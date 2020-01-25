Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Ipswich Town v Lincoln CitySky Bet League One at Portman Road
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 18,795REF: L Swabey
Ipswich Town
Luke Woolfenden 44'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Lincoln City
- Match ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
- 90+3'Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Tom Hopper (Lincoln City).
- 90+1'Substitution, Ipswich Town. James Norwood replaces Will Keane.
- 90'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Morrell.
- 89'Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 88'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 88'Tom Hopper (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
- 85'Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
- 85'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
- 79'Foul by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
- 79'Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Substitution, Ipswich Town. Teddy Bishop replaces Alan Judge.
- 77'Attempt missed. James Wilson (Ipswich Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a corner.
- 76'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Melbourne.
- 71'Substitution, Lincoln City. Zak Elbouzedi replaces Harry Anderson.
- 71'Substitution, Lincoln City. Conor Coventry replaces Tayo Edun.
- 71'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
- 71'Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Cian Bolger (Lincoln City).
- 65'Substitution, Lincoln City. Tom Hopper replaces Tyreece John-Jules.
- 63'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Josh Vickers.
- 63'Attempt saved. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
- 62'Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 62'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Harry Anderson.
- 57'Foul by James Wilson (Ipswich Town).
- 57'Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross.
- 52'Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
- 51'Hand ball by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
- 49'Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 45'Second Half begins Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0.
- 45+3'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
- 45+1'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
- 44'Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 0. Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 43'Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Foul by Max Melbourne (Lincoln City).
- 41'Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 41'Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
- 41'Tayo Edun (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
- 41'Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 41'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 41'Attempt blocked. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 40'Joe Morrell (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 40'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Foul by Joe Morrell (Lincoln City).
- 39'Foul by Jason Shackell (Lincoln City).
- 39'Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.
- 36'Foul by Tyler Walker (Lincoln City).
- 36'Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Will Norris.
- 32'Attempt saved. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.
- 31'Attempt missed. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kayden Jackson with a headed pass.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 28'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
- 26'Hand ball by Jorge Grant (Lincoln City).
- 24'Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
- 24'Jason Shackell (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt missed. Cian Bolger (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorge Grant with a cross following a corner.
- 23'Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
- 22'Hand ball by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).
- 21'Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Tayo Edun (Lincoln City).
- 18'Hand ball by Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).
- 16'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
- 14'Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 13'Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
- 12'Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 12'Foul by Tyreece John-Jules (Lincoln City).
- 11'Offside, Lincoln City. Tyler Walker tries a through ball, but Tyreece John-Jules is caught offside.
- 9'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jorge Grant.
- 9'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tyler Walker.
- 8'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Neal Eardley.
- 6'Attempt missed. Tyler Walker (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Eardley.
- 6'Attempt saved. Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Keane.
- 2'Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Max Melbourne.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.