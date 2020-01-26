PSV v FC Twente

Dutch Eredivisie at Philips Stadion
26-01-2020KO:15:45ATT: 33,600REF: S Mulder

PSV

Denzel Dumfries  61'
Ibrahim Afellay s/o 75'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

FC Twente

Haris Vuckic  87'
  • FT
    Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 90+4'
    Emil Berggreen (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+2'
    Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Mohamed Ihattaren tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Drommel.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 90'
    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 90'
    Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 88'
    Hand ball by Emil Berggreen (FC Twente).
  • 87'
    Goal
    Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1. Haris Vuckic (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Emil Berggreen.
  • 85'
    Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Xandro Schenk (FC Twente).
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Cody Gakpo.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kostas Mitroglou following a fast break.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ritsu Doan replaces Bruma.
  • 79'
    Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Julio Pleguezuelo (FC Twente).
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Xandro Schenk (FC Twente) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitor Cantalapiedra with a cross.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Twente. Emil Berggreen replaces Lindon Selahi.
  • 78'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.
  • 75'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) for a bad foul.
  • 75'
    Foul by Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 75'
    Oriol Busquets (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Vuckic.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Vuckic with a through ball.
  • 72'
    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 72'
    Jesse Bosch (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 70'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Troupée with a cross.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Bosch.
  • 67'
    Hand ball by Kostas Mitroglou (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Twente. Rafik Zekhnini replaces Noa Lang.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, FC Twente. Haris Vuckic replaces Javier Espinosa.
  • 65'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Lars Unnerstall.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Foul by Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 64'
    Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Javier Espinosa (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
  • 62'
    Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 62'
    Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Goal
    Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 0. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
  • 61'
    Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kostas Mitroglou.
  • 60'
    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Javier Espinosa.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Noa Lang (FC Twente) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 58'
    Peet Bijen (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Attempt saved. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
  • 56'
    Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Julio Pleguezuelo (FC Twente).
  • 55'
    Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Daniel Schwaab tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
  • 55'
    Sub On
    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Sam Lammers.
  • 53'
    Foul by Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 53'
    Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noa Lang.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren following a fast break.
  • 47'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Jorrit Hendrix.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins PSV Eindhoven 0, FC Twente 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, FC Twente 0.
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Afellay.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.
  • 42'
    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Peet Bijen.
  • 41'
    Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
  • 41'
    Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Jesse Bosch (FC Twente).
  • 40'
    Foul by Bruma (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 40'
    Giovanni Troupée (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Xandro Schenk.
  • 37'
    Foul by Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven).
  • 37'
    Oriol Busquets (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.
  • 32'
    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Peet Bijen.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
  • 30'
    Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Noa Lang (FC Twente).
  • 30'
    Yellow Card
    Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 29'
    Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Lindon Selahi (FC Twente).
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Viergever.
  • 25'
    Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
  • 25'
    Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Jesse Bosch (FC Twente) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Ibrahim Afellay.
  • 22'
    Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Nick Viergever.
  • 20'
    Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Xandro Schenk (FC Twente).
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
  • 9'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
  • 5'
    Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 5'
    Foul by Giovanni Troupée (FC Twente).
  • 2'
    Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.