Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord

Heracles Almelo v FeyenoordDutch Eredivisie at Erve Asito
25-01-2020KO:18:45ATT: 10,686REF: D Makkelie
Heracles Almelo
Maximilian Rossmann 19', 78'
2 - 3
FT
HT: 1-0
Feyenoord
Jens Toornstra 47'
Luis Sinisterra 53'
Eric Botteghin 57'
- Match ends, Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3.
- 90+7'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Silvester van der Water.
- 90+3'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Steven Berghuis.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Luciano Narsingh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
- 90+1'Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
- 90'Foul by Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord).
- 90'Adrian Szöke (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
- 89'Joey Konings (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Attempt saved. Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Silvester van der Water.
- 86'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
- 84'Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
- 84'Joey Konings (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Substitution, Feyenoord. Rick Karsdorp replaces Orkun Kökcü.
- 81'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Maximilian Rossmann.
- 80'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.
- 80'Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
- 79'Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Joey Konings replaces Jeremy Cijntje.
- 79'Foul by Adrian Szöke (Heracles Almelo).
- 79'Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Goal! Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3. Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Osman with a cross following a corner.
- 78'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Orkun Kökcü.
- 77'Substitution, Feyenoord. Luciano Narsingh replaces Nicolai Jørgensen.
- 76'Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Mohammed Osman replaces Alexander Merkel.
- 73'Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo).
- 73'Substitution, Feyenoord. Sam Larsson replaces Luis Sinisterra because of an injury.
- 72'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hardeveld.
- 66'Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
- 64'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
- 64'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
- 63'Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
- 63'Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Adrian Szöke replaces Cyriel Dessers.
- 59'Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross.
- 57'Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 3. Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross following a corner.
- 57'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.
- 56'Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
- 55'Penalty conceded by Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 55'Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo).
- 55'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
- 53'Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 2. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
- 53'Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 53'Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
- 52'Foul by Jeff Hardeveld (Heracles Almelo).
- 52'Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) is shown the yellow card.
- 50'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
- 47'Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 1. Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
- 45'Second Half begins Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0.
- 45+3'Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+3'Foul by Mats Knoester (Heracles Almelo).
- 45+3'Attempt saved. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Merkel with a cross.
- 45+2'Tim Breukers (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+2'Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord).
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 45+1'Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45+1'Foul by Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo).
- 44'Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord).
- 44'Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 42'Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
- 40'Attempt blocked. Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross.
- 39'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
- 39'Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
- 37'Hand ball by Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo).
- 36'Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo).
- 35'Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeremy Cijntje.
- 34'Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 33'Foul by Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo).
- 32'Foul by Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo).
- 32'Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 30'Attempt saved. Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Júnior.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
- 25'Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
- 25'Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
- 19'Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0. Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Merkel with a cross following a corner.
- 18'Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Lutsharel Geertruida.
- 17'Foul by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).
- 17'Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Dangerous play by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).
- 15'Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Botteghin with a cross.
- 14'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
- 11'Attempt saved. Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Knoester.
- 11'Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord).
- 11'Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Tim Breukers.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
- 3'Foul by Tim Breukers (Heracles Almelo).
- 3'Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
- 1'Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.