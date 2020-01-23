Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

English Premier League at Molineux Stadium
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 31,746REF: M Oliver

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez  51'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson  8'
Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira  84'
  • FT
    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
  • 90'
    Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90'
    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 87'
    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
  • 87'
    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces João Moutinho.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Mohamed Salah.
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
  • 83'
    Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
  • 82'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Alisson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 80'
    Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
  • 80'
    Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 78'
    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker tries a through ball, but Jonny is caught offside.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Pedro Neto.
  • 76'
    Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
  • 76'
    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Saïss with a headed pass following a fast break.
  • 72'
    Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
  • 72'
    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 71'
    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
  • 71'
    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a through ball.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
  • 59'
    Hand ball by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 56'
    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but Romain Saïss is caught offside.
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 55'
    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
  • 51'
    Goal
    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 1. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
  • 47'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
  • 47'
    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a headed pass.
  • 43'
    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Saïss.
  • 39'
    Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
  • 39'
    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 36'
    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
  • 36'
    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Hand ball by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 33'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Sadio Mané because of an injury.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
  • 13'
    Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
  • 13'
    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 12'
    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
  • 12'
    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
  • 10'
    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
  • 8'
    VAR Decision: Goal Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool (Jordan Henderson).
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 7'
    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 5'
    Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
  • 5'
    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
  • 4'
    Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.