Willem II v PEC Zwolle

Dutch Eredivisie at Koning Willem II Stadion
26-01-2020KO:13:30ATT: 13,337REF: E Blank

Willem II

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

PEC Zwolle

Thomas Lam s/o 79'
  • FT
    Match ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
  • 90+5'
    Yellow Card
    Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Sebastian Holmén (Willem II).
  • 90+5'
    Dennis Johnsen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt blocked. Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Köhlert with a cross.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Damil Dankerlui (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ché Nunnely.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Vito van Crooij replaces Mike van Duinen.
  • 90'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Ché Nunnely (Willem II) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Gladon.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Pol Llonch (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Damil Dankerlui.
  • 87'
    Foul by Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle).
  • 87'
    Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Marios Vrousai (Willem II) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pol Llonch with a headed pass.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Bram van Polen (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
  • 85'
    Timon Wellenreuther (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Dangerous play by Bram van Polen (PEC Zwolle).
  • 84'
    Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Marios Vrousai.
  • 84'
    Foul by Marios Vrousai (Willem II).
  • 84'
    Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Dangerous play by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marios Vrousai.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 79'
    Red Card
    Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle) is shown the red card.
  • 79'
    Foul by Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle).
  • 79'
    Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Dennis Johnsen replaces Lennart Thy.
  • 76'
    Foul by Marios Vrousai (Willem II).
  • 76'
    Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Willem II. Marios Vrousai replaces Driess Saddiki.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Willem II. Paul Gladon replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ché Nunnely.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Bram van Polen replaces Rico Strieder.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 70'
    Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Jordens Peters (Willem II).
  • 69'
    Foul by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
  • 69'
    Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Driess Saddiki (Willem II).
  • 66'
    Pol Llonch (Willem II) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Ché Nunnely (Willem II) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.
  • 64'
    Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 64'
    Foul by Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle).
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
  • 61'
    Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Timon Wellenreuther.
  • 60'
    Foul by Damil Dankerlui (Willem II).
  • 60'
    Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Foul by Mats Köhlert (Willem II).
  • 59'
    Sam Kersten (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Mats Köhlert (Willem II) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 57'
    Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Sebastian Holmén.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
  • 55'
    Hand ball by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
  • 54'
    Offside, Willem II. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye tries a through ball, but Ché Nunnely is caught offside.
  • 54'
    Foul by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II).
  • 54'
    Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lennart Thy.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mustafa Saymak following a corner.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
  • 48'
    Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.
  • 47'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
  • 47'
    Jordens Peters (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Willem II. Damil Dankerlui replaces Miquel Nelom.
  • 45'
    HT
    First Half ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
  • 44'
    Hand ball by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card.
  • 43'
    Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle).
  • 41'
    Timon Wellenreuther (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
  • 41'
    Foul by Ché Nunnely (Willem II).
  • 41'
    Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Freek Heerkens (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Freek Heerkens (Willem II).
  • 38'
    Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt saved. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
  • 34'
    Miquel Nelom (Willem II) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle).
  • 31'
    Offside, Willem II. Freek Heerkens tries a through ball, but Driess Saddiki is caught offside.
  • 30'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Thomas Lam.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Pol Llonch (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Foul by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
  • 28'
    Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 27'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
  • 25'
    Offside, PEC Zwolle. Yuta Nakayama tries a through ball, but Mustafa Saymak is caught offside.
  • 24'
    Foul by Driess Saddiki (Willem II).
  • 24'
    Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle).
  • 24'
    Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle).
  • 22'
    Pol Llonch (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Sebastian Holmén (Willem II).
  • 21'
    Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Mats Köhlert (Willem II) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Miquel Nelom with a cross.
  • 15'
    Hand ball by Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle).
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
  • 10'
    Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle).
  • 8'
    Foul by Mats Köhlert (Willem II).
  • 8'
    Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Freek Heerkens (Willem II).
  • 8'
    Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miquel Nelom with a cross.
  • 3'
    Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.
  • 1'
    Driess Saddiki (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.