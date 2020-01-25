sc Heerenveen v AZ

sc Heerenveen v AZDutch Eredivisie at Abe Lenstra Stadion
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 19,638REF: K Blom
sc Heerenveen
Chidera Ejuke 69'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
AZ
Dani de Wit 35'
Myron Boadu 72'
- Match ends, sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2.
- 90+3'Foul by Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen).
- 90+3'Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 90+1'Substitution, AZ. Jordy Clasie replaces Fredrik Midtsjø.
- 90'Attempt missed. Alen Halilovic (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 86'Substitution, AZ. Ramon Leeuwin replaces Oussama Idrissi.
- 84'Calvin Stengs (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 84'Foul by Jordy Bruijn (sc Heerenveen).
- 83'Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Alen Halilovic replaces Rodney Kongolo.
- 82'Attempt missed. Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordy Bruijn.
- 80'Attempt missed. Runar Espejord (sc Heerenveen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a cross.
- 80'Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
- 80'Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 76'Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (AZ).
- 76'Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Goal! sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani de Wit following a corner.
- 72'Attempt missed. Dani de Wit (AZ) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross following a corner.
- 72'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Warner Hahn.
- 72'Attempt saved. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
- 70'Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Jordy Bruijn replaces Hicham Faik.
- 69'Goal! sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 1. Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hicham Faik with a through ball.
- 67'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Warner Hahn.
- 67'Attempt saved. Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 66'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ibrahim Dresevic.
- 66'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ricardo van Rhijn.
- 65'Oussama Idrissi (AZ) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65'Foul by Ricardo van Rhijn (sc Heerenveen).
- 64'Offside, AZ. Fredrik Midtsjø tries a through ball, but Myron Boadu is caught offside.
- 63'Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Runar Espejord replaces Jens Odgaard.
- 62'Foul by Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen).
- 62'Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Corner, sc Heerenveen. Conceded by Thomas Ouwejan.
- 55'Attempt missed. Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
- 54'Attempt missed. Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke.
- 53'Attempt missed. Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hicham Faik with a cross following a corner.
- 52'Corner, sc Heerenveen. Conceded by Stijn Wuytens.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Mitchell van Bergen (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hicham Faik.
- 52'Attempt missed. Ron Vlaar (AZ) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a cross following a corner.
- 51'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Sven Botman.
- 51'Attempt saved. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Svensson with a cross.
- 50'Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Foul by Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen).
- 48'Offside, sc Heerenveen. Joey Veerman tries a through ball, but Chidera Ejuke is caught offside.
- 48'Offside, sc Heerenveen. Ibrahim Dresevic tries a through ball, but Joey Veerman is caught offside.
- 47'Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).
- 47'Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1.
- 45+2'Foul by Myron Boadu (AZ).
- 45+2'Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45+2'Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+2'Foul by Rodney Kongolo (sc Heerenveen).
- 45'Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen).
- 44'Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
- 42'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ricardo van Rhijn.
- 42'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ibrahim Dresevic.
- 38'Foul by Stijn Wuytens (AZ).
- 38'Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Goal! sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1. Dani de Wit (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 34'Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Calvin Stengs (AZ).
- 33'Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
- 32'Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
- 32'Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
- 31'Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).
- 30'Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 28'Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Foul by Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen).
- 28'Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Attempt saved. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo van Rhijn.
- 20'Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen).
- 19'Attempt blocked. Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke.
- 17'Attempt missed. Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 6'Attempt missed. Stijn Wuytens (AZ) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a corner.
- 6'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Hicham Faik.
- 5'Attempt saved. Dani de Wit (AZ) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 4'Attempt saved. Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen.
- 3'Offside, AZ. Fredrik Midtsjø tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.