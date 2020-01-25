Marseille v Angers

French Ligue 1 at Stade Vélodrome
25-01-2020KO:16:30ATT: 55,761REF: J Hamel

Marseille

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Angers

  • FT
    Match ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismael Traoré.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Marley Aké (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Amavi.
  • 90'
    Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
  • 90'
    Antonin Bobichon (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Antonin Bobichon (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
  • 88'
    Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Hand ball by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Morgan Sanson.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saif-Eddine Khaoui with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Vincent Manceau (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Foul by Vincent Manceau (Angers).
  • 81'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Mathias Pereira Lage replaces Thomas Mangani.
  • 80'
    Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
  • 80'
    Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a headed pass.
  • 77'
    Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
  • 77'
    Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Offside, Angers. Thomas Mangani tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
  • 75'
    Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
  • 75'
    Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Pierrick Capelle (Angers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Mangani.
  • 72'
    Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).
  • 72'
    Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
  • 71'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Romain Thomas.
  • 71'
    Offside, Angers. Ismael Traoré tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
  • 69'
    Valentin Rongier (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Angers).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Maxime Lopez.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Stéphane Bahoken replaces Rachid Alioui.
  • 64'
    Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
  • 64'
    Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 61'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
  • 61'
    Rachid Alioui (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Hand ball by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).
  • 57'
    Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
  • 57'
    Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
  • 56'
    Thomas Mangani (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Rachid Alioui (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Rachid Alioui (Angers).
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
  • 53'
    Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Antonin Bobichon (Angers).
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sada Thioub.
  • 47'
    Hand ball by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
  • 47'
    Foul by Sada Thioub (Angers).
  • 47'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Marseille 0, Angers 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Marseille 0, Angers 0.
  • 45+1'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darío Benedetto with a through ball.
  • 44'
    Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
  • 44'
    Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 43'
    Corner, Angers. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
  • 42'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismael Traoré.
  • 42'
    Hand ball by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
  • 40'
    Foul by Darío Benedetto (Marseille).
  • 40'
    Romain Thomas (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Offside, Angers. Antonin Bobichon tries a through ball, but Rachid Alioui is caught offside.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 36'
    Kevin Strootman (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Thomas Mangani (Angers).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Darío Benedetto (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
  • 34'
    Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
  • 34'
    Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Angers. Antonin Bobichon replaces Farid El Melali because of an injury.
  • 25'
    Foul by Farid El Melali (Angers).
  • 25'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
  • 22'
    Baptiste Santamaría (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Corner, Angers. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Sada Thioub (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
  • 20'
    Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 16'
    Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
  • 16'
    Angelo Fulgini (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
  • 15'
    Sada Thioub (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Farid El Melali.
  • 6'
    Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Angelo Fulgini (Angers).
  • 4'
    Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Rachid Alioui (Angers).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.