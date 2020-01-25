St Etienne v Nîmes

St Etienne v NîmesFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 23,927REF: J Stinat
St Etienne
Wahbi Khazri 3', 34' pen
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1
Nîmes
Zinedine Ferhat 45'
- Match ends, St Etienne 2, Nîmes 1.
- 90+10'Second Half ends, St Etienne 2, Nîmes 1.
- 90+9'VAR Decision: No Goal St Etienne 2-1 Nîmes.
- 90+8'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 90+7'Hand ball by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
- 90+7'Attempt blocked. Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+7'Miguel Trauco (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+7'Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+7'Foul by Miguel Trauco (St Etienne).
- 90+6'Attempt saved. Assane Dioussé (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin.
- 90+5'Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).
- 90+5'Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+3'Sidy Sarr (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+3'Foul by Sidy Sarr (Nîmes).
- 90+3'Mahdi Camara (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 90+2'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Lucas Buades.
- 90'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.
- 90'Attempt saved. Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 89'Foul by Lucas Buades (Nîmes).
- 89'Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Substitution, Nîmes. Sidy Sarr replaces Theo Valls.
- 87'VAR Decision: No Goal St Etienne 2-1 Nîmes.
- 86'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Loïck Landre (Nîmes) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 86'Offside, Nîmes. Yassine Benrahou tries a through ball, but Loïck Landre is caught offside.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou with a cross.
- 86'Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Loic Perrin.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Loïck Landre (Nîmes) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Martinez.
- 84'Substitution, St Etienne. Mahdi Camara replaces Wahbi Khazri.
- 82'Substitution, Nîmes. Lucas Buades replaces Romain Philippoteaux.
- 81'Offside, St Etienne. Denis Bouanga tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.
- 81'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 81'Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Attempt missed. Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 78'Substitution, Nîmes. Vlatko Stojanovski replaces Kévin Denkey.
- 78'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Loïck Landre.
- 76'Foul by Assane Dioussé (St Etienne).
- 76'Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 75'Hand ball by Kévin Denkey (Nîmes).
- 74'Foul by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).
- 74'Florian Miguel (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Hand ball by Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes).
- 73'Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
- 73'Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Miguel Trauco (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 69'Florian Miguel (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 69'Foul by Florian Miguel (Nîmes).
- 69'Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).
- 67'Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Theo Valls (Nîmes).
- 62'Assane Dioussé (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card.
- 62'Foul by Assane Dioussé (St Etienne).
- 62'Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Attempt saved. Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zinedine Ferhat.
- 61'Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.
- 60'Attempt saved. Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a headed pass.
- 59'Substitution, St Etienne. Denis Bouanga replaces Yohan Cabaye because of an injury.
- 59'Substitution, St Etienne. Yann M'Vila replaces Franck Honorat.
- 57'Attempt missed. Lucas Deaux (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou.
- 54'Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Foul by Loïck Landre (Nîmes).
- 52'Attempt saved. Kévin Denkey (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 50'Charles Abi (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Pablo Martinez (Nîmes).
- 49'Attempt missed. Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 48'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Florian Miguel.
- 45'Second Half begins St Etienne 2, Nîmes 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, St Etienne 2, Nîmes 1.
- 45+2'Offside, St Etienne. Wahbi Khazri tries a through ball, but Charles Abi is caught offside.
- 45'Goal! St Etienne 2, Nîmes 1. Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kévin Denkey with a cross.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Romain Philippoteaux (Nîmes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Miguel with a cross.
- 42'Attempt missed. Loïck Landre (Nîmes) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou with a cross following a corner.
- 41'Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.
- 40'Foul by Wesley Fofana (St Etienne).
- 40'Theo Valls (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Wesley Fofana (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Kévin Denkey (Nîmes).
- 37'Attempt missed. Miguel Trauco (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin following a set piece situation.
- 36'Charles Abi (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Foul by Loïck Landre (Nîmes).
- 34'Goal! St Etienne 2, Nîmes 0. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 32'Penalty conceded by Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 32'Penalty St Etienne. Arnaud Nordin draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 31'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Loïck Landre.
- 26'Franck Honorat (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 26'Foul by Franck Honorat (St Etienne).
- 26'Florian Miguel (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Attempt saved. Theo Valls (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 26'Foul by Assane Dioussé (St Etienne).
- 26'Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 23'Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Lucas Deaux (Nîmes).
- 20'Foul by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).
- 20'Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes).
- 20'Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).
- 19'Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charles Abi.
- 18'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 18'Pablo Martinez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 17'Dangerous play by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).
- 14'Foul by Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne).
- 14'Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 13'Loïck Landre (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
- 12'Attempt missed. Theo Valls (Nîmes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou with a cross following a corner.
- 11'Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Loic Perrin.
- 10'Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 9'Attempt saved. Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 9'Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Foul by Kévin Denkey (Nîmes).
- 7'Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Charles Abi (St Etienne).
- 4'VAR Decision: Goal St Etienne 1-0 Nîmes (Wahbi Khazri).
- 3'Offside, St Etienne. Miguel Trauco tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.
- 3'Goal! St Etienne 1, Nîmes 0. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
- 3'Offside, St Etienne. Miguel Trauco tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.
- 3'Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin with a cross following a corner.
- 3'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Sofiane Alakouch.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.