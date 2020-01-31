AZ v RKC Waalwijk

- 45+1'First Half ends, AZ 2, RKC Waalwijk 0.
- 44'Attempt missed. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 42'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Fabian Sporkslede.
- 41'Foul by Oussama Idrissi (AZ).
- 41'Darren Maatsen (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Attempt saved. Calvin Stengs (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.
- 37'Oussama Idrissi (AZ) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37'Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
- 36'Goal! AZ 2, RKC Waalwijk 0. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Svensson with a cross.
- 35'Attempt missed. Owen Wijndal (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Myron Boadu.
- 32'Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Dani de Wit.
- 29'Goal! AZ 1, RKC Waalwijk 0. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myron Boadu.
- 27'Offside, AZ. Myron Boadu tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
- 26'Foul by Stijn Wuytens (AZ).
- 26'Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
- 24'Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Hansson.
- 21'Offside, AZ. Calvin Stengs tries a through ball, but Dani de Wit is caught offside.
- 20'Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Tijjani Reijnders tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
- 17'Attempt saved. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Bilate.
- 14'Attempt missed. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
- 13'Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Hansson following a fast break.
- 13'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Hans Mulder.
- 11'Offside, AZ. Teun Koopmeiners tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
- 11'Attempt missed. Darren Maatsen (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tijjani Reijnders.
- 5'Corner, AZ. Conceded by Clint Leemans.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
- 4'Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 4'Myron Boadu (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
- 3'Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 1'Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Clint Leemans tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.