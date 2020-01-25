Brest v Amiens

Brest v AmiensFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Francis-Le Blé
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 12,866REF: T Leonard
Brest
Alexandre Mendy 51'
Irvin Cardona 83'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Amiens
Sehrou Guirassy 58' pen
- Match ends, Brest 2, Amiens 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Brest 2, Amiens 1.
- 90+6'Hugo Magnetti (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+6'Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
- 90+6'Attempt missed. Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Chadrac Akolo (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90'Substitution, Brest. Brendan Chardonnet replaces Irvin Cardona.
- 89'Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Hugo Magnetti (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
- 88'Attempt saved. Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit with a cross.
- 88'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Cristian Battocchio.
- 87'Substitution, Amiens. Moussa Konaté replaces Alexis Blin.
- 86'Foul by Samuel Grandsir (Brest).
- 86'Régis Gurtner (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Attempt missed. Hugo Magnetti (Brest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
- 83'Goal! Brest 2, Amiens 1. Irvin Cardona (Brest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Battocchio.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Samuel Grandsir (Brest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaëtan Charbonnier.
- 83'Substitution, Brest. Mathias Autret replaces Alexandre Mendy.
- 82'Substitution, Amiens. Chadrac Akolo replaces Gaël Kakuta.
- 80'Alexandre Mendy (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Amiens).
- 79'Attempt missed. Samuel Grandsir (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hugo Magnetti following a fast break.
- 76'Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
- 76'Foul by Julien Faussurier (Brest).
- 76'Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Substitution, Amiens. Fousseni Diabaté replaces Quentin Cornette.
- 74'Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
- 72'Julien Faussurier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Quentin Cornette (Amiens).
- 71'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Julien Faussurier.
- 70'Foul by Romain Perraud (Brest).
- 70'Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Substitution, Brest. Samuel Grandsir replaces Yoann Court.
- 68'Alexandre Mendy (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 67'Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
- 67'Arturo Calabresi (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Kevin Duverne.
- 67'Offside, Amiens. Thomas Monconduit tries a through ball, but Serhou Guirassy is caught offside.
- 66'Hand ball by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
- 64'Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
- 64'Quentin Cornette (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Foul by Julien Faussurier (Brest).
- 61'Quentin Cornette (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Brest).
- 60'Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Goal! Brest 1, Amiens 1. Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 57'Julien Faussurier (Brest) is shown the yellow card.
- 56'Penalty conceded by Jean-Kevin Duverne (Brest) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 56'Penalty Amiens. Serhou Guirassy draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 55'Jean-Kevin Duverne (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
- 54'Offside, Brest. Gautier Larsonneur tries a through ball, but Gaëtan Charbonnier is caught offside.
- 53'Hand ball by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
- 51'Goal! Brest 1, Amiens 0. Alexandre Mendy (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 49'Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
- 48'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
- 45'Second Half begins Brest 0, Amiens 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Brest 0, Amiens 0.
- 45'Corner, Brest. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Magnetti.
- 41'Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest).
- 41'Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).
- 39'Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest).
- 36'Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.
- 34'Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Brest).
- 34'Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt missed. Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Battocchio with a cross following a corner.
- 33'Corner, Brest. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.
- 33'Attempt saved. Alexandre Mendy (Brest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julien Faussurier with a cross.
- 28'Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Gaël Kakuta (Amiens).
- 27'Attempt missed. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Julien Faussurier.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 25'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Gautier Larsonneur.
- 24'Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest).
- 24'Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Yoann Court (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Amiens).
- 19'Attempt missed. Irvin Cardona (Brest) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Perraud.
- 17'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serhou Guirassy.
- 16'Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Quentin Cornette (Amiens).
- 15'Offside, Amiens. Gaël Kakuta tries a through ball, but Thomas Monconduit is caught offside.
- 13'Alexandre Mendy (Brest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 13'Foul by Aurélien Chedjou (Amiens).
- 13'Attempt saved. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 10'Foul by Alexandre Mendy (Brest).
- 10'Alexis Blin (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Jean-Charles Castelletto (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Serhou Guirassy (Amiens).
- 8'Hand ball by Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest).
- 7'Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 7'Foul by Alexis Blin (Amiens).
- 3'Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
- 1'Offside, Amiens. Quentin Cornette tries a through ball, but Thomas Monconduit is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.