  • 31'
    Hand ball by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Gillingham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Akinde.
  • 29'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Max O'Leary.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 28'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Omar Beckles.
  • 26'
    Goal
    Goal! Gillingham 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Jones.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Roberts (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Udoh.
  • 21'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 21'
    Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Olly Lee (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 19'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 19'
    Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Hand ball by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 18'
    Barry Fuller (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Callum Lang (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 16'
    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brad Walker.
  • 15'
    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
  • 14'
    Hand ball by Jordan Roberts (Gillingham).
  • 12'
    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
  • 12'
    Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John Akinde.
  • 3'
    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
  • 3'
    Sam Hart (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.