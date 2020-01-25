Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Sky Bet League One at Portman Road
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 18,795REF: L Swabey

Ipswich Town

Luke Woolfenden  44'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Lincoln City

  • FT
    Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
  • 90+3'
    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ipswich Town. James Norwood replaces Will Keane.
  • 90'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Morrell.
  • 89'
    Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 88'
    Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
  • 85'
    Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
  • 85'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
  • 79'
    Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
  • 79'
    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Teddy Bishop replaces Alan Judge.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. James Wilson (Ipswich Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a corner.
  • 76'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Melbourne.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lincoln City. Zak Elbouzedi replaces Harry Anderson.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lincoln City. Conor Coventry replaces Tayo Edun.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
  • 71'
    Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Cian Bolger (Lincoln City).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lincoln City. Tom Hopper replaces Tyreece John-Jules.
  • 63'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Josh Vickers.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
  • 62'
    Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 62'
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Harry Anderson.
  • 57'
    Foul by James Wilson (Ipswich Town).
  • 57'
    Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 55'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross.
  • 52'
    Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
  • 51'
    Hand ball by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
  • 49'
    Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
  • 44'
    Goal
    Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0. Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 43'
    Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Max Melbourne (Lincoln City).
  • 41'
    Yellow Card
    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 41'
    Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
  • 41'
    Tayo Edun (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
  • 41'
    Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 40'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 40'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
  • 39'
    Foul by Jason Shackell (Lincoln City).
  • 39'
    Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
  • 36'
    Foul by Tyler Walker (Lincoln City).
  • 36'
    Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Will Norris.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Jackson with a headed pass.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
  • 26'
    Hand ball by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
  • 24'
    Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
  • 24'
    Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a cross following a corner.
  • 23'
    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
  • 22'
    Hand ball by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
  • 21'
    Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Tayo Edun (Lincoln City).
  • 18'
    Hand ball by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
  • 16'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
  • 14'
    Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 13'
    Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
  • 12'
    Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 12'
    Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
  • 11'
    Offside, Lincoln City. Tyler Walker tries a through ball, but Tyreece John-Jules is caught offside.
  • 9'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jorge Grant.
  • 9'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tyler Walker.
  • 8'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Keane.
  • 2'
    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Melbourne.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.