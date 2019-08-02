Sporting Life
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Sky Bet Championship
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Saturday May 2
12:30
Birmingham City
v
Derby County
-
-
-
12:30
Brentford
v
Barnsley
-
-
-
12:30
Bristol City
v
Preston North End
-
-
-
12:30
Cardiff City
v
Hull City
-
-
-
12:30
Leeds United
v
Charlton Athletic
-
-
-
12:30
Luton Town
v
Blackburn Rovers
-
-
-
12:30
Millwall
v
Huddersfield Town
-
-
-
12:30
Nottingham Forest
v
Stoke City
-
-
-
12:30
Reading
v
Swansea City
-
-
-
12:30
Sheffield Wednesday
v
Middlesbrough
-
-
-
12:30
West Bromwich Albion
v
Queens Park Rangers
-
-
-
12:30
Wigan Athletic
v
Fulham
-
-
-