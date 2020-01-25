RKC Waalwijk v VVV-Venlo

Dutch Eredivisie at Mandemakers Stadion
25-01-2020KO:18:45ATT: 6,103REF: E van de Graaf

RKC Waalwijk

Emil Hansson  15'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0

VVV-Venlo

Johnatan Opoku  76'
Oussama Darfalou  82'
  • FT
    Match ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 90+3'
    Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Fabian Sporkslede.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Kum following a set piece situation.
  • 90'
    Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 90'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by John Yeboah with a cross.
  • 88'
    Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 88'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Stan van Dijck replaces Simon Janssen.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, RKC Waalwijk. Darren Maatsen replaces Clint Leemans.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 82'
    Goal
    Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 2. Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Janssen following a fast break.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 79'
    Dylan Vente (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
  • 78'
    Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Roel Janssen.
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 1. Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. John Yeboah (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Janssen.
  • 73'
    Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Richard van der Venne.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, RKC Waalwijk. Dylan Vente replaces Mario Bilate.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Danny Post (VVV-Venlo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Danny Post (VVV-Venlo).
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
  • 70'
    Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Hansson.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. John Yeboah (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerome Sinclair.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oussama Darfalou.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VVV-Venlo. John Yeboah replaces Peter van Ooijen.
  • 61'
    Offside, RKC Waalwijk. Etienne Vaessen tries a through ball, but Mario Bilate is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo).
  • 60'
    Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 60'
    Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo).
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sylla Sow.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Bakari.
  • 57'
    Attempt saved. Simon Janssen (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 57'
    Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Mario Bilate.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Danny Post (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Danny Post replaces Lee Cattermole.
  • 56'
    Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Stefan Velkov.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 55'
    Foul by Mario Bilate (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 55'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
  • 50'
    Offside, VVV-Venlo. Peter van Ooijen tries a through ball, but Christian Kum is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 50'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0.
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Cattermole with a headed pass.
  • 43'
    Corner, VVV-Venlo. Conceded by Etienne Vaessen.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Peter van Ooijen (VVV-Venlo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oussama Darfalou with a headed pass.
  • 41'
    Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Tobias Pachonik.
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Janssen.
  • 38'
    Foul by Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 38'
    Roel Janssen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 36'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Yellow Card
    Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 35'
    Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo).
  • 34'
    Foul by Hans Mulder (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 34'
    Oussama Darfalou (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Offside, VVV-Venlo. Nils Röseler tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.
  • 31'
    Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo).
  • 30'
    Offside, VVV-Venlo. Nils Röseler tries a through ball, but Oussama Darfalou is caught offside.
  • 28'
    Peter van Ooijen (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Christian Kum (VVV-Venlo).
  • 20'
    Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Lee Cattermole (VVV-Venlo).
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! RKC Waalwijk 1, VVV-Venlo 0. Emil Hansson (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Tijjani Reijnders (RKC Waalwijk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sylla Sow with a cross.
  • 10'
    Corner, RKC Waalwijk. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Clint Leemans (RKC Waalwijk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 9'
    Foul by Richard van der Venne (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 9'
    Johnatan Opoku (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Fabian Sporkslede (RKC Waalwijk).
  • 7'
    Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Sylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.