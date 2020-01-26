Nantes v Bordeaux

Nantes v BordeauxFrench Ligue 1 at La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau
26-01-2020KO:16:00ATT: 29,839REF: K Abed
Nantes
Andrei Girotto s/o 54'
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Bordeaux
Jimmy Briand 86'
- Match ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1.
- 90'Foul by Mexer (Bordeaux).
- 90'Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Substitution, Nantes. Abdoul Kader Bamba replaces Mehdi Abeid.
- 88'Foul by Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux).
- 88'Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Goal! Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mexer with a cross.
- 85'Attempt missed. Mexer (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.
- 81'Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Remi Oudin with a headed pass following a corner.
- 81'Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Abdoulaye Touré.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Toma Basic (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 76'Substitution, Bordeaux. Yacine Adli replaces Nicolas de Preville.
- 75'Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
- 75'Rene Krhin (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Rene Krhin (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
- 71'Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nantes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.
- 70'Foul by Mexer (Bordeaux).
- 70'Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Attempt missed. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moses Simon.
- 67'Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Alban Lafont.
- 67'Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.
- 63'Substitution, Bordeaux. Aurelien Tchouameni replaces Otávio.
- 63'Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Loris Benito.
- 60'Attempt missed. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 60'Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card.
- 59'Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 59'Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
- 56'Substitution, Nantes. Thomas Basila replaces Renaud Emond.
- 56'Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 54'Second yellow card to Andrei Girotto (Nantes) for a bad foul.
- 53'Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
- 53'Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Traoré.
- 52'Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).
- 52'Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
- 50'Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Foul by Moses Simon (Nantes).
- 45'Second Half begins Nantes 0, Bordeaux 0.
- 45'Substitution, Bordeaux. Mexer replaces Enock Kwateng.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 0.
- 44'Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).
- 44'Moses Simon (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
- 43'Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Hand ball by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).
- 40'Attempt blocked. Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.
- 40'Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Imran Louza with a headed pass.
- 39'Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Toma Basic (Bordeaux).
- 37'Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).
- 37'Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
- 31'Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 31'Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Nantes).
- 30'Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 30'Foul by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).
- 26'Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 26'Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
- 26'Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Dennis Appiah (Nantes).
- 23'Hand ball by Mehdi Abeid (Nantes).
- 22'Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mehdi Abeid.
- 19'Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
- 19'Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Andrei Girotto (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 17'Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
- 17'Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).
- 17'Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jimmy Briand.
- 11'Offside, Nantes. Charles Traoré tries a through ball, but Moses Simon is caught offside.
- 10'Andrei Girotto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
- 7'Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic with a headed pass.
- 6'Foul by Dennis Appiah (Nantes).
- 6'Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.