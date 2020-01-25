Marseille v Angers

Marseille v AngersFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Vélodrome
25-01-2020KO:16:30ATT: 55,761REF: J Hamel
Marseille
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Angers
- Match ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
- 90+1'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismael Traoré.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Marley Aké (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Amavi.
- 90'Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
- 90'Antonin Bobichon (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Attempt missed. Antonin Bobichon (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage.
- 88'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
- 88'Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Hand ball by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
- 86'Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Morgan Sanson.
- 82'Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saif-Eddine Khaoui with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 81'Vincent Manceau (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 81'Foul by Vincent Manceau (Angers).
- 81'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 80'Substitution, Angers. Mathias Pereira Lage replaces Thomas Mangani.
- 80'Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
- 80'Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt saved. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a headed pass.
- 77'Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
- 77'Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Offside, Angers. Thomas Mangani tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
- 76'Substitution, Marseille. Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
- 75'Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
- 75'Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Attempt missed. Pierrick Capelle (Angers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.
- 72'Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).
- 72'Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
- 71'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Romain Thomas.
- 71'Offside, Angers. Ismael Traoré tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
- 69'Valentin Rongier (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).
- 65'Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Maxime Lopez.
- 65'Substitution, Angers. Stéphane Bahoken replaces Rachid Alioui.
- 64'Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
- 64'Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
- 62'Attempt saved. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 61'Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
- 61'Rachid Alioui (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Hand ball by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).
- 57'Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
- 57'Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
- 56'Thomas Mangani (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Rachid Alioui (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Rachid Alioui (Angers).
- 53'Attempt blocked. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
- 53'Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Foul by Antonin Bobichon (Angers).
- 51'Attempt missed. Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sada Thioub.
- 47'Hand ball by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
- 47'Foul by Sada Thioub (Angers).
- 47'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Marseille 0, Angers 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
- 45+1'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+1'Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
- 45'Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a through ball.
- 44'Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
- 44'Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 43'Corner, Angers. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
- 42'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismael Traoré.
- 42'Hand ball by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
- 40'Foul by Darío Benedetto (Marseille).
- 40'Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Offside, Angers. Antonin Bobichon tries a through ball, but Rachid Alioui is caught offside.
- 36'Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 36'Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Thomas Mangani (Angers).
- 35'Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
- 34'Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
- 34'Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Substitution, Angers. Antonin Bobichon replaces Farid El Melali because of an injury.
- 25'Foul by Farid El Melali (Angers).
- 25'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 22'Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
- 22'Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Corner, Angers. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Sada Thioub (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 20'Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
- 20'Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
- 16'Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
- 15'Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Farid El Melali.
- 6'Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
- 4'Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Rachid Alioui (Angers).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.