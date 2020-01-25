sc Heerenveen v AZ

Dutch Eredivisie at Abe Lenstra Stadion
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 19,638REF: K Blom

sc Heerenveen

Chidera Ejuke  69'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

AZ

Dani de Wit  35'
Myron Boadu  72'
  • FT
    Match ends, sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen).
  • 90+3'
    Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, AZ. Jordy Clasie replaces Fredrik Midtsjø.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Alen Halilovic (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, AZ. Ramon Leeuwin replaces Oussama Idrissi.
  • 84'
    Calvin Stengs (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 84'
    Foul by Jordy Bruijn (sc Heerenveen).
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Alen Halilovic replaces Rodney Kongolo.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordy Bruijn.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Runar Espejord (sc Heerenveen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen with a cross.
  • 80'
    Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
  • 80'
    Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (AZ).
  • 76'
    Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 2. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani de Wit following a corner.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Dani de Wit (AZ) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross following a corner.
  • 72'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Warner Hahn.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Jordy Bruijn replaces Hicham Faik.
  • 69'
    Goal
    Goal! sc Heerenveen 1, AZ 1. Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hicham Faik with a through ball.
  • 67'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Warner Hahn.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 66'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ibrahim Dresevic.
  • 66'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ricardo van Rhijn.
  • 65'
    Oussama Idrissi (AZ) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Ricardo van Rhijn (sc Heerenveen).
  • 64'
    Offside, AZ. Fredrik Midtsjø tries a through ball, but Myron Boadu is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, sc Heerenveen. Runar Espejord replaces Jens Odgaard.
  • 62'
    Foul by Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen).
  • 62'
    Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Corner, sc Heerenveen. Conceded by Thomas Ouwejan.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Thomas Ouwejan (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hicham Faik with a cross following a corner.
  • 52'
    Corner, sc Heerenveen. Conceded by Stijn Wuytens.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Mitchell van Bergen (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hicham Faik.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Ron Vlaar (AZ) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Calvin Stengs with a cross following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Sven Botman.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Svensson with a cross.
  • 50'
    Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen).
  • 48'
    Offside, sc Heerenveen. Joey Veerman tries a through ball, but Chidera Ejuke is caught offside.
  • 48'
    Offside, sc Heerenveen. Ibrahim Dresevic tries a through ball, but Joey Veerman is caught offside.
  • 47'
    Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).
  • 47'
    Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Myron Boadu (AZ).
  • 45+2'
    Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45+2'
    Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Rodney Kongolo (sc Heerenveen).
  • 45'
    Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen).
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
  • 42'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ricardo van Rhijn.
  • 42'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Ibrahim Dresevic.
  • 38'
    Foul by Stijn Wuytens (AZ).
  • 38'
    Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Goal
    Goal! sc Heerenveen 0, AZ 1. Dani de Wit (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 34'
    Sven Botman (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Calvin Stengs (AZ).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
  • 32'
    Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
  • 32'
    Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jonas Svensson (AZ).
  • 31'
    Chidera Ejuke (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).
  • 30'
    Sherel Floranus (sc Heerenveen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Foul by Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen).
  • 28'
    Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Hicham Faik (sc Heerenveen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo van Rhijn.
  • 20'
    Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen).
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Joey Veerman (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chidera Ejuke.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Stijn Wuytens (AZ) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Hicham Faik.
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Dani de Wit (AZ) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 4'
    Attempt saved. Jens Odgaard (sc Heerenveen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mitchell van Bergen.
  • 3'
    Offside, AZ. Fredrik Midtsjø tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.