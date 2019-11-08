Sporting Life
TEAMS
Fixtures
Jan
Feb
Mar
Tuesday February 4
Round 4
19:45
Birmingham City
v
Coventry City
Remove from My Scores
1/1
12/5
5/2
19:45
Cardiff City
v
Reading
Remove from My Scores
-
-
-
19:45
Derby County
v
Northampton Town
Remove from My Scores
4/9
10/3
11/2
19:45
Liverpool
v
Shrewsbury Town
Remove from My Scores
13/10
11/4
13/8
20:05
Oxford United
v
Newcastle United
Remove from My Scores
5/2
12/5
1/1
Wednesday February 5
Round 4
19:45
Tottenham Hotspur
v
Southampton
Remove from My Scores
8/13
14/5
4/1