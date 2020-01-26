Willem II v PEC Zwolle

Willem II v PEC ZwolleDutch Eredivisie at Koning Willem II Stadion
26-01-2020KO:13:30ATT: 13,337REF: E Blank
Willem II
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
PEC Zwolle
Thomas Lam s/o 79'
- Match ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
- 90+5'Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+5'Foul by Sebastian Holmén (Willem II).
- 90+5'Dennis Johnsen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Attempt blocked. Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Köhlert with a cross.
- 90+2'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Damil Dankerlui (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ché Nunnely.
- 90+1'Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Vito van Crooij replaces Mike van Duinen.
- 90'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Ché Nunnely (Willem II) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Gladon.
- 89'Attempt missed. Pol Llonch (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Damil Dankerlui.
- 87'Foul by Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle).
- 87'Sebastian Holmén (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle).
- 86'Attempt missed. Marios Vrousai (Willem II) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pol Llonch with a headed pass.
- 85'Bram van Polen (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
- 85'Timon Wellenreuther (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Dangerous play by Bram van Polen (PEC Zwolle).
- 84'Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Marios Vrousai.
- 84'Foul by Marios Vrousai (Willem II).
- 84'Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Dangerous play by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
- 83'Attempt blocked. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marios Vrousai.
- 80'Attempt saved. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 79'Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle) is shown the red card.
- 79'Foul by Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle).
- 79'Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Dennis Johnsen replaces Lennart Thy.
- 76'Foul by Marios Vrousai (Willem II).
- 76'Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Substitution, Willem II. Marios Vrousai replaces Driess Saddiki.
- 74'Substitution, Willem II. Paul Gladon replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.
- 74'Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ché Nunnely.
- 72'Substitution, PEC Zwolle. Bram van Polen replaces Rico Strieder.
- 72'Attempt saved. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 70'Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 70'Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Foul by Jordens Peters (Willem II).
- 69'Foul by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
- 69'Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Driess Saddiki (Willem II).
- 66'Pol Llonch (Willem II) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
- 65'Attempt missed. Ché Nunnely (Willem II) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.
- 64'Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 64'Foul by Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle).
- 61'Attempt missed. Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
- 61'Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Timon Wellenreuther.
- 60'Foul by Damil Dankerlui (Willem II).
- 60'Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 59'Foul by Mats Köhlert (Willem II).
- 59'Sam Kersten (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Mats Köhlert (Willem II) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
- 57'Attempt missed. Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 57'Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Sebastian Holmén.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal.
- 55'Hand ball by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
- 54'Offside, Willem II. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye tries a through ball, but Ché Nunnely is caught offside.
- 54'Foul by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II).
- 54'Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Attempt saved. Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lennart Thy.
- 49'Attempt missed. Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mustafa Saymak following a corner.
- 49'Attempt missed. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
- 48'Corner, PEC Zwolle. Conceded by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.
- 47'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
- 47'Jordens Peters (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle).
- 45'Second Half begins Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
- 45'Substitution, Willem II. Damil Dankerlui replaces Miquel Nelom.
- 45'First Half ends, Willem II 0, PEC Zwolle 0.
- 44'Hand ball by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
- 43'Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle) is shown the yellow card.
- 43'Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Foul by Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle).
- 41'Timon Wellenreuther (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Gustavo Hamer (PEC Zwolle).
- 41'Foul by Ché Nunnely (Willem II).
- 41'Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Freek Heerkens (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by Freek Heerkens (Willem II).
- 38'Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt saved. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 35'Attempt missed. Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (Willem II) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
- 34'Miquel Nelom (Willem II) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Foul by Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle).
- 31'Offside, Willem II. Freek Heerkens tries a through ball, but Driess Saddiki is caught offside.
- 30'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Thomas Lam.
- 29'Attempt saved. Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 28'Pol Llonch (Willem II) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Foul by Pol Llonch (Willem II).
- 28'Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Attempt missed. Pelle Clement (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 27'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
- 25'Offside, PEC Zwolle. Yuta Nakayama tries a through ball, but Mustafa Saymak is caught offside.
- 24'Foul by Driess Saddiki (Willem II).
- 24'Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle).
- 24'Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Foul by Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle).
- 22'Pol Llonch (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Sebastian Holmén (Willem II).
- 21'Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross.
- 19'Attempt saved. Mats Köhlert (Willem II) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Miquel Nelom with a cross.
- 15'Hand ball by Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle).
- 15'Attempt missed. Lennart Thy (PEC Zwolle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
- 10'Ché Nunnely (Willem II) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 10'Foul by Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle).
- 8'Foul by Mats Köhlert (Willem II).
- 8'Rico Strieder (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Freek Heerkens (Willem II).
- 8'Mike van Duinen (PEC Zwolle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miquel Nelom with a cross.
- 3'Corner, Willem II. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.
- 1'Driess Saddiki (Willem II) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Mustafa Saymak (PEC Zwolle).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.