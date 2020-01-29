West Ham United v Liverpool

English Premier League at London Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 59,959REF: J Moss

West Ham United

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah  35' pen
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  52'
  • FT
    Match ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2.
  • 90'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
  • 86'
    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
  • 86'
    Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alisson.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
  • 84'
    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
  • 84'
    Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
  • 78'
    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keita replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
  • 77'
    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Divock Origi.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.
  • 67'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
  • 65'
    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
  • 65'
    Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 57'
    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
  • 57'
    Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 55'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alisson.
  • 55'
    Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
  • 53'
    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
  • 53'
    Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Goal
    Goal! West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
  • 51'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
  • 50'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
  • 48'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 42'
    Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
  • 40'
    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
  • 40'
    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller with a headed pass.
  • 35'
    PEN
    Goal! West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 34'
    VAR Decision: Penalty Liverpool.
  • 34'
    Yellow Card
    Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Penalty Liverpool. Divock Origi draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 33'
    Penalty conceded by Issa Diop (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.
  • 21'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
  • 15'
    Offside, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.
  • 14'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
  • 12'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
  • 8'
    Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
  • 5'
    Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
  • 1'
    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.