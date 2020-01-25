RKC Waalwijk v VVV-Venlo

RKC Waalwijk v VVV-VenloDutch Eredivisie at Mandemakers Stadion
25-01-2020KO:18:45ATT: 6,103REF: E van de Graaf
RKC Waalwijk
Emil Hansson 15'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0
VVV-Venlo
Johnatan Opoku 76'
Oussama Darfalou 82'
- Match ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2.
- 90+3'Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+3'Foul by Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk).
- 90+3'Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Fabian Sporkslede.
- 90'Attempt missed. Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Kum following a set piece situation.
- 90'Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
- 90'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by John Yeboah with a cross.
- 88'Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
- 88'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Stan van Dijck replaces Simon Janssen.
- 86'Substitution, RKC Waalwijk. Darren Maatsen replaces Clint Leemans.
- 85'Attempt saved. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 82'Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2. Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Janssen following a fast break.
- 81'Attempt saved. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 79'Dylan Vente (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
- 78'Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Roel Janssen.
- 76'Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 1. Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 74'Attempt missed. John Yeboah (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Janssen.
- 73'Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Richard van der Venne.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 72'Substitution, RKC Waalwijk. Dylan Vente replaces Mario Bilate.
- 72'Danny Post (VVV-Venlo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 72'Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Danny Post (VVV-Venlo).
- 71'Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
- 70'Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
- 69'Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Hansson.
- 68'Attempt saved. John Yeboah (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerome Sinclair.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oussama Darfalou.
- 67'Substitution, VVV-Venlo. John Yeboah replaces Peter van Ooijen.
- 61'Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Etienne Vaessen tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
- 61'Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo).
- 60'Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
- 60'Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
- 58'Attempt missed. Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sylla Sow.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Bakari.
- 57'Attempt saved. Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 57'Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Mario Bilate.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Danny Post (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 57'Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Danny Post replaces Lee Cattermole.
- 56'Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Stefan Velkov.
- 56'Attempt missed. Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 55'Foul by Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk).
- 55'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
- 50'Offside, VVV-Venlo. Peter van Ooijen tries a through ball, but Christian Kum is caught offside.
- 50'Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
- 50'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0.
- 43'Attempt saved. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Cattermole with a headed pass.
- 43'Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Etienne Vaessen.
- 42'Attempt saved. Peter van Ooijen (VVV-Venlo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oussama Darfalou with a headed pass.
- 41'Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Tobias Pachonik.
- 40'Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Janssen.
- 38'Foul by Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk).
- 38'Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
- 36'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 35'Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo).
- 34'Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
- 34'Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Offside, VVV-Venlo. Nils Röseler tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.
- 31'Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 31'Foul by Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo).
- 30'Offside, VVV-Venlo. Nils Röseler tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.
- 28'Peter van Ooijen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
- 20'Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo).
- 15'Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0. Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sylla Sow with a cross.
- 10'Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 9'Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
- 9'Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
- 7'Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 3'Attempt saved. Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.