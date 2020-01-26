Nantes v Bordeaux

French Ligue 1 at La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau
26-01-2020KO:16:00ATT: 29,839REF: K Abed

Nantes

Andrei Girotto s/o 54'
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Bordeaux

Jimmy Briand  86'
  • FT
    Match ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1.
  • 90'
    Foul by Mexer (Bordeaux).
  • 90'
    Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nantes. Abdoul Kader Bamba replaces Mehdi Abeid.
  • 88'
    Foul by Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux).
  • 88'
    Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Goal! Nantes 0, Bordeaux 1. Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mexer with a cross.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Mexer (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Remi Oudin with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 81'
    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Abdoulaye Touré.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Toma Basic (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bordeaux. Yacine Adli replaces Nicolas de Preville.
  • 75'
    Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
  • 75'
    Rene Krhin (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Rene Krhin (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Moses Simon (Nantes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.
  • 70'
    Foul by Mexer (Bordeaux).
  • 70'
    Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Moses Simon.
  • 67'
    Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Alban Lafont.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bordeaux. Aurelien Tchouameni replaces Otávio.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Loris Benito.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card.
  • 59'
    Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 59'
    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nantes. Thomas Basila replaces Renaud Emond.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 54'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Andrei Girotto (Nantes) for a bad foul.
  • 53'
    Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Traoré.
  • 52'
    Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).
  • 52'
    Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 50'
    Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Moses Simon (Nantes).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Nantes 0, Bordeaux 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bordeaux. Mexer replaces Enock Kwateng.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Nantes 0, Bordeaux 0.
  • 44'
    Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).
  • 44'
    Moses Simon (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
  • 43'
    Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Hand ball by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Imran Louza with a headed pass.
  • 39'
    Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Toma Basic (Bordeaux).
  • 37'
    Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).
  • 37'
    Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 31'
    Yellow Card
    Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 31'
    Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Nantes).
  • 30'
    Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 30'
    Foul by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).
  • 26'
    Yellow Card
    Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 26'
    Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
  • 26'
    Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Dennis Appiah (Nantes).
  • 23'
    Hand ball by Mehdi Abeid (Nantes).
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mehdi Abeid.
  • 19'
    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
  • 19'
    Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Yellow Card
    Andrei Girotto (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 17'
    Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
  • 17'
    Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).
  • 17'
    Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jimmy Briand.
  • 11'
    Offside, Nantes. Charles Traoré tries a through ball, but Moses Simon is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Andrei Girotto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Toma Basic with a headed pass.
  • 6'
    Foul by Dennis Appiah (Nantes).
  • 6'
    Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.