Sparta Rotterdam v Fortuna Sittard

Sparta Rotterdam v Fortuna SittardDutch Eredivisie at Sparta-Stadion "Het Kasteel"
25-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 9,821REF: D Higler
Sparta Rotterdam
Jurgen Mattheij 73'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Fortuna Sittard
Vitalie Damascan 20'
- Match ends, Sparta Rotterdam 1, Fortuna Sittard 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Sparta Rotterdam 1, Fortuna Sittard 1.
- 90+6'Foul by Youssef El Kachati (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 90+6'Bassala Sambou (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by George Cox.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+3'Bassala Sambou (Fortuna Sittard) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+3'Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Bassala Sambou (Fortuna Sittard).
- 90+2'Foul by Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 90+2'Wessel Dammers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Branislav Ninaj.
- 87'Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Youssef El Kachati (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 87'Attempt missed. Adil Auassar (Sparta Rotterdam) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joël Piroe.
- 84'Foul by Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard).
- 84'Michael Pinto (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Attempt missed. Àlex Carbonell (Fortuna Sittard) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jorrit Smeets with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 82'Martin Angha (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 82'Foul by Patrick Joosten (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 82'Bassala Sambou (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 82'Foul by Deroy Duarte (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 82'Substitution, Fortuna Sittard. Àlex Carbonell replaces Amadou Ciss.
- 81'Attempt missed. Patrick Joosten (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdou Harroui.
- 80'Foul by Dirk Abels (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 80'George Cox (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Substitution, Fortuna Sittard. Bassala Sambou replaces Vitalie Damascan.
- 79'Substitution, Sparta Rotterdam. Deroy Duarte replaces Mohamed Rayhi.
- 79'Foul by Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard).
- 79'Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 78'Attempt missed. Wessel Dammers (Fortuna Sittard) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Diemers with a cross following a corner.
- 75'Corner, Fortuna Sittard. Conceded by Dirk Abels.
- 73'Goal! Sparta Rotterdam 1, Fortuna Sittard 1. Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Rayhi with a cross following a corner.
- 72'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Wessel Dammers.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dirk Abels.
- 71'Foul by Dirk Abels (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 71'Amadou Ciss (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Attempt missed. Amadou Ciss (Fortuna Sittard) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Felix Passlack.
- 69'Foul by Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 69'Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 68'Attempt missed. Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 68'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Branislav Ninaj.
- 67'Youssef El Kachati (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard).
- 67'Youssef El Kachati (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 67'Foul by Wessel Dammers (Fortuna Sittard).
- 66'Offside, Sparta Rotterdam. Michael Pinto tries a through ball, but Youssef El Kachati is caught offside.
- 66'Foul by Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard).
- 66'Dirk Abels (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Attempt missed. Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jorrit Smeets.
- 65'Attempt missed. Youssef El Kachati (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adil Auassar with a cross.
- 63'Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Martin Angha (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 63'Substitution, Sparta Rotterdam. Youssef El Kachati replaces Dante Rigo.
- 62'Attempt missed. Amadou Ciss (Fortuna Sittard) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Cox.
- 62'Foul by Dante Rigo (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 62'Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Amadou Ciss.
- 61'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Amadou Ciss.
- 60'Attempt saved. Tesfaldet Tekie (Fortuna Sittard) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Cox.
- 59'Offside, Sparta Rotterdam. Patrick Joosten tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.
- 58'Offside, Fortuna Sittard. Jorrit Smeets tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.
- 58'Attempt saved. Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Diemers.
- 55'Foul by Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 55'Amadou Ciss (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Jorrit Smeets (Fortuna Sittard) is shown the yellow card.
- 52'Adil Auassar (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Vitalie Damascan (Fortuna Sittard).
- 49'Attempt missed. Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Rayhi.
- 48'Attempt saved. Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dirk Abels.
- 47'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Branislav Ninaj.
- 45'Second Half begins Sparta Rotterdam 0, Fortuna Sittard 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Sparta Rotterdam 0, Fortuna Sittard 1.
- 44'Attempt missed. Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Tesfaldet Tekie.
- 43'Vitalie Damascan (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Foul by Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 41'Offside, Fortuna Sittard. Mark Diemers tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.
- 40'Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adil Auassar.
- 39'Michael Pinto (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Foul by Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard).
- 38'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Alexei Koselev.
- 37'Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bart Vriends.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Dirk Abels (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adil Auassar.
- 29'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by George Cox.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Diemers.
- 28'Foul by Dante Rigo (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 28'Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 24'Attempt saved. Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 24'Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Joosten.
- 22'Offside, Fortuna Sittard. Mark Diemers tries a through ball, but Vitalie Damascan is caught offside.
- 20'Goal! Sparta Rotterdam 0, Fortuna Sittard 1. Vitalie Damascan (Fortuna Sittard) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Diemers.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Branislav Ninaj (Fortuna Sittard) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 19'Foul by Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 19'Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Pinto.
- 17'Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dante Rigo with a cross following a corner.
- 17'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Jorrit Smeets.
- 16'Patrick Joosten (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 16'Foul by Tesfaldet Tekie (Fortuna Sittard).
- 14'Attempt missed. Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dante Rigo with a cross following a corner.
- 14'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by Branislav Ninaj.
- 11'Foul by Bart Vriends (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 11'Vitalie Damascan (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Michael Pinto (Sparta Rotterdam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 9'Foul by Felix Passlack (Fortuna Sittard).
- 7'Attempt missed. Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dirk Abels.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Jurgen Mattheij (Sparta Rotterdam) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dante Rigo with a cross.
- 7'Corner, Sparta Rotterdam. Conceded by George Cox.
- 5'Foul by Dirk Abels (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 5'George Cox (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Foul by Adil Auassar (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 4'Tesfaldet Tekie (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 3'Patrick Joosten (Sparta Rotterdam) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Abdou Harroui following a fast break.
- 1'Attempt missed. Branislav Ninaj (Fortuna Sittard) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 1'Mark Diemers (Fortuna Sittard) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Foul by Mohamed Rayhi (Sparta Rotterdam).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.