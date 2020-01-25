Reims v Metz

French Ligue 1 at Stade Auguste-Delaune
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 11,818REF: J Pignard

Reims

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Metz

Habib Diallo  3'
  • FT
    Match ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
  • 90+6'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Metz. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Opa Nguette.
  • 90+5'
    Offside, Reims. Suk Hyun-Jun tries a through ball, but Timothee Nkada is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Predrag Rajkovic.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Kevin N'Doram (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Opa Nguette.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Mamadou Fofana.
  • 90+1'
    Moussa Doumbia (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Matthieu Udol (Metz) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Habib Diallo.
  • 89'
    Corner, Metz. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
  • 87'
    Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Hand ball by Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims).
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hassane Kamara with a cross.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Hassane Kamara (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
  • 80'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
  • 80'
    Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
  • 79'
    Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 78'
    Foul by Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims).
  • 78'
    Alexandre Oukidja (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Metz. Mamadou Fofana replaces Ibrahima Niane.
  • 74'
    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Reims).
  • 74'
    Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by John Boye.
  • 72'
    Attempt blocked. Suk Hyun-Jun (Reims) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reims. Suk Hyun-Jun replaces Dereck Kutesa.
  • 71'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 67'
    Timothee Nkada (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Dylan Bronn (Metz).
  • 65'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Hassane Kamara (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
  • 63'
    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Reims).
  • 63'
    Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
  • 63'
    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by John Boye.
  • 60'
    Offside, Reims. Dereck Kutesa tries a through ball, but Timothee Nkada is caught offside.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Habib Maïga (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Hassane Kamara (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Opa Nguette (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthieu Udol.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reims. Hassane Kamara replaces Anastasios Donis.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reims. Timothee Nkada replaces Tristan Dingome.
  • 56'
    Ghislain Konan (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Habib Maïga (Metz).
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Habib Diallo (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Opa Nguette.
  • 52'
    Foul by Tristan Dingome (Reims).
  • 52'
    Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Tristan Dingome (Reims) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Reims 0, Metz 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Reims 0, Metz 1.
  • 44'
    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Kevin N'Doram (Metz).
  • 42'
    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).
  • 41'
    Offside, Metz. Vincent Pajot tries a through ball, but Habib Maïga is caught offside.
  • 41'
    Offside, Metz. Habib Maïga tries a through ball, but Vincent Pajot is caught offside.
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Moussa Doumbia (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Foul by Moussa Doumbia (Reims).
  • 39'
    Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Dangerous play by Anastasios Donis (Reims).
  • 34'
    John Boye (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross following a corner.
  • 30'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 29'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
  • 25'
    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
  • 24'
    Axel Disasi (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
  • 23'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
  • 22'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.
  • 22'
    Offside, Reims. Dereck Kutesa tries a through ball, but Anastasios Donis is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Moussa Doumbia (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid.
  • 20'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Dylan Bronn (Metz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Pajot following a set piece situation.
  • 18'
    Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
  • 18'
    Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Jacques-Alaixys Romao (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Vincent Pajot (Metz).
  • 15'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Ibrahima Niane.
  • 7'
    Foul by Xavier Chavalerin (Reims).
  • 7'
    Kevin N'Doram (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Xavier Chavalerin (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia.
  • 5'
    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
  • 3'
    Goal
    Goal! Reims 0, Metz 1. Habib Diallo (Metz) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabien Centonze with a cross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.