West Ham United v Liverpool

West Ham United v LiverpoolEnglish Premier League at London Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 59,959REF: J Moss
West Ham United
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah 35' pen
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 52'
- Match ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2.
- 90'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
- 86'Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
- 86'Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- 85'Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 85'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alisson.
- 85'Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
- 84'Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
- 84'Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
- 78'Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
- 77'Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keita replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- 77'Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
- 73'Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.
- 71'Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 69'Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Divock Origi.
- 69'Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Manuel Lanzini.
- 67'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
- 67'Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- 65'Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
- 65'Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
- 58'Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 57'Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
- 57'Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alisson.
- 55'Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
- 53'Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
- 53'Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Goal! West Ham United 0, Liverpool 2. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah following a fast break.
- 51'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
- 50'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
- 50'Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 49'Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice with a cross.
- 48'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
- 45'Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 42'Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).
- 42'Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
- 40'Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
- 40'Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller with a headed pass.
- 35'Goal! West Ham United 0, Liverpool 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 34'VAR Decision: Penalty Liverpool.
- 34'Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Penalty Liverpool. Divock Origi draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 33'Penalty conceded by Issa Diop (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 24'Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.
- 21'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
- 15'Offside, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku tries a through ball, but Manuel Lanzini is caught offside.
- 14'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
- 12'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
- 8'Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
- 8'Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- 5'Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
- 1'Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.