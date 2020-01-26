Lyon v Toulouse

French Ligue 1 at Groupama Stadium
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 42,582REF: A Gautier

Lyon

Maxwel Cornet  29'
Moussa Dembele  71'
Karl Toko Ekambi  77'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Toulouse

  • FT
    Match ends, Lyon 3, Toulouse 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Lyon 3, Toulouse 0.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rayan Cherki.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Wesley Said (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Adli.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Toulouse. Amine Adli replaces Quentin Boisgard.
  • 84'
    Foul by Steven Moreira (Toulouse).
  • 84'
    Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Wesley Said (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Vainqueur.
  • 79'
    Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Quentin Boisgard (Toulouse).
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Bertrand Traoré replaces Maxwel Cornet.
  • 78'
    Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
  • 78'
    William Vainqueur (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Lyon 3, Toulouse 0. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Toulouse. Wesley Said replaces Matthieu Dossevi.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Rayan Cherki replaces Houssem Aouar.
  • 71'
    Goal
    Goal! Lyon 2, Toulouse 0. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marçal.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 70'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Toulouse. Efthymios Koulouris replaces Aaron Leya Iseka.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Rafael (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross.
  • 68'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marçal.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi.
  • 47'
    Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marçal.
  • 46'
    Yellow Card
    William Vainqueur (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 46'
    Maxence Caqueret (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 46'
    Foul by William Vainqueur (Toulouse).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Lyon 1, Toulouse 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Lyon 1, Toulouse 0.
  • 45+4'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Issiaga Sylla.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 43'
    Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
  • 43'
    Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Quentin Boisgard (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. William Vainqueur (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Gabrielsen.
  • 38'
    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Lyon).
  • 38'
    Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
  • 36'
    Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
  • 36'
    Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
  • 33'
    Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Bafode Diakite (Toulouse).
  • 31'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ruben Gabrielsen.
  • 31'
    Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! Lyon 1, Toulouse 0. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
  • 26'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lyon. Karl Toko Ekambi replaces Martin Terrier because of an injury.
  • 20'
    Offside, Toulouse. Matthieu Dossevi tries a through ball, but Aaron Leya Iseka is caught offside.
  • 19'
    Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 18'
    Foul by Martin Terrier (Lyon).
  • 18'
    Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. William Vainqueur (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.
  • 16'
    Foul by Maxence Caqueret (Lyon).
  • 16'
    Kouadio Kone (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet with a cross following a corner.
  • 14'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Issiaga Sylla.
  • 13'
    Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
  • 13'
    Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steven Moreira.
  • 6'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Steven Moreira.
  • 5'
    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Ibrahim Sangaré.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Ruben Gabrielsen (Toulouse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthieu Dossevi with a cross.
  • 3'
    Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marçal.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marçal with a cross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.