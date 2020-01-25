Montpellier v Dijon

French Ligue 1 at Stade de la Mosson
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 11,129REF: J Miguelgorry

Montpellier

Florent Mollet  56'
Andy Delort  63'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Dijon

Mama Baldé  76'
Mounir Chouiar s/o 54'
  • FT
    Match ends, Montpellier 2, Dijon 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Dijon 1.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Andy Delort.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Soumaré.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier).
  • 90+3'
    Mama Baldé (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon).
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).
  • 90+1'
    Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
  • 89'
    Bryan Soumaré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy Delort.
  • 82'
    Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
  • 82'
    Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Bryan Soumaré replaces Didier Ndong.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Delort.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 77'
    Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! Montpellier 2, Dijon 1. Mama Baldé (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jhonder Cádiz with a headed pass.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Joris Chotard replaces Florent Mollet.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Jhonder Cádiz replaces Júlio Tavares.
  • 73'
    Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).
  • 73'
    Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Arnaud Souquet.
  • 71'
    Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
  • 71'
    Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
  • 70'
    Andy Delort (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 69'
    Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).
  • 67'
    Offside, Dijon. Fouad Chafik tries a through ball, but Mama Baldé is caught offside.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Jordan Marié replaces Stephy Mavididi.
  • 65'
    Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).
  • 65'
    Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Goal
    Goal! Montpellier 2, Dijon 0. Andy Delort (Montpellier) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Mollet with a cross following a corner.
  • 63'
    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Fouad Chafik.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 58'
    Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).
  • 58'
    Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).
  • 56'
    Goal
    Goal! Montpellier 1, Dijon 0. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 54'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
  • 53'
    Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.
  • 49'
    Hand ball by Stephy Mavididi (Dijon).
  • 48'
    Yellow Card
    Daniel Congré (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Foul by Daniel Congré (Montpellier).
  • 48'
    Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mounir Chouiar.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Montpellier 0, Dijon 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Montpellier 0, Dijon 0.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
  • 45+1'
    Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+1'
    Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Fouad Chafik (Dijon).
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.
  • 38'
    Foul by Hilton (Montpellier).
  • 38'
    Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Yellow Card
    Andy Delort (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Foul by Andy Delort (Montpellier).
  • 33'
    Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Didier Ndong (Dijon).
  • 30'
    Téji Savanier (Montpellier) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
  • 28'
    Andy Delort (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon).
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andy Delort following a corner.
  • 23'
    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Ngonda Muzinga.
  • 22'
    Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Mama Baldé (Dijon).
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 19'
    Yellow Card
    Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 18'
    Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
  • 18'
    Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
  • 17'
    Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).
  • 17'
    Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.
  • 12'
    Offside, Montpellier. Ambroise Oyongo tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.
  • 11'
    Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).
  • 8'
    Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Mama Baldé.
  • 6'
    Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 6'
    Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier).
  • 5'
    Offside, Montpellier. Jordan Ferri tries a through ball, but Arnaud Souquet is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
  • 4'
    Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Hand ball by Andy Delort (Montpellier).
  • 2'
    Attempt saved. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.