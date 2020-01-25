Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Sky Bet League One at Memorial Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 6,469REF: C Pollard

Bristol Rovers

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Fleetwood Town

  • FT
    Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
  • 90+5'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Jack Sowerby tries a through ball, but Josh Morris is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Paul Coutts tries a through ball, but Harry Souttar is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Bristol Rovers).
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham replaces Wes Burns.
  • 90+1'
    Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 90'
    Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
  • 90'
    Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Paul Coutts replaces Paddy Madden.
  • 89'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Paddy Madden tries a through ball, but Wes Burns is caught offside.
  • 87'
    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
  • 87'
    Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 87'
    Penalty saved! Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 86'
    Yellow Card
    Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
  • 85'
    Penalty conceded by Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Penalty Bristol Rovers. Alex Rodman draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alex Rodman replaces Ed Upson.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Josh Morris replaces Kyle Dempsey.
  • 80'
    Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
  • 80'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Kyle Dempsey tries a through ball, but Danny Andrew is caught offside.
  • 77'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
  • 73'
    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.
  • 73'
    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
  • 72'
    Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
  • 72'
    Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.
  • 70'
    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ed Upson.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 69'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers).
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Gavin Reilly replaces Josh Barrett.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Connolly following a corner.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey with a cross following a corner.
  • 63'
    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Burns.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
  • 59'
    Dangerous play by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
  • 59'
    Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
  • 51'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Abu Ogogo replaces Liam Sercombe because of an injury.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ched Evans.
  • 46'
    Offside, Bristol Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.
  • 42'
    Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
  • 42'
    Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 41'
    Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
  • 41'
    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wes Burns.
  • 36'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
  • 35'
    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
  • 35'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
  • 32'
    Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
  • 29'
    Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
  • 28'
    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 24'
    Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
  • 24'
    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
  • 23'
    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 22'
    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Tom Davies.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
  • 19'
    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ched Evans.
  • 18'
    Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
  • 18'
    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
  • 15'
    Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
  • 9'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Clarke.
  • 4'
    Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers).
  • 3'
    Foul by Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town).
  • 3'
    Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).
  • 1'
    Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.