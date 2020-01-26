Lille v Paris Saint-Germain

French Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 49,132REF: A Delerue

Lille

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior  28',  52' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 90+3'
    Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Loïc Rémy is caught offside.
  • 90'
    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikoné (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xeka.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
  • 88'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
  • 86'
    Hand ball by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
  • 84'
    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 81'
    Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Jonathan Ikoné (Lille).
  • 81'
    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Loïc Rémy replaces Boubakary Soumaré.
  • 77'
    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Abdou Diallo because of an injury.
  • 74'
    Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Mauro Icardi.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
  • 71'
    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
  • 71'
    Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye following a fast break.
  • 68'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Jonathan Bamba replaces Luiz Araújo.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
  • 66'
    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.
  • 63'
    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 63'
    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 62'
    Gabriel (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
  • 59'
    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Xeka replaces Benjamin André.
  • 58'
    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Luiz Araújo (Lille).
  • 57'
    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 57'
    Luiz Araújo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 53'
    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 53'
    Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    PEN
    Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Gabriel (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
  • 48'
    Penalty conceded by Reinildo (Lille) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 46'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Nianzou Kouassi.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nianzou Kouassi replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
  • 42'
    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Benjamin André (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
  • 38'
    Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
  • 38'
    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reinildo.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.
  • 34'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
  • 30'
    Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
  • 28'
    Goal
    Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
  • 27'
    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Lille).
  • 27'
    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
  • 24'
    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel.
  • 23'
    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
  • 22'
    Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
  • 21'
    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
  • 19'
    Victor Osimhen (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
  • 15'
    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 15'
    Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 15'
    Hand ball by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 14'
    Offside, Lille. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
  • 13'
    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
  • 11'
    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
  • 10'
    Yellow Card
    Reinildo (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 10'
    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Reinildo (Lille).
  • 10'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
  • 9'
    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araújo.
  • 2'
    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
  • 1'
    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.