Reims v Metz

Reims v MetzFrench Ligue 1 at Stade Auguste-Delaune
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 11,818REF: J Pignard
Reims
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Metz
Habib Diallo 3'
- Match ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
- 90+6'Substitution, Metz. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Opa Nguette.
- 90+5'Offside, Reims. Suk Hyun-Jun tries a through ball, but Timothee Nkada is caught offside.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Predrag Rajkovic.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Kevin N'Doram (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Opa Nguette.
- 90+1'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Mamadou Fofana.
- 90+1'Moussa Doumbia (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Matthieu Udol (Metz) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Habib Diallo.
- 89'Corner, Metz. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 87'Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
- 87'Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 82'Hand ball by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims).
- 81'Attempt missed. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hassane Kamara with a cross.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Hassane Kamara (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
- 80'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
- 80'Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
- 79'Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 78'Foul by Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims).
- 78'Alexandre Oukidja (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Substitution, Metz. Mamadou Fofana replaces Ibrahima Niane.
- 74'Foul by Hassane Kamara (Reims).
- 74'Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Corner, Reims. Conceded by John Boye.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross.
- 71'Substitution, Reims. Suk Hyun-Jun replaces Dereck Kutesa.
- 71'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
- 68'Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 67'Timothee Nkada (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Dylan Bronn (Metz).
- 65'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
- 65'Attempt saved. Hassane Kamara (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
- 63'Foul by Hassane Kamara (Reims).
- 63'Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
- 63'Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Corner, Reims. Conceded by John Boye.
- 60'Offside, Reims. Dereck Kutesa tries a through ball, but Timothee Nkada is caught offside.
- 59'Habib Maïga (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
- 59'Attempt saved. Opa Nguette (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthieu Udol.
- 57'Substitution, Reims. Hassane Kamara replaces Anastasios Donis.
- 57'Substitution, Reims. Timothee Nkada replaces Tristan Dingome.
- 56'Ghislain Konan (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
- 56'Attempt saved. Habib Diallo (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Opa Nguette.
- 52'Foul by Tristan Dingome (Reims).
- 52'Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Attempt missed. Tristan Dingome (Reims) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
- 45'Second Half begins Reims 0, Metz 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
- 44'Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 44'Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Metz).
- 42'Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).
- 41'Offside, Metz. Vincent Pajot tries a through ball, but Habib Maïga is caught offside.
- 41'Offside, Metz. Habib Maïga tries a through ball, but Vincent Pajot is caught offside.
- 39'Moussa Doumbia (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Foul by Moussa Doumbia (Reims).
- 39'Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Dangerous play by Anastasios Donis (Reims).
- 34'John Boye (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 30'Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross following a corner.
- 30'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
- 30'Attempt saved. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 29'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
- 25'Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
- 24'Axel Disasi (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
- 23'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
- 22'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
- 22'Offside, Reims. Dereck Kutesa tries a through ball, but Anastasios Donis is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid.
- 20'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
- 19'Attempt missed. Dylan Bronn (Metz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Pajot following a set piece situation.
- 18'Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
- 18'Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
- 15'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Ibrahima Niane.
- 7'Foul by Xavier Chavalerin (Reims).
- 7'Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Attempt missed. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
- 5'Corner, Reims. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
- 3'Goal! Reims 0, Metz 1. Habib Diallo (Metz) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabien Centonze with a cross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.