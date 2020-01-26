PSV v FC Twente

PSV v FC TwenteDutch Eredivisie at Philips Stadion
26-01-2020KO:15:45ATT: 33,600REF: S Mulder
PSV
Denzel Dumfries 61'
Ibrahim Afellay s/o 75'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
FC Twente
Haris Vuckic 87'
- Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1.
- 90+4'Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
- 90+4'Emil Berggreen (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Mohamed Ihattaren tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
- 90+1'Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Drommel.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90'Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
- 90'Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 88'Hand ball by Emil Berggreen (FC Twente).
- 87'Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 1. Haris Vuckic (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Emil Berggreen.
- 85'Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Xandro Schenk (FC Twente).
- 85'Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 82'Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Erick Gutiérrez replaces Cody Gakpo.
- 82'Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kostas Mitroglou following a fast break.
- 79'Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ritsu Doan replaces Bruma.
- 79'Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79'Foul by Julio Pleguezuelo (FC Twente).
- 78'Attempt saved. Xandro Schenk (FC Twente) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitor Cantalapiedra with a cross.
- 78'Substitution, FC Twente. Emil Berggreen replaces Lindon Selahi.
- 78'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.
- 75'Second yellow card to Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) for a bad foul.
- 75'Foul by Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven).
- 75'Oriol Busquets (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Attempt missed. Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Vuckic.
- 73'Attempt saved. Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Vuckic with a through ball.
- 72'Foul by Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven).
- 72'Jesse Bosch (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Troupée with a cross.
- 68'Attempt missed. Rafik Zekhnini (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Bosch.
- 67'Hand ball by Kostas Mitroglou (PSV Eindhoven).
- 67'Attempt saved. Kostas Mitroglou (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.
- 66'Substitution, FC Twente. Rafik Zekhnini replaces Noa Lang.
- 66'Substitution, FC Twente. Haris Vuckic replaces Javier Espinosa.
- 65'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Lars Unnerstall.
- 64'Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Foul by Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven).
- 64'Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 63'Javier Espinosa (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
- 62'Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
- 62'Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Goal! PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Twente 0. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 61'Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kostas Mitroglou.
- 60'Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Javier Espinosa.
- 60'Attempt missed. Noa Lang (FC Twente) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 58'Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
- 58'Peet Bijen (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Attempt saved. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
- 56'Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Julio Pleguezuelo (FC Twente).
- 55'Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Daniel Schwaab tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
- 55'Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Sam Lammers.
- 53'Foul by Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven).
- 53'Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Aitor Cantalapiedra (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noa Lang.
- 49'Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren following a fast break.
- 47'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Jorrit Hendrix.
- 45'Second Half begins PSV Eindhoven 0, FC Twente 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, FC Twente 0.
- 43'Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibrahim Afellay.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.
- 42'Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Peet Bijen.
- 41'Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 41'Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
- 41'Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Foul by Jesse Bosch (FC Twente).
- 40'Foul by Bruma (PSV Eindhoven).
- 40'Giovanni Troupée (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Xandro Schenk.
- 37'Foul by Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven).
- 37'Oriol Busquets (FC Twente) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruma.
- 32'Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Peet Bijen.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
- 30'Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Noa Lang (FC Twente).
- 30'Lindon Selahi (FC Twente) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 29'Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Lindon Selahi (FC Twente).
- 27'Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Viergever.
- 25'Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
- 25'Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Jesse Bosch (FC Twente) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (FC Twente) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Ibrahim Afellay.
- 22'Corner, FC Twente. Conceded by Nick Viergever.
- 20'Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Foul by Xandro Schenk (FC Twente).
- 18'Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 10'Attempt missed. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
- 9'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
- 5'Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Giovanni Troupée (FC Twente).
- 2'Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Javier Espinosa (FC Twente).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.