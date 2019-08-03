Sporting Life
Sky Bet League One
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Sunday May 3
12:00
AFC Wimbledon
v
Coventry City
-
-
-
12:00
Accrington Stanley
v
Wycombe Wanderers
-
-
-
12:00
Blackpool
v
Doncaster Rovers
-
-
-
12:00
Burton Albion
v
Portsmouth
-
-
-
12:00
Bury
v
Fleetwood Town
-
-
-
12:00
Gillingham
v
Bristol Rovers
-
-
-
12:00
Ipswich Town
v
MK Dons
-
-
-
12:00
Lincoln City
v
Rochdale
-
-
-
12:00
Oxford United
v
Bolton Wanderers
-
-
-
12:00
Peterborough United
v
Tranmere Rovers
-
-
-
12:00
Rotherham United
v
Sunderland
-
-
-
12:00
Southend United
v
Shrewsbury Town
-
-
-