AZ v RKC Waalwijk

Dutch Eredivisie at AFAS Stadion
31-01-2020KO:19:00REF: S Gözübüyük

AZ

Oussama Idrissi  29'
Myron Boadu  36'
2 - 0
HT

RKC Waalwijk

  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, AZ 2, RKC Waalwijk 0.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 42'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Fabian Sporkslede.
  • 41'
    Foul by Oussama Idrissi (AZ).
  • 41'
    Darren Maatsen (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Calvin Stengs (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.
  • 37'
    Oussama Idrissi (AZ) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 36'
    Goal
    Goal! AZ 2, RKC Waalwijk 0. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Svensson with a cross.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Owen Wijndal (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Myron Boadu.
  • 32'
    Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Dani de Wit.
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! AZ 1, RKC Waalwijk 0. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myron Boadu.
  • 27'
    Offside, AZ. Myron Boadu tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
  • 26'
    Foul by Stijn Wuytens (AZ).
  • 26'
    Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Hansson.
  • 21'
    Offside, AZ. Calvin Stengs tries a through ball, but Dani de Wit is caught offside.
  • 20'
    Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Tijjani Reijnders tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
  • 17'
    Attempt saved. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Bilate.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Myron Boadu (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Hansson following a fast break.
  • 13'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Hans Mulder.
  • 11'
    Offside, AZ. Teun Koopmeiners tries a through ball, but Oussama Idrissi is caught offside.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Darren Maatsen (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tijjani Reijnders.
  • 5'
    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Clint Leemans.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
  • 4'
    Yellow Card
    Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 4'
    Myron Boadu (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 1'
    Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Clint Leemans tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.