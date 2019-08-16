Sporting Life
Welsh Premier League
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
Friday February 7
19:45
Airbus UK Broughton
v
Cefn Druids
-
-
-
19:45
Penybont
v
Carmarthen Town
-
-
-
19:45
The New Saints
v
Newtown AFC
-
-
-
20:00
Caernarfon Town
v
Bala Town
-
-
-
Saturday February 8
14:30
Barry Town United
v
Connah's Quay Nomads
-
-
-
14:30
Cardiff MU
v
Aberystwyth Town
-
-
-
Friday February 14
19:45
Aberystwyth Town
v
Airbus UK Broughton
-
-
-
19:45
Connah's Quay Nomads
v
Caernarfon Town
-
-
-
20:00
Bala Town
v
The New Saints
-
-
-
Saturday February 15
14:30
Carmarthen Town
v
Cardiff MU
-
-
-
14:30
Cefn Druids
v
Penybont
-
-
-
14:30
Newtown AFC
v
Barry Town United
-
-
-
Friday February 21
19:45
Aberystwyth Town
v
Penybont
-
-
-
20:00
Connah's Quay Nomads
v
The New Saints
-
-
-
Saturday February 22
14:30
Barry Town United
v
Caernarfon Town
-
-
-
14:30
Cardiff MU
v
Airbus UK Broughton
-
-
-
14:30
Carmarthen Town
v
Cefn Druids
-
-
-
14:30
Newtown AFC
v
Bala Town
-
-
-