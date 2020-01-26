Lyon v Toulouse

Lyon v ToulouseFrench Ligue 1 at Groupama Stadium
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 42,582REF: A Gautier
Lyon
Maxwel Cornet 29'
Moussa Dembele 71'
Karl Toko Ekambi 77'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Toulouse
- Match ends, Lyon 3, Toulouse 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Lyon 3, Toulouse 0.
- 90'Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.
- 89'Attempt saved. Wesley Said (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Adli.
- 84'Substitution, Toulouse. Amine Adli replaces Quentin Boisgard.
- 84'Foul by Steven Moreira (Toulouse).
- 84'Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Attempt saved. Wesley Said (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Vainqueur.
- 79'Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Quentin Boisgard (Toulouse).
- 79'Substitution, Lyon. Bertrand Traoré replaces Maxwel Cornet.
- 78'Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
- 78'William Vainqueur (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Goal! Lyon 3, Toulouse 0. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
- 75'Substitution, Toulouse. Wesley Said replaces Matthieu Dossevi.
- 73'Substitution, Lyon. Rayan Cherki replaces Houssem Aouar.
- 71'Goal! Lyon 2, Toulouse 0. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marçal.
- 71'Attempt saved. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 70'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
- 69'Substitution, Toulouse. Efthymios Koulouris replaces Aaron Leya Iseka.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Rafael (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
- 68'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi.
- 58'Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marçal.
- 56'Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi.
- 47'Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marçal.
- 46'William Vainqueur (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 46'Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Foul by William Vainqueur (Toulouse).
- 45'Second Half begins Lyon 1, Toulouse 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Lyon 1, Toulouse 0.
- 45+4'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Issiaga Sylla.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 43'Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
- 43'Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Quentin Boisgard (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
- 41'Attempt missed. William Vainqueur (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Gabrielsen.
- 38'Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
- 38'Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt saved. Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
- 36'Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
- 36'Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
- 33'Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Bafode Diakite (Toulouse).
- 31'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
- 31'Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.
- 29'Goal! Lyon 1, Toulouse 0. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
- 26'Substitution, Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Martin Terrier because of an injury.
- 20'Offside, Toulouse. Matthieu Dossevi tries a through ball, but Aaron Leya Iseka is caught offside.
- 19'Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).
- 19'Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 18'Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).
- 18'Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt blocked. William Vainqueur (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
- 16'Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).
- 16'Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Attempt missed. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross following a corner.
- 14'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Issiaga Sylla.
- 13'Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
- 13'Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steven Moreira.
- 6'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steven Moreira.
- 5'Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ibrahim Sangaré.
- 3'Attempt saved. Ruben Gabrielsen (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi with a cross.
- 3'Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marçal.
- 1'Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marçal with a cross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.