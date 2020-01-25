Peterborough United v Rotherham United

Peterborough United v Rotherham UnitedSky Bet League One at Weston Homes Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 7,495REF: S Oldham
Peterborough United
Ivan Toney 2'
Sammie Szmodics 22'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1
Rotherham United
Michael Ihiekwe 35'
- Match ends, Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 1.
- 90+11'Second Half ends, Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 1.
- 90+10'Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser following a corner.
- 90+9'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Josh Knight.
- 90+6'Foul by Julien Lamy (Rotherham United).
- 90+6'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+6'Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ricky Jade-Jones.
- 90+5'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Josh Knight.
- 90+3'Substitution, Peterborough United. Rhys Bennett replaces Joe Ward.
- 90+2'Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Ben Wiles.
- 90+2'Substitution, Rotherham United. Shaun MacDonald replaces Matthew Olosunde.
- 90'Offside, Peterborough United. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
- 89'Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
- 89'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 87'Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Ricky Jade-Jones (Peterborough United).
- 84'Foul by Julien Lamy (Rotherham United).
- 84'Joe Ward (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky Jade-Jones replaces Siriki Dembélé.
- 82'Substitution, Rotherham United. Julien Lamy replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
- 82'Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United).
- 82'Josh Knight (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun with a cross.
- 77'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.
- 72'Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
- 72'Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Ward.
- 71'Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Olosunde with a cross.
- 70'Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Toney with a headed pass.
- 68'Substitution, Peterborough United. Josh Knight replaces Reece Brown.
- 67'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
- 64'Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United).
- 63'Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Toney following a set piece situation.
- 63'Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
- 63'Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Offside, Peterborough United. Siriki Dembélé tries a through ball, but Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.
- 60'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.
- 52'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
- 51'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
- 51'Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Taylor with a cross.
- 50'Foul by Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United).
- 50'Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 49'Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).
- 49'Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
- 46'Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United).
- 45'Second Half begins Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 1.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 1.
- 45+1'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
- 45'Foul by Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
- 45'Dan Butler (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Mattock with a headed pass.
- 41'Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 41'Foul by Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).
- 38'Attempt missed. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Ward with a cross following a corner.
- 38'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
- 35'Goal! Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 1. Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross following a corner.
- 35'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Christy Pym.
- 35'Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 32'Offside, Peterborough United. Siriki Dembélé tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
- 32'Offside, Peterborough United. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
- 30'Foul by Dan Butler (Peterborough United).
- 30'Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Attempt missed. Dan Butler (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 29'Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Richard Wood.
- 28'Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Foul by Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United).
- 27'Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
- 27'Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 25'Foul by Reece Brown (Peterborough United).
- 25'Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Offside, Peterborough United. Joe Ward tries a through ball, but Ivan Toney is caught offside.
- 24'Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 24'Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).
- 22'Goal! Peterborough United 2, Rotherham United 0. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Butler.
- 21'Hand ball by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).
- 19'Dan Butler (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United).
- 17'Attempt missed. Jack Taylor (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 16'Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
- 16'Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Dan Butler.
- 13'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
- 7'Offside, Peterborough United. Dan Butler tries a through ball, but Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.
- 2'Goal! Peterborough United 1, Rotherham United 0. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé following a fast break.
- 2'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Reece Brown.
- 1'Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 1'Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Jack Taylor.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.