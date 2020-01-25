Montpellier v Dijon

Montpellier v DijonFrench Ligue 1 at Stade de la Mosson
25-01-2020KO:19:00ATT: 11,129REF: J Miguelgorry
Montpellier
Florent Mollet 56'
Andy Delort 63'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Dijon
Mama Baldé 76'
Mounir Chouiar s/o 54'
- Match ends, Montpellier 2, Dijon 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Montpellier 2, Dijon 1.
- 90+4'Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Andy Delort.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Soumaré.
- 90+3'Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier).
- 90+3'Mama Baldé (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon).
- 90+1'Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).
- 90+1'Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
- 89'Bryan Soumaré (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Attempt missed. Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga.
- 87'Attempt saved. Junior Sambia (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.
- 84'Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy Delort.
- 82'Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
- 82'Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Substitution, Dijon. Bryan Soumaré replaces Didier Ndong.
- 79'Attempt saved. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Delort.
- 77'Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 77'Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).
- 76'Goal! Montpellier 2, Dijon 1. Mama Baldé (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jhonder Cádiz with a headed pass.
- 74'Substitution, Montpellier. Joris Chotard replaces Florent Mollet.
- 74'Substitution, Dijon. Jhonder Cádiz replaces Júlio Tavares.
- 73'Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).
- 73'Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Arnaud Souquet.
- 71'Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
- 71'Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
- 70'Andy Delort (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 69'Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).
- 67'Offside, Dijon. Fouad Chafik tries a through ball, but Mama Baldé is caught offside.
- 66'Substitution, Dijon. Jordan Marié replaces Stephy Mavididi.
- 65'Foul by Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier).
- 65'Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Goal! Montpellier 2, Dijon 0. Andy Delort (Montpellier) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Mollet with a cross following a corner.
- 63'Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Fouad Chafik.
- 62'Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 62'Attempt missed. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort.
- 62'Attempt missed. Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 58'Foul by Jordan Ferri (Montpellier).
- 58'Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Júlio Tavares (Dijon).
- 56'Goal! Montpellier 1, Dijon 0. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 54'Second yellow card to Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) for a bad foul.
- 54'Téji Savanier (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
- 53'Arnaud Souquet (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
- 52'Attempt saved. Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.
- 49'Hand ball by Stephy Mavididi (Dijon).
- 48'Daniel Congré (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Foul by Daniel Congré (Montpellier).
- 48'Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mounir Chouiar.
- 45'Second Half begins Montpellier 0, Dijon 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Montpellier 0, Dijon 0.
- 45+1'Foul by Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier).
- 45+1'Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Foul by Fouad Chafik (Dijon).
- 45'Attempt missed. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
- 44'Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andy Delort.
- 41'Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.
- 38'Foul by Hilton (Montpellier).
- 38'Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Andy Delort (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Foul by Andy Delort (Montpellier).
- 33'Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Didier Ndong (Dijon).
- 30'Téji Savanier (Montpellier) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
- 28'Andy Delort (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon).
- 24'Attempt missed. Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andy Delort following a corner.
- 23'Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Ngonda Muzinga.
- 22'Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 22'Foul by Mama Baldé (Dijon).
- 20'Attempt missed. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 19'Mounir Chouiar (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 18'Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
- 18'Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Mounir Chouiar (Dijon).
- 17'Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).
- 17'Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Attempt missed. Florent Mollet (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Ferri.
- 12'Offside, Montpellier. Ambroise Oyongo tries a through ball, but Andy Delort is caught offside.
- 11'Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Téji Savanier (Montpellier).
- 8'Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Mama Baldé.
- 6'Júlio Tavares (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 6'Foul by Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier).
- 5'Offside, Montpellier. Jordan Ferri tries a through ball, but Arnaud Souquet is caught offside.
- 4'Foul by Ngonda Muzinga (Dijon).
- 4'Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Hand ball by Andy Delort (Montpellier).
- 2'Attempt saved. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.