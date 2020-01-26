Lille v Paris Saint-Germain

Lille v Paris Saint-GermainFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 49,132REF: A Delerue
Lille
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior 28', 52' pen
- Match ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
- 90+3'Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
- 90+3'Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Loïc Rémy is caught offside.
- 90'Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
- 90'Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikoné (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xeka.
- 89'Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
- 88'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
- 86'Hand ball by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).
- 86'Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
- 84'Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
- 83'Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.
- 81'Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 81'Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
- 81'Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Jonathan Ikoné (Lille).
- 81'Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
- 78'Substitution, Lille. Loïc Rémy replaces Boubakary Soumaré.
- 77'Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
- 76'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Abdou Diallo because of an injury.
- 74'Offside, Lille. Jonathan Ikoné tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
- 73'Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 73'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Mauro Icardi.
- 73'Attempt missed. Renato Sanches (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.
- 72'Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
- 71'Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
- 71'Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye following a fast break.
- 68'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
- 67'Substitution, Lille. Jonathan Bamba replaces Luiz Araújo.
- 66'Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by José Fonte.
- 63'Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
- 63'Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
- 62'Gabriel (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
- 59'Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
- 58'Substitution, Lille. Xeka replaces Benjamin André.
- 58'Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Luiz Araújo (Lille).
- 57'Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
- 57'Luiz Araújo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Attempt missed. Gabriel (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 53'Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
- 53'Renato Sanches (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 51'Gabriel (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
- 48'Penalty conceded by Reinildo (Lille) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 46'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Nianzou Kouassi.
- 45'Second Half begins Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
- 45'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nianzou Kouassi replaces Thiago Silva because of an injury.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
- 42'Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
- 38'Benjamin André (Lille) is shown the yellow card.
- 38'Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
- 38'Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Reinildo.
- 34'Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mehmet Zeki Çelik.
- 34'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
- 32'Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
- 30'Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Renato Sanches (Lille).
- 28'Goal! Lille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
- 27'Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Lille).
- 27'Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
- 24'Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gabriel.
- 23'Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 23'Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
- 22'Hand ball by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
- 21'Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
- 19'Victor Osimhen (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 19'Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
- 16'Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
- 15'Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
- 15'Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 15'Hand ball by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
- 14'Offside, Lille. Mehmet Zeki Çelik tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
- 13'Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
- 12'Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).
- 11'Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
- 10'Reinildo (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 10'Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Reinildo (Lille).
- 10'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
- 9'Corner, Lille. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
- 9'Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Boubakary Soumaré.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araújo.
- 2'Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
- 1'Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Victor Osimhen (Lille).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.