Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord

Dutch Eredivisie at Erve Asito
25-01-2020KO:18:45ATT: 10,686REF: D Makkelie

Heracles Almelo

Maximilian Rossmann  19',  78'
2 - 3
FT
HT: 1-0

Feyenoord

Jens Toornstra  47'
Luis Sinisterra  53'
Eric Botteghin  57'
  • FT
    Match ends, Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3.
  • 90+7'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Silvester van der Water.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Steven Berghuis.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Luciano Narsingh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
  • 90+1'
    Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
  • 90'
    Foul by Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord).
  • 90'
    Adrian Szöke (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
  • 89'
    Joey Konings (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Silvester van der Water.
  • 86'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
  • 84'
    Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
  • 84'
    Joey Konings (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Feyenoord. Rick Karsdorp replaces Orkun Kökcü.
  • 81'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Maximilian Rossmann.
  • 80'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Joey Konings replaces Jeremy Cijntje.
  • 79'
    Foul by Adrian Szöke (Heracles Almelo).
  • 79'
    Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Goal
    Goal! Heracles Almelo 2, Feyenoord 3. Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Osman with a cross following a corner.
  • 78'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Orkun Kökcü.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Feyenoord. Luciano Narsingh replaces Nicolai Jørgensen.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Mohammed Osman replaces Alexander Merkel.
  • 73'
    Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Feyenoord. Sam Larsson replaces Luis Sinisterra because of an injury.
  • 72'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
  • 72'
    Attempt blocked. Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeff Hardeveld.
  • 66'
    Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
  • 64'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
  • 64'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
  • 63'
    Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
  • 63'
    Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Heracles Almelo. Adrian Szöke replaces Cyriel Dessers.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross.
  • 57'
    Goal
    Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 3. Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross following a corner.
  • 57'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
  • 55'
    Penalty conceded by Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 55'
    Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo).
  • 55'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
  • 53'
    Goal
    Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 2. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 53'
    Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
  • 52'
    Foul by Jeff Hardeveld (Heracles Almelo).
  • 52'
    Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Yellow Card
    Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) is shown the yellow card.
  • 50'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Sinisterra.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 1. Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0.
  • 45+3'
    Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45+3'
    Foul by Mats Knoester (Heracles Almelo).
  • 45+3'
    Attempt saved. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Merkel with a cross.
  • 45+2'
    Tim Breukers (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord).
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 45+1'
    Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo).
  • 44'
    Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord).
  • 44'
    Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Eric Botteghin (Feyenoord) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross.
  • 39'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
  • 39'
    Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
  • 37'
    Hand ball by Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo).
  • 36'
    Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeremy Cijntje.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 33'
    Foul by Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo).
  • 32'
    Foul by Mauro Júnior (Heracles Almelo).
  • 32'
    Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers.
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Júnior.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
  • 25'
    Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
  • 25'
    Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo).
  • 19'
    Goal
    Goal! Heracles Almelo 1, Feyenoord 0. Maximilian Rossmann (Heracles Almelo) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Merkel with a cross following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, Heracles Almelo. Conceded by Lutsharel Geertruida.
  • 17'
    Foul by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).
  • 17'
    Cyriel Dessers (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Dangerous play by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).
  • 15'
    Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Botteghin with a cross.
  • 14'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Mats Knoester.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Jeremy Cijntje (Heracles Almelo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Knoester.
  • 11'
    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord).
  • 11'
    Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Tim Breukers.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Silvester van der Water (Heracles Almelo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
  • 3'
    Foul by Tim Breukers (Heracles Almelo).
  • 3'
    Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Alexander Merkel (Heracles Almelo).
  • 1'
    Leroy Fer (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.