Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v LiverpoolEnglish Premier League at Molineux Stadium
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 31,746REF: M Oliver
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Raul Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez 51'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Liverpool
Jordan Henderson 8'
Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira 84'
- Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
- 90'Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90'Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 87'Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
- 87'Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces João Moutinho.
- 85'Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Mohamed Salah.
- 84'Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
- 83'Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
- 82'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
- 82'Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 81'Alisson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 81'Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 80'Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
- 80'Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78'Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker tries a through ball, but Jonny is caught offside.
- 77'Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Pedro Neto.
- 76'Foul by Takumi Minamino (Liverpool).
- 76'Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
- 74'Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Saïss with a headed pass following a fast break.
- 72'Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
- 72'Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 71'Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
- 71'Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Substitution, Liverpool. Fabinho replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- 70'Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
- 68'Attempt saved. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a through ball.
- 65'Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
- 60'Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
- 59'Hand ball by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 56'Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but Romain Saïss is caught offside.
- 55'Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 55'Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
- 51'Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Liverpool 1. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
- 51'Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
- 47'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
- 47'Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.
- 45+2'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a headed pass.
- 43'Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Saïss.
- 39'Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
- 39'Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 36'Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
- 36'Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Hand ball by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 33'Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Sadio Mané because of an injury.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
- 13'Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
- 13'Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 12'Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
- 12'Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross following a corner.
- 10'Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
- 8'VAR Decision: Goal Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool (Jordan Henderson).
- 8'Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 7'Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 5'Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
- 5'Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
- 4'Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.