Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol RoversSky Bet League One at University of Bolton Stadium
28-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 10,657REF: A Haines
Bolton Wanderers
Daryl Murphy 82'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Bristol Rovers
Jonson Clarke-Harris 63'
- Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
- 90+8'Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
- 90+6'Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+6'Foul by Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers).
- 90+2'Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers).
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
- 89'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Daryl Murphy.
- 89'Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abu Ogogo.
- 86'Offside, Bristol Rovers. Tom Davies tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
- 84'Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 84'Foul by Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers).
- 84'Joseph Dodoo (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Fleming with a cross following a corner.
- 82'Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.
- 79'Attempt missed. Joseph Dodoo (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a cross.
- 79'Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Alfie Kilgour.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Edwards.
- 77'Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Chris O'Grady replaces William Buckley because of an injury.
- 70'Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
- 70'Aristote Nsiala (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 69'Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. William Buckley replaces Ronan Darcy.
- 67'Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
- 65'Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Ethan Hamilton tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
- 63'Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, Bristol Rovers 1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Rodman.
- 62'Attempt missed. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.
- 61'Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Clarke with a cross.
- 59'Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers).
- 57'Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers).
- 55'Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Rodman with a cross.
- 53'Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Joseph Dodoo replaces Joshua Emmanuel.
- 51'Hand ball by Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers).
- 51'Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
- 49'Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alfie Kilgour.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fleming.
- 46'Attempt missed. Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 45'Second Half begins Bolton Wanderers 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
- 45+1'Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Alfie Kilgour.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Darcy.
- 45'Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
- 44'Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers).
- 42'Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
- 42'Brandon Fleming (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers).
- 40'Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Clarke with a cross.
- 36'Offside, Bristol Rovers. Luke Leahy tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
- 34'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
- 33'Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
- 33'Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 31'Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 30'Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
- 30'Ethan Hamilton (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Hand ball by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
- 26'Foul by Luke Murphy (Bolton Wanderers).
- 26'Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 25'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
- 24'Ronan Darcy (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 23'Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 23'Foul by Ronan Darcy (Bolton Wanderers).
- 22'Foul by Luke Leahy (Bristol Rovers).
- 22'Ronan Darcy (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).
- 21'Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt saved. Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 19'Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel with a cross.
- 18'Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
- 17'Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Foul by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).
- 16'Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Foul by Luke Murphy (Bolton Wanderers).
- 14'Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Foul by Liam Edwards (Bolton Wanderers).
- 13'Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers).
- 13'Attempt blocked. Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 12'Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Josh Ginnelly.
- 11'Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
- 11'Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 8'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
- 8'Attempt saved. Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
- 6'Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 6'Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Foul by Jason Lowe (Bolton Wanderers).
- 5'Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Clarke.
- 3'Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Leahy with a cross.
- 2'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
- 2'Foul by Joshua Emmanuel (Bolton Wanderers).
- 2'Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.