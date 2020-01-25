Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood TownSky Bet League One at Memorial Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 6,469REF: C Pollard
Bristol Rovers
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Fleetwood Town
- Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
- 90+5'Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
- 90+5'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Jack Sowerby tries a through ball, but Josh Morris is caught offside.
- 90+4'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Paul Coutts tries a through ball, but Harry Souttar is caught offside.
- 90+4'Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Foul by Gavin Reilly (Bristol Rovers).
- 90+2'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham replaces Wes Burns.
- 90+1'Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
- 90'Attempt missed. Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 90'Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).
- 90'Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Paul Coutts replaces Paddy Madden.
- 89'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Paddy Madden tries a through ball, but Wes Burns is caught offside.
- 87'Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
- 87'Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 87'Penalty saved! Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
- 86'Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
- 85'Penalty conceded by Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 85'Penalty Bristol Rovers. Alex Rodman draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 83'Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alex Rodman replaces Ed Upson.
- 82'Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
- 81'Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Josh Morris replaces Kyle Dempsey.
- 80'Foul by Abu Ogogo (Bristol Rovers).
- 80'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Offside, Fleetwood Town. Kyle Dempsey tries a through ball, but Danny Andrew is caught offside.
- 77'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 77'Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
- 73'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.
- 73'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
- 72'Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
- 72'Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.
- 70'Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ed Upson.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
- 69'Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Foul by Tom Davies (Bristol Rovers).
- 68'Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Gavin Reilly replaces Josh Barrett.
- 67'Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Burns.
- 63'Attempt missed. Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Callum Connolly following a corner.
- 63'Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey with a cross following a corner.
- 63'Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
- 63'Attempt saved. Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Burns.
- 61'Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewie Coyle with a cross.
- 60'Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Dempsey.
- 59'Dangerous play by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
- 59'Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
- 51'Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Abu Ogogo replaces Liam Sercombe because of an injury.
- 47'Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ched Evans.
- 46'Offside, Bristol Rovers. Jonson Clarke-Harris tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
- 44'Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.
- 42'Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
- 42'Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 41'Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
- 41'Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wes Burns.
- 36'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
- 35'Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers).
- 35'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
- 32'Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
- 29'Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
- 28'Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
- 26'Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 24'Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
- 24'Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 23'Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
- 23'Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 22'Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Tom Davies.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
- 19'Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ched Evans.
- 18'Foul by Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town).
- 18'Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
- 15'Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers).
- 9'Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Clarke.
- 4'Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers).
- 3'Foul by Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town).
- 3'Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 1'Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).
- 1'Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.