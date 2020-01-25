Brest v Amiens

French Ligue 1 at Stade Francis-Le Blé
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 12,866REF: T Leonard

Brest

Alexandre Mendy  51'
Irvin Cardona  83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Amiens

Sehrou Guirassy  58' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Brest 2, Amiens 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Brest 2, Amiens 1.
  • 90+6'
    Hugo Magnetti (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+6'
    Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
  • 90+6'
    Attempt missed. Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Chadrac Akolo (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brest. Brendan Chardonnet replaces Irvin Cardona.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Hugo Magnetti (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit with a cross.
  • 88'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Cristian Battocchio.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Amiens. Moussa Konaté replaces Alexis Blin.
  • 86'
    Foul by Samuel Grandsir (Brest).
  • 86'
    Régis Gurtner (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Hugo Magnetti (Brest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Brest 2, Amiens 1. Irvin Cardona (Brest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Battocchio.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Samuel Grandsir (Brest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaëtan Charbonnier.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brest. Mathias Autret replaces Alexandre Mendy.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Amiens. Chadrac Akolo replaces Gaël Kakuta.
  • 80'
    Alexandre Mendy (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Amiens).
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Samuel Grandsir (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hugo Magnetti following a fast break.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
  • 76'
    Foul by Julien Faussurier (Brest).
  • 76'
    Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Amiens. Fousseni Diabaté replaces Quentin Cornette.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
  • 72'
    Julien Faussurier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Quentin Cornette (Amiens).
  • 71'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Julien Faussurier.
  • 70'
    Foul by Romain Perraud (Brest).
  • 70'
    Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brest. Samuel Grandsir replaces Yoann Court.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Alexandre Mendy (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 67'
    Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
  • 67'
    Arturo Calabresi (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Kevin Duverne.
  • 67'
    Offside, Amiens. Thomas Monconduit tries a through ball, but Serhou Guirassy is caught offside.
  • 66'
    Hand ball by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
  • 64'
    Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
  • 64'
    Quentin Cornette (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Julien Faussurier (Brest).
  • 61'
    Quentin Cornette (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Brest).
  • 60'
    Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    PEN
    Goal! Brest 1, Amiens 1. Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Julien Faussurier (Brest) is shown the yellow card.
  • 56'
    Penalty conceded by Jean-Kevin Duverne (Brest) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 56'
    Penalty Amiens. Serhou Guirassy draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 55'
    Jean-Kevin Duverne (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
  • 54'
    Offside, Brest. Gautier Larsonneur tries a through ball, but Gaëtan Charbonnier is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Hand ball by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
  • 51'
    Goal
    Goal! Brest 1, Amiens 0. Alexandre Mendy (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 49'
    Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
  • 48'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Brest 0, Amiens 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Brest 0, Amiens 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Magnetti.
  • 41'
    Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest).
  • 41'
    Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).
  • 39'
    Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest).
  • 36'
    Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.
  • 34'
    Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Brest).
  • 34'
    Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Battocchio with a cross following a corner.
  • 33'
    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Alexandre Mendy (Brest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julien Faussurier with a cross.
  • 28'
    Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Julien Faussurier.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Gautier Larsonneur.
  • 24'
    Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest).
  • 24'
    Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Yoann Court (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Amiens).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Perraud.
  • 17'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serhou Guirassy.
  • 16'
    Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Quentin Cornette (Amiens).
  • 15'
    Offside, Amiens. Gaël Kakuta tries a through ball, but Thomas Monconduit is caught offside.
  • 13'
    Alexandre Mendy (Brest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 10'
    Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
  • 10'
    Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
  • 8'
    Hand ball by Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest).
  • 7'
    Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
  • 3'
    Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
  • 1'
    Offside, Amiens. Quentin Cornette tries a through ball, but Thomas Monconduit is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.